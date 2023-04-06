BOYS LACROSSE
Linganore 4, Middletown 3
Cody Griffis scored the game-winner for the Lancers in a low-scoring affair Thursday night.
Linganore goalie Jackson Curtis had nine saves. Shawn Eisenhart had two goals for Linganore. Cam Scarbrough had one goal.
Urbana 19, Annapolis 1
The Hawks improved to 4-0, getting five goals from TJ Harne.
Other Urbana leaders were Gavin McKay (three goals, one assist), Hunter Bryant (three goals, two assists), Dylan Lange (two goals, two assists), Brady Roberton (one goal, one assist) and Jayden Sharper (one goal, one assist). Johnny Crane and Justin Humbert each had one goal.
Thomas Johnson 4, Frederick 2
Ryan Patterson had two goals to help the Patriots beat the Cadets.
Spence Hart and Josh Lindblade each had one goal for TJ. Beckett Tayler won seven face-offs. Goalie Owen Dwyer had four saves.
Jude Hattenberger and Leo Henson each had one goal for Frederick. Goalie TJ Weaver had nine saves.
Catoctin 17, Boonsboro 4
Jameson Doll had five goals and two assists for the Cougars.
Vince Reaver had four goals and two assists for Catoctin. Charles Dougherty had four goals. Ashton Merritt had two goals and two assists. Brandan Orr had two goals. Grady Hill had one goal.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Catoctin 13, Boonsboro 9
The Cougars’ Lauren Kelly piled up seven goals with three draw controls in victory.
Alayna Kelly dished out six assists to go with two goals. Rebekah Zentz had three assist, three goals and four draw controls. Morgan Ridenour had one goal.
Goalie Phoenix Moore started and made three saves. Caryn Blum started the second half and had six saves.
Frederick 14, Thomas Johnson 3
Nicole Sibold got her 100th career point, finishing with four goals and one assists, as the Cadets rolled past the Patriots.
Juls Brawner and Maddie Rydzewski each had three goals for Frederick. Lizzie Goodwin had one goal and five assists. Abigail Effland had two goals. Reagan Hattenberger and Gabby Freitas each had one assist.
Oakdale 20, Tuscarora 11
Allison Finley had seven goals, two assists and three draw controls to help the Bears beat the Titans.
Kate Moore had four goals, four assists and nine draw controls for Oakdale. Kaitlyn Staiger had four goals. Anna Alt had two goals and four assists. Goalie Nazia Rangwala-Vohra had seven saves.
Delaney Stup led the Titans with five goals. Alyssa Hartis had three goals and one assist. Ariana Tucci had three goals. Laney Barton had two assists. Samantha Miller had six saves in goal, and Brianna Amick had four saves.
BASEBALL
Catoctin 6, Walkersville 2
The Cougars’ Peyton Castellow hurled a complete-game, allowing two runs on six hits with eight strikeouts as Catoctin improved to 7-0.
Eight different Cougars had hits. Bryont Green had two. Joey McMannis homered, while Castellow contributed a double.
The Lions’ Aaron Winpigler, Landon Tolbert, Dylan Riggs, Aiden Welch, Peyton Isemann, and Adam Deck each collected one hit.
Urbana 13, McDonogh 0, 5 innings
Gavin Allanach threw four scoreless innings, scattering three hits and striking out five, as the Hawks improved to 5-2.
Riley Smith and Christian Petrolle each had two hits and scored two runs for Urbana. Andrew Purcell had a double and two RBIs. Keegan Johnson had two hits with a double and three RBIs. Connor Roussel had a double and four RBIs. Tristan Vetter had two hits and two RBIs.
SOFTBALL
Linganore 13, South Hagerstown 1, 5 innings
Camryn MacKay launched a pair of home runs and a double, going 3-for-4 with four RBIs as the Lancers rolled.
Katie Healy also went 3-for-4 with four RBIs, including a homer. Bradyn MacKay added two hits.
Gracie Wilson earned the complete-game win, allowing one run on two hits with seven strikeouts and two walks.
Middletown 19, Smithsburg 0
Taylor Broadbent went 4-for-5 as the Knights rolled to a win.
Camille Jones and Reese Vierling each had three hits for Middletown. Charley Lowe, Sydney Leadbetter and Hayden Moxley each had two hits.
Lowe and Moxley combined for the shutout, scattering four hits and striking out nine.
TRACK AND FIELD
Urbana swept a tri-meet with Tuscarora and Catoctin. The Hawks boys scored 81 points, followed by Tuscarora (47) and Catoctin (17). The Hawks girls scored 101, followed by Tuscarora (40) and Catoctin (4).
Catoctin sprinter and recent University of Georgia commit Brody Buffington ran in his first meet of the spring, registering a win in the 100-meter dash in a scorching 10.31 seconds.
Multiple winners for boys were: Tuscarora’s Nate El-Taher (200, 400) and Graeden Kish (high jump, long jump), and Urbana’s Ethan Madraymootoo (4x100, triple jump).
Multiple winners for girls were: Tuscarora’s Celeste Rodriguez-Aguilar (200, 400) and Hailey Lane (800, 1,600), and Urbana’s Samantha Heyison (shot put, discus), Divine Bamgboye (100, long jump, 4x100) and Janine Amefia (4x100, triple jump).
