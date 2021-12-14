BOYS BASKETBALL
Oakdale 60, TJ 40
Alex Hawkins led the Bears with 33 points.
Luke Ackiewicz had eight rebounds for Oakdale, and Cameron Dorner had seven assists.
Oscar Contreras led TJ with 19 points, including five 3-pointers.
Oakdale won the JV game 37-33. Max McFarland had 14 points for the Bears, and Colin Reno scored 12.
Frederick 65, Tuscarora 51
Jalen Bowie had 21 points and 11 rebounds to help the Cadets beat the visiting Titans.
Robert Hallman had 14 points for Frederick, and Emonte Hill Jr. scored nine.
Latrell Mark had 20 points and four assists for the Titans, and Drew DeSanto had eight points, six rebounds and three blocks.
Tuscarora won the JV game 51-40. John Ubiera had 12 points for the Titans.
Middletown 78, Catoctin 48
Braedon Beard, Brady Barrick and Brett Lucas each had 15 points to help the host Knights (1-2) get their first win of the season.
Brendan Ott led the Cougars with 14 points, and Dalton Williams scored 11.
Middletown won the JV game 73-33.
Linganore 72, North Hagerstown 62
Timmy Conner had 22 points, six rebounds and four steals to help the host Lancers improve to 3-0.
Ryan Lang had 17 points and 10 rebounds for Linganore, and Mason Porter had 15 points and four assists.
Linganore won the JV game 50-43. Brandon Donaldson had 19 points for the Lancers.
Walkersville 64, Liberty 57
Josh Stevens had 19 points and three assists to help host Walkersville to a win.
Kenyon Johnson had 17 points 11 rebounds and three assists for Walkersville. Shayden Hanson had 11 points, and Ty Campbell had four assists.
Walkersville won the JV game 54-35, getting 13 points from Ryan Baldwin and eight points from Justin Pfeil.
Urbana 56, South Hagerstown 46
With Urbana clinging to a two-point lead, Urbana’s Youssef Ali, Yannick Siewe and Tanner Rupinta went a combined 8 of 9 from the free throw line down the stretch to help the visiting Hawks improve to 3-0.
AJ Vollmer had 13 points for Urbana, and freshman RJ Roche scored 12.
Smithsburg 50, Brunswick 44
Cam Cornett led the Railroaders with 15 points.
Bryton Schnur had three assists for Brunswick, and Ethan Genos had seven rebounds.
Smithsburg won the JV game 44-29. Jackson Dudley had 12 points for the Railroaders.
New Life 47, Heritage Academy 45
Late in the game, Logan Pfeifer scored seven crucial points and the Rams played tough man-to-man defense to knock off previously unbeaten Heritage Academy (4-1).
Pfeifer finished with 12 points. Kyle Kourts had 12 points, 10 rebounds and five assists for New Life (2-2), and Adrian Amaya had 12 points, eight assists and seven rebounds.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Catoctin 43, Middletown 42
Emma Wivell’s late foul shot proved to be the difference for host Catoctin because Middletown’s Riley Nelson hit a 3-pointer at the final buzzer.
Taylor Smith had 16 points for the Cougars (3-0). Emily Williams had eight assists, seven rebounds and five steals, Grace Williams had seven rebounds and four steals and Wivell had nine points.
Nelson had 11 points for the Knights.
Middletown won the JV game.
Oakdale 53, TJ 36
Sam Blaylock had 16 points and three steals to lead the Bears over the host Patriots.
Caroline Atwill hit all six of her free throws and finished with nine points and four steals for Oakdale. Jane Rape had six rebounds, Cara Robell had five rebounds and Brynn Ohlhoff had three assists.
Trinity Lindblade had 14 points, four steals and two blocks for the Patriots. Abigail Jennings had seven steals and four rebounds.
Oakdale won the JV game 34-28. Addison Macera and Ava Tran each led the Bears with nine points. Gabby Lindblade had seven points for TJ.
Brunswick 41 Smithsburg 18
Cassidy Rhodes led the Railroaders with 12 points, five steals and two assists.
Gabby Stefanic had 11 points for Brunswick. Tess Thee and Ryley Backer each had eight rebounds.
Smithsburg won the JV game 34-27.
Linganore 51, North Hagerstown 40
Meg Hummel had 21 points to help the visiting Lancers win.
Cailin Spelman had nine points for Linganore, and Julia Mitchell scored eight.
Linganore won the JV game 43-11. Maddie Porter had 13 points for the Lancers.
Urbana 71, South Hagerstown 22
Alanna Tate had 20 points and five rebounds to lead the Hawks.
Carmen Kweti had 15 points and 12 rebounds for Urbana, and Hannah Miles had 15 points.
Liberty 60, Walkersville 32
Abby Albertson led the Lions with 11 points and five rebounds.
Jill Silver had seven points for Walkersville, and Emma Bowers had six rebounds.
Liberty won the JV game 24-20. Ciara Simms and Aayana Teasley each had seven points for the Lions.
WRESTLING
Urbana 52, Walkersville 30
106—Beaumont (W) pin Taskeen, :15; 113—Vora (W) won by forfeit; 120- Chaz Rizak (U) pin Wilkins, 1:50; 126—Corso (U) maj. dec. Holmes, 10-2; 132—Alahouzos (U) pin Davio, 1:05; 138—Birth (W) pin Furr, 3:23; 145—Nutter (W) pin Semelsberger, 1:02; 152—Bennett (U) pin Richard, 1:33; 160—Fauntleroy (U) pin Jolles, 1:16; 170—Kuhar (U) pin Shriner, :19; 182—Gentry (U) pin Wesker, :23; 195—Keith (U) pin Campbell, :30; 220—Damoulakis (U) pin Mitchell; 285—Corso (U) pin Musard, :17.
South Carroll 51, Urbana 24
106—Owen (SC) pin Taskeen, :15; 113—Double forfeit; 120—Rizak (U) won by forfeit; 126—Athey (SC) pin Corso, 1:44; 132—Pizzuto (SC) pin Alahouzos, 1:18; 138—Owen (SC) pin Blacklock, :08; 145—Bond (SC) pin Semelsberger, 1:02; 152—Rodrigues (SC) pin Bennett, 1:44; 160—Rodrigues (SC) pin Fauntleroy, 1:16; 170—Kuhar (U) pin Athey, 5:19; 182—Moose (SC) maj. dec. Gentry, 14-0; 195—Moore (SC) pin Keith, 1:04; 220—Damoulakis (U) pin Govier, 2:15; 285—Corso (U) won by forfeit.
Covenant Life 36. MSD 30
The Orioles opened the season with a loss. No other details were provided.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Hood’s Mason Wang honored again
Hood College’s Mason Wang added another honor after his 39-point outburst in a win at Albright, picking up a spot on the D3hoops.com Team of the Week.
The senior the most points for a Middle Atlantic Conference Commonwealth player in a game this season. He scored 10 points in the final 5:36 of the first half as Hood turned a one-point deficit into a 45-39 halftime lead. The senior came out firing again in the second half, scoring 10 of his 22 second half points in the first five minutes after play resumed. He finished the game shooting 13-for-21 from the field and 7-for-13 from 3-point range. Wang had seven rebounds, four assists and two steals.
Earlier in the week, he won his third straight MAC Commonwealth Player of the Week accolade. Wang is the first Blazers to secure the weekly honor from D3hoops.com since Chris Cook in 2015.
