BOYS BASKETBALL
Tuscarora 58, Thomas Johnson 56
The Titans earned a back-and-forth victory Tuesday night, holding off the Patriots late.
Tuscarora’s Camron Harry racked up 27 points with five assists, while teammate Breylon Lewis had 13 points and five assists. Amare Maultsby added 12 boards.
TJ’s Connor Roddy had 16 points with nine rebounds. Sam Larbi scored 14 points, while AJ Spencer added 10. Avree Harris chipped in nine points and nine rebounds for the Patriots (6-4).
TJ won the JV game 47-40 as Jakari Means scored 16.
Walkersville 62, Catoctin 42
The Lions (8-2) outscored the Cougars 25-5 in the second quarter and cruised to victory.
Walkersville was led by Shaden Hansen with 17 points and four assists. Kenyon Johnson and Zion Ntemi each finished with nine points.
Middletown 60, Smithsburg 58, OT
Braedon Beard scored on a putback as time expired in overtime to give the Knights the win. He finished with 13 points.
Matt Kelsey added 11 points, while Seth McDaniel had 10.
Williamsport 58, Brunswick 28
Ethan Houck had five blocks for the Railroaders.
Brunswick won the JV game 48-28, led by Nate Borawski’s 19 points.
Oakdale 68, North Hagerstown 55
The Bears (6-5) were led in victory by Gage Linton’s 14 points. Seth Bayless contributed 13 points with six boards, while Will Rodriguez had 11.
Dominic Nichols had 11 rebounds.
Oakdale won the JV game 48-39, led by Marcus Jones’ 15 points.
Linganore 62, South Hagerstown 54
Nine Lancers scored in the victory, paced by Jake Vollmer’s 12 points.
Carroll Christian 63, MSD 43
The Orioles (6-6) were led by Mepper Breshers (11 points, 10 rebounds) and Elian Zfati (11 points).
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Frederick 54, Urbana 51
The Cadets took down the Hawks, getting 26 points from Sydney Huskey.
Aubree Murray and Daejiah Sewell each scored nine points in the victory.
Urbana was led by Bri Shuttlewood (16 points, six boards) and Alanna Tate (14 points, nine rebounds). Paige White added eight boards.
Oakdale 57, North Hagerstown 36
The Bears (7-3) rolled to their third straight win behind a pair of 10-point efforts from Alexis Rowe and Caroline Atwill.
Rowe added seven rebounds and three blocks, while Atwill had four boards and four steals. Emma Carey had nine points and five steals, while Skai Bayless had nine steals and four assists. Mikayla Carey pulled down six rebounds.
Linganore 79, South Hagerstown 29
The Lancers improved to 11-0, accumulating 29 rebounds, 26 assists and 22 steals.
They were paced by Trysten Colburn with 15 points, five rebounds and two steals. Trinity Lindblade added 13 points, five assists and four steals. Delaney Andrews added 11 points.
Middletown 39, Smithsburg 30
Talia Jenkins had 13 points with four rebounds as the Knights got out to a big lead and emptied their bench for the fourth quarter.
Riley Nelson added six assists and six steals. Kathryn DeGrange had eight rebounds.
Middletown won the JV game 48-20, led by Abby Wagle’s 12 points.
Williamsport 51, Brunswick 20
Brunswick was paced by Cassidy Rhodes’ nine points and five rebounds. Andie Welsh had eight rebounds.
Carroll Christian 60, MSD 46
The Orioles’ Jade Macedo contributed 24 points, four rebounds, four steals, two assists and a block in defeat. Sigridura Junc added seven rebounds, while Bella Finkle had five blocks.