TENNIS
Boys
Brunswick 4, Williamsport 1
Kennedy (B) def. Bauer, 6-0, 6-2; Nigh (W) def. Wisneski, 3-6, 6-4, 10-7. Doubles: Hatch/Ahern (B) def. Lane/Spielman, 6-0, 6-1; Bobofchak/Adams (B) def. Hudson/Scottile, 6-1, 6-1; Allgaier/Joseph (B) def. Love/Mullenax, 6-0, 6-1.
Linganore 3, South Hagerstown 2
Singles: Smarick (L) def. McCarty, 6-4, 6-3; Runfula (SH) def. Weigand, 6-3, 7-5. Doubles: Vlha/ Morris (L) def. Sokol/Demers, 6-4, 3-6, 10-4; Johnson/Rosquist (L) def. Conrad/Troxell, 6-4, 7-5; Lehman/Toukey (SH) def. Boateng/ McLaurin, 6-1, 6-1.
Walkersville 5, Catoctin 0
Singles: Burns def. Burdette, 6-2, 6-2; Walkersville won No. 2 singles by forfeit. Doubles: Sharpe/Puthmana def. Sullivan/Martin, 7-6 (7-4), 6-1; Blivens/Froude def. Starliper/Torrado, 7-6 (7-4), 6-4; Walkersville won No. 3 doubles by forfeit.
Oakdale 4, North Hagerstown 1
Singles: Parker (O) def. Jones, 6-2, 7-5; Rengen (O) def. Watts, 4-6, 6-3, 1-0. Doubles: Rotterging/Bhetalham (O) def. Gadon/Navarette, 7-6, 1-6, 1-0; Conrad/McCarty (NH) def. Rengen/Wyatt, 5-7, 2-6; Day/Robyns (O) def. Darr/Mir, 6-0, 6-2.
Middletown 4, Smithsburg 1
Singles: Liu (D) def. Hauser, 5-7, 6-6 (7-3), 10-3; Bolton (M) def. Gray, 6-2, 6-3. Doubles: Middletown won all three doubles matches by forfeit.
Girls
Brunswick 4, Williamsport 1
Singles: Toms (W) def. McDonald, 6-2, 6-0; Powell (B) def. Reed, 7-5, 6-2; Rosunguzwa/Yongbi (B) def. Walsh/Warren, 6-3, 6-2; Murphy/Powell (B) def. McCarthur/Henley, 6-2, 6-4; Caruso/Maras (B) def. Myers/Sumlin, 6-2, 6-2.
South Hagerstown 4, Linganore 1
Singles: Crews (S) def. Worley, 7-5, 6-4; Dhanireddy (L) def Wingfield, 6-0, 6-0. Doubles: Frushour/Troxell (S) def. Ham/Webster, 6-0, 6-0; Rasco/Mills (S) def. Benco/McCoy, 6-1, 6-1; Murphy/Cruz (S) def. Mandava/Portillo, 6-1, 6-0.
North Hagerstown 3, Oakdale 2
Singles: Burkhard (O) def. Finn, 6-0, 6-2; Olson (O) def. Weaver, 6-4, 6-7 (3-7), 10-8. Doubles: Knight/Smith (NH) def. Miller/Coblish, 6-1, 6-1; Galvan/Gasaway (NH) def. Duggal/Dubnansky, 6-3, 6-3; Hartman/McAfee (NH) def. Candland/Elizalde, 1-6, 7-6 (7-4), 12-10.
Walkersville 4, Catoctin 1
Singles: Andrew (C) def. Miller, 6-2, 6-0; Miller (W) def. Glass, 7-5, 6-0. Doubles: Silver/Cook (W) def. Troxell/Perhach, 6-1, 6-1; Hillman/Winterle (W) def. Holden/Mucker, 6-1, 6-3; Arndt/Garst (W) def. Williams/Andrew, 6-0, 6-0.
Middletown 4, Smithsburg 1
Singles: Hilliard (S) def. Martin, 6-3, 6-3; Kaminski (M) def. O’Brien, 6-0, 6-0. Doubles: Fox-Butler (M) def. Linetty-Eichelberger, 6-2, 6-0; Ratliff-Yeatman (M) def. Medina-Bae, 6-1, 6-0; Wilson-Friton (M) def. Gorman-Seal, 6-0, 6-4.
SOCCER HALL OF FAME
The Frederick County Soccer Hall of Fame announced this year’s inductees and award winners.
The Class of 2022 Hall of Fame inductees are Keith Collins (Linganore High, Frederick Community College), Amy Franciscovich Davis (Thomas Johnson High, Frederick United SC), Matt Hollis (Middletown High), Chuck Hommey (Walkersville High, FC Frederick), and Kathleen Vistica-McFarland (Urbana High, Frederick United SC).
The coaches of the year are Hector Uribe (youth, FC Frederick), Annie Schwarzenberg (high school girls, Oakdale), Todd Knepper (high school boys, Tuscarora) and Shawn Baker (high school boys, Brunswick).
The Lescaleet/Sheffler Scholarship winners are Ryley Backer (Brunswick High) and Tony Lombardi (Tuscarora High).
CORRECTION
The High School Hangout on page B4 Thursday included errors in the track and field standings. The name of the top girls runner in the 1,600 and 3,200 and the top boys runner in the 3,200 were from a Middletown High in Delaware. The top Frederick County runner in the girls 1,600 is Tuscarora’s Hailey Lane. The top Frederick County runner in the girls 3,200 is Middletown’s Erin McQuitty. The top Frederick County runner in the boys 3,200 is Catoctin’s Alexander Contreras. The times and names listed for the Middletown boys 4x800 and 4x200 are also incorrectly from the Middletown school in Delaware.
