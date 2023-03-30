GIRLS LACROSSE
Frederick 17, Brunswick 0
Lizzie Goodwin notched a single-game school record by recording eight assists in the shutout victory Thursday, eclipsing by one a mark set last season by Cedar Shapiro.
Other Cadets with multiple points were: Juls Brawner (four goals), Maddie Rydzewski (four goals, two assists), Nicole Sibold (two goals, one assist), Abigail Effland (two goals) and Reagan Hattenberger (one goal, two assists).
Caroline Layman, Angela Chisanga, Kelly Le and Josie Masser each had one goal for Frederick (3-1).
Urbana 19, Tuscarora 7
Paige White led the offensive charge for the Hawks with eight goals and one assist. Sydney Demaio added three goals and four assists for Urbana.
For Tuscarora (1-2), Alyssa Hartis, Ariana Tucci and Laney Barton each scored two goals.
SJCP 16, Friends 4
Maya Graham had four goals and two assists, while Addison Scanlon and Rylan Piccolo each scored three goals for the Vikings.
Emilia Trippett added two goals and a team-leading four draw controls, while Kristina Hindle scored two goals for St. John’s Catholic Prep.
BOYS LACROSSE
Brunswick 14, Frederick 1
Five different Brunswick players finished with at least two goals. Payton Dean led the way with four goals and an assist. Meanwhile, Finn McGannon, Ben Wells, Tristan Attrill and Alex Miranda each scored twice.
For Frederick, Isaak Enriquez scored on an assist from Reed Charles.
Frederick 6, North Hagerstown 2
In Wednesday’s win, Reed Charles paced the Cadets with three goals.
Sean Morton added two, while Danny Remsberg had one. Jude Hattenberger had one assist.
Goalie TJ Weaver made 13 saves.
BASEBALL
Perry Hall Christian 15, MSD 0
The Orioles fell to 0-3. Zeke Ortiz and Nathan Sheppeck each went 1-for-2 for MSD. Sheppeck had two stolen bases.
TENNIS
Boys
Linganore 3, Thomas Johnson 2
Singles: Ferguson (T) def. Smarick, 6-0, 6-1; Jani (T) def. Weigand, 6-4, 1-6, 12-10. Doubles: Vlha/Morris (L) def. Bedwell/Wright, 6-0, 6-2; Johnson/Rosquist (L) def. Gieryna/Clemons, 6-0, 6-0; McLaurin/Winkler (L) def. Lwin/Cullen, 6-0, 6-0.
Urbana 5, North Hagerstown 0
Singles: Ahuja def. Jones, 6-0, 6-0; Humes def. Watts, 6-2, 7-5. Doubles: Kota/Liu def. Akamine/Hine, 6-0, 6-0; Khawaja/Mahader def. Gadon/Navarette, 6-0, 6-0; Lugez/Gonugunta def. Alsip/Mir, 6-0, 6-0.
Girls
Thomas Johnson 5, Linganore 0
Singles: Korth def. Dhanireddy, 6-4, 6-3; Bora def. Ham, 6-0, 6-3. Doubles: Hayford/Stevens def. Benco/McCoy, 6-1, 6-1; Jhal/Adebambo def. Mandava/Blundin, 7-6 (7-5), 3-6, 10-6; Trimble/Gusman def. Hart/Payne, 6-1, 6-2.
Urbana 5, North Hagerstown 0
Singles: Tambat def. Finn, 6-0, 6-1; Croghan def. Weaver, 6-2, 6-1. Doubles: Kim/Flynn def. Knight/Smith, 6-0, 6-1; Broder/Kariveda def. Galván/Gasaway, 6-0, 7-5; Damolakis/Khawaja def. Hartman/Sholes, 6-1, 6-1.
Men’s Volleyball
Arcadia 3, Hood 0
Scores: 25-11, 25-10, 25-15. Hood leaders: Marc Fitzkee, 9 kills, 4 digs; Adam Bartice, 13 assists, 1 block.
College Softball
The Hood College softball team dropped both ends of its Middle Atlantic Conference Commonwealth doubleheader Thursday, falling at home to Lebanon Valley 5-1 and 13-0.
Rebecca Gottleib finished the day 3-for-6 with an RBI, while Chloe Saunders had two hits, stole a base and scored once for the Blazers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.