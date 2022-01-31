BOYS BASKETBALL
Oakdale 79, S. Hagerstown 41
Alex Hawkins dropped 27 points with five rebounds, three steals and three assists in Monday’s road victory.
Cameron Dorner and Evan Austin each had 12 points and five assists. Dominic Nichols grabbed five rebounds.
Oakdale won the JV game 56-41, led by Colin Reno’s 13 points.
FCA 56, Redeemer Classical 13
Greg Quire led the Defenders (13-2) with 12 points and seven rebounds. Nathan Bowes added 10 points, three boards, three assists and five steals. Adriel Wade had six assists.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Urbana 58, Linganore 25
Carmen Kweti led the unbeaten Hawks with 17 points and 13 rebounds. Alanna Tate added 13 points and five rebounds.
Oakdale 55, S. Hagerstown 21
Mikayla Carey had a double-double of 14 points and 10 rebounds for the host Bears (6-9).
Sam Blaylock scored 12 points, while Jane Rape scored 11. Emma Carey had six rebounds.
Oakdale won the JV game 37-15, Addison Macera had six points for the Bears.
North Hagerstown 49, Thomas Johnson 42
Jasmin Harding had 14 points, 10 rebounds and three steals to lead the Patriots (2-11).
Liz Nwachukwu pulled down 20 rebounds and Shawn Jones added 10 for TJ.
The Patriots won the JV game 40-18. Ariana Opazo was their leading scorer with 10 points.
WRESTLING
Urbana 46, TJ 24
220 — Enuel Addoquaye (T) won by forfeit; 285 — Anthony Corso (U) won by forfeit; 106 — double forfeit; 113 — Chaz Rizak (U) won by forfeit; 120 — double forfeit; 126 — Alex Blacklock (U) won by forfeit; 132 — Vince Corso (U) won by forfeit; 138 — Daniel Zampino (T) pin Sam Furr, 5:08; 145 — Perry Zhou pin Christion Hunt, 2:58; 152 — Wilmer Dominguez (T) pin Sam Semelsberger, 1:34; 160 — Ethan Fauntleroy U) pin Benjamin Adkins, 0:42; 170: Cole Kuhar (U) maj. dec. Michael Herrera, 13-0; 182 — Ryan Fitzgerald (T) pin Anson Gentry, 3:43; 195 — Zach Keith (U) pin Cameron Maslan, :54.
Tuscarora 52, Oakdale 27
106 — Cooper Cammarata (T) win by forfeit; 113 — Chase Wheeler (T) win by forfeit; 120 — Kamryn Herron (T) Win by forfeit; 126 — Sotir Markoff (T) win by forfeit; 132 — Jeffrey Hathaway (O) pin Reilly Herron (T) 1:05; 138 — William Anspach (T) win by forfeit; 145 — Koen Burdette (T) maj. dec. Cole Walker (O) 14-1; 152 — Matt Sandy (O) Dec. Colin Feeney (T) 5-0; 160 — Logan McCoy (T) win by forfeit; 170 — Andrew Thomas (O) pin Daniel Click (O) :26; 182 — Rory Blanchard (O) pin Conner Hughes (T) 1:23; 195 — Hadi Wassl (T) pin Jimmy Wilhite (O) :37; 220 — Tyson Thomas (O) win by forfeit; 285 — Conner Wainberg (T) win by forfeit.
SWIMMING AND DIVING
Boys
Middletown 90, TJ 90
Multi-event winners: TJ — Ben Marshall, Kyle Bumgardner, Jay Parente, Luke Vega, Matteo Rojas and Garrett Frank. Diving winner: Marc Whitelely, Middletown.
Middletown 127, TJ 56
Multi-event winners: Middletown — Kayla Hodor, Ava Wilson, Alex Jones, Heidi Tomlin and Campbell Caldwell. Diving winner: Charlotte Claney, Middletown.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Score: MC Raptors 77, FCC 66
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Score: MC Raptors 98, FCC 45
