GIRLS LACROSSE
St. John’s 17, Friends School 8
Maya Graham provided a highlight with a buzzer-beating transition goal just before halftime Monday. She finished with two goals and two assists.
Teammate Riley Zaluski added five goals and an assist. Other Vikings leaders were Addison Scanlon (two goals, two assists), Kristina Hindle (two goals, one assists), Kaylee Storm (two goals), Megan Adams (one goal, one assist) and Juliana Workman (15 saves).
TRACK AND FIELD
Rebekkah Vandegrift and Leah Knight broke St. John’s Catholic Prep school records in the hurdle events Saturday at a tri-meet against Glenelg Country and Catholic.
Vandegrift finished the 100-meter high hurdles in 19.34 seconds; Knight finished the 300 intermediate hurdles in 55.78.
