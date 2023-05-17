SOFTBALL
Class 1A West Final
Catoctin 3, Williamsport 0
Meghan Gray blasted a pair of home runs, while Taylor Smith twirled a four-hit shutout and pitched out of two key jams Wednesday as the host Cougars won the title and advanced to the state tournament.
Smith struck out 17, including the 400th of her career.
Williamsport threatened in the sixth inning with runners on first and second, but Smith got a strikeout to end the frame. In the top of the seventh, with runners on first and second and no outs, she fanned the final three batters to secure the win.
Catoctin’s Kassidy Kreitz had two hits with a double, and Raegan Miller drove in a run.
The Cougars (18-3) play Friday in the state quarterfinals against an opponent to be determined.
Class 2A West Final
Walkersville 9, Glenelg 6
The Lions jumped to a 4-0 lead and held on to successfully defend their regional title.
Walkersville will play a yet-to-be-determined opponent in the state quarterfinals on Friday.
Izzy Dietrich had three hits with a double and three RBIs to lead the Lions’ 13-hit attack. Madison Lepeonka had two hits with a double and one RBI. Hailey Putnam had two hits with a double. Alexis Offutt and Anna Swann each had two hits. Caroline Hinkelman had two RBIs.
Hinkelman worked 5 1-3 innings to earn the win, striking out two and giving up three earned runs on six hits. Dietrich worked 1 2-3 innings for the save, striking out four and giving up one earned run.
Class 4A West Final
Urbana 2, Clarksburg 1, 8 innings
The Hawks scored the game-deciding run on a wild pitch as Charlotte Wilson, who started the inning on second base under international tiebreaker rules, scurried to the plate from third.
Maggie Hummer hit a solo home run in the top of the seventh inning to knot the score at 1-1.
Delaney Reefe pitched a complete-game four-hitter, surrendering one run while striking out 13 and walking one.
The Hawks next play Friday in the state quarterfinals against an opponent to be determined.
BOYS LACROSSE
MPSSAA State Quarterfinals
Class 3A
Linganore 14, Damascus 5
Kyle Gardner had four goals and two assists to help the Lancers advance.
Linganore will face Mt. Hebron in the state semifinals at a day, time and location to be determined.
Cody Griffis had three goals and one assist for the Lancers. Camden Gregory had two goals and two assists. Marco LaRocco had three goals. Aidan Maloney had 15 face-off wins and 8 ground balls.
Class 2A
Hereford 15, Oakdale 2
The Bears’ season came to an end. No details were provided.
GIRLS LACROSSE
MPSSAA State Quarterfinals
Class 2A
Middletown 20, Eastern Tech 1
No details were provided as the Knights advanced to the semifinals.
Class 4A
Broadneck 12, Urbana 6
The Hawks’ season came to an end. No details were provided.
BASEBALL
MIAA B Conference Tournament Elimination Round
McDonogh 4, St. John’s 1
The Vikings end the season with a 15-13 record.
