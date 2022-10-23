Tuscarora’s boys soccer team, Oakdale’s girls soccer team and Urbana’s field hockey team all won Central Maryland Conference championship games on Saturday.
The Titans boys beat Brunswick, and the Bears girls beat Brunswick 3-0. No other information was provided for those matches.
In field hockey, the Hawks scored two goals during the final two minutes of the third quarter to beat Walkersville 2-1, avenging a regular-season loss to the Lions on Sept. 27.
Kaitlyn Mogar and Amanda Talbott each had one goal and one assist for Urbana. Goalie Mackenzie Steinheimer had eight saves.
Walkersville’s Mia Ogg scored the game’s first goal in the second quarter on an assist from Olivia Miller. Goalie Alia Winterle had 12 saves, including two on a breakaway. Hannah Miller and Olivia Jeram each had one defensive save.
MSD 64, California School for the Deaf Fremont 6
Zion Ortiz rushed for a touchdown, scored on a 69-yard punt return and threw a 56-yard touchdown pass to help the Orioles roll to a win.
Ortiz rushed for 105 yards on six carries. His touchdown pass came on a long throw to Nathan Sheppeck.
Ethan Guettler rushed for 54 yards and two touchdowns on seven carries for MSD. Sheppeck ran two touchdowns and 39 carries on three carries.
Tahoe Herzig-Wilcox had nine tackles to lead MSD's defense. Josue Sanchez and Adonai Kerr each recovered a fumble, and Dwayne Collins II had an interception in the end zone.
Shalom Academy 3, New Life Christian 1
Scores: 25-22, 15-25, 23-25, 22-25. New Life leaders: Lexi Standford 27 kills, 11 digs, 3 blocks; Minnie Ricketts 26 assists, 3 kills; Jazmine De la Barra 4 blocks; Mason Wilson 12 digs. New Life record: 19-5.
The Blazers lost to Bridgewater 25-10, 25-21, 25-20 and to Catholic 25-17, 25-19, 25-20.
Caitlin Ambruster had 15 kills on the day for Hood. Jackie Malitzki totaled 38 assists and four aces, and Staci Kutzler had 15 digs.
