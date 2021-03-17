FIELD HOCKEY
TJ 1, Frederick 0
Jordan Hastie scored Thomas Johnson’s lone goal off an assist from Grace Brewster for the win on Wednesday.
Oakdale 3, Tuscarora 0
The Bears goals were scored by Allison Grunwell, Ally Rice and Alyssa Perando. Sam Mogar had an assist.
Tuscarora goalie AJ Almeida made nine saves.
GOLF
Linganore 163, TJ 210
Sam Johnson and Ethan Crabb each shot a 39 for Linganore. The Lancers’ Austin May shot a 40.
Garrett Twenty shot a 47 for Thomas Johnson.
Tuscarora 182, Catoctin 224
Riley Donovan shot a 44 for Tuscarora. For Catoctin, Ryan Sullivan shot a 52.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
MSM 5-8, CCSU 4-3
Kaia Bonshock and Tori Bowles each had four hits in the doubleheader sweep for Mount St. Mary’s (7-11). Bonshock and Cassidy Johnson each had a home run in the second game.
WOMEN’S TENNIS
Mount St. Mary’s freshman Riya Mathur was named Northeast Conference Rookie of the Week.
Mathur won at No. 4 singles against St. Francis University, which gave the Mount a crucial point heading into doubles competition. She teamed up with Adriana Barney for a 6-0 doubles win, which gave Mount St. Mary’s a 4-3 win over the Red Flash last weekend.
JV FIELD HOCKEY
Urbana 5, Middletown 0
CORRECTION
The local roundup on B3 Wednesday included the wrong leaders for Catoctin’s win over Walkersville. Here is a corrected version.
Catoctin 3, Walkersville 1
Catoctin leaders: Chayney Barnhart, 19 kills, 8 digs; Paige Romeril, 16 kills, 5 digs; MeeRae Harding, 26 assists, 8 digs; Paige Smith, 18 assists, 7 digs; Rylee Curtis, 6 digs.
