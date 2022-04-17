TRACK AND FIELD
Sam Singleton Scorpion Classic
Getting wins from Fiona Agyekum, Samantha Heyison and its 4x800 relay team, Urbana captured the girls team title in a field of 31 teams at Oakland Mills High School on Saturday.
The Hawks finished with 82.5 points, and second-place Howard had 59. Urbana’s 4x800 relay team, comprised of Casey Willard, Sanjana Ranasinghe, Sofia Cedrone and Addison Lauer, won with a time of 10 minutes, 15.13 seconds. Agyekum won the shot put with a put of 41 feet, 6 inches, and Heyison won the discus with a throw of 110-09.
Other top performers for Urbana’s girls were: Camryn Lowery (sixth in the 800); Angeline Amefia (second in the 100 hurdles and sixth in the long jump); Cia Siewe (sixth in the 100 hurdles); the 4x100 relay team of Keira Mistry, Amefia, Divine Bamgboye and Aurianna Gladden (fifth); the 4x200 relay team of Haley Smith, Janine Amefia, Bamgboye and Gladden (second); the 4x400 relay team of Mistry,Willard, Ranasinghe and Cedrone (fourth); Heyison (sixth in the shot put); Agyekum (fifth in the discus); and Nia Kombe-Jarvis (tied for third in the pole vault)
Seventh-place Linganore’s Caroline Perrone won the 3,200 run (11:27.52). The Lancers’ other top finishers were: Perrone (second in the 1,600); Mikayla Moxley (third in the 1,600); Kate DeFlippis (fourth in the 1,600); Melanie Barger (second in the 300 hurdles), Anna Quackenbush (fifth in the 3200), Julie Nardini (eighth in the high jump) and the 4x100 relay team of Madison O’Brien, Payton Arneson, Nardini and Barger (fourth).
Thomas Johnnson’s Elisa Ramos won the pole vault (11-09).
Frederick’s Jazmine Robertson was fourth in the 300 hurdles and teamed up with Amelia Slagle, Lucinda Slagle and Veliciti Stone to place sixth in the 4x400 relay.
In the boys meet, Quinn Ruch won the pole vault (12-0) for Linganore, which placed a Frederick County-best fifth in the team standings. The Lancers’ other top finishers were: Jack Sears (fourth in the 800 and sixth in the 1,600); Samuel Metzner (sixth in the 800); Jacob Cannon (fourth in the shot put); and Logan Rich (second in the discus);
Catoctin’s top finishers were Brody Buffington (second in the 100 and fourth in the 200); Furious Trammel (third in the triple jump); and Garrett Sullivan (sixth in the discus).
Frederick was led by Arthur Core (fourth in the 110 hurdles) and the 4x400 relay team of Emmanuel Felix, Core, Kokou Emejue and Gavin Legge (sixth)
TJ’s top finishers were: Dakari Burton (fifth in the 400), the 4x400 relay team of Devin Bora, Christion Hunt, Burton and Amin Contreras (fourth); the 4x800 relay team of Jonathan Regules, Bora, Hunt and Tristan Kruse (fifth); and Dillen Owusu (sixth in the pole vault).
SOFTBALL
TJ wins two games
The Patriots beat Severna Park 14-1 and Broadneck 17-2.
Against Severna Park, Sydney Gonciarz had three hits with a homer, double and four RBIs for the Patriots. Briyana Wright, Abbie Jennings and Grace Roark each had two hits with a double for TJ. Camryn Senuta and Samiyah Abdul-Khabir each doubled. Roark had two RBIs. Andrea Larson pitched all six innings for the win, scattering five hits, striking out eight and walking none.
Against Broadneck, Jennings had four hits with a double and six RBIs. Wright had three hits with a homer, double and three RBIs. Abdul-Khabir had two hits, Brianna DeGraw doubled and Roark had two RBIs. Roark pitched all five innings for the win, striking out 10 while giving up one earned run on four hits.
Frederick splits
The Cadets beat Old Mill 18-7 and lost to Chesapeake 14-3.
In the win over Old Mill, pitcher Allison Livelsberger had three hits and earned the victory.
Ava Sholter had three hits for the Frederick, and Katie DeGirolamo hit a home run.
Against Chesapeake, Maison Burton hit a triple. Paige Hall had a hit and pitched a complete game.
BASEBALL
Century 8, Middletown 8
Fredy Alexander Diaz had four hits and one RBI for the Knights in the Robbie Seidel Tournament.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
FCC 4-4, Hagerstown 2-3
In the top of the seventh in the second game, Brodey Neveker had a game-tying double and later scored the game-winning run on a passed ball to help the Cougars sweep the host Hawks.
Reliever Jared Hurlburt worked two innings for the win, giving up one hit and striking out three. Adam Watkins and Bryce Greene who each pitched one inning in middle relief.
Neveker had two hits to extend his hitting streak to 13. Aidan Greaney had two hits with a homer for FCC (29-5, 17-4 Maryland JuCo), and Justin Acal’s leadoff double started the Cougars’ game-winning rally in the seventh.
Left-handed reliever Brendan Long worked four innings for the victory in the first game, striking out five and giving up two hits.
Starter Riley Grant, who worked three innings, struck out six. Aidan Greaney had two hits, while Demetri Jamison and David Antone each had a double.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Stevenson 3-3, Hood 0-4
Rebecca Gottleib’s walk-off single with two outs in the bottom of the seventh inning allowed the Blazers to split their doubleheader with the visiting Mustangs.
Cailyn Barthlow led Hood’s offense, going 5-for-7 on the day with a walk, a double and three runs scored.
Gottleib, who had two RBIs as a hitter, pitched a 10-inning complete game in the opener. The first-year student struck out 10 batters for her fourth double-digit strikeout game of the year. She pitched around 14 hits and a pair of walks to hold the Mustangs off the scoreboard until the 10th inning.
Jordan Long made her first start of the season in game two and pitched a complete game for the win. She allowed three runs on nine hits and two walks.
FDU 4, MSM 1
Mount St. Mary’s saw its 13-game win streak stopped by Fairleigh Dickinson in a Northeast Conference matchup at Our Lady of the Meadows Field on campus.
Tori Bowles and Vanessa Martin each had a hit for the Mount.
FDU used a strong pitching performance from Alayna Savaglio to secure the win. Savaglio allowed just two hits while striking out eight in the complete-game victory. Mount starter Amanda Berkley allowed three runs (two earned) in three innings of work while Avery Neuhart allowed one run in four innings of relief.
MEN’S LACROSSE
MSM 9, Wagner 5
The host Mountaineers shut down Wagner’s offense as the Mount picked up their second NEC win.
Brendan Lantieri had a career day with six points on four goals and two assists for the Mount, while Jared McMahon added three goals and two assists. The Mount outshot the Seahawks 42-33. This win improves the Mount to 5-8 and 2-3 in the NEC.
Gunnar Luckoski made 11 saves in his first start for the Mountaineers.
Delaware Valley 11, Hood 10
Taking a pass from Brett Ziegler, Ben Napieralski scored the game-winner with two minutes remaining in the game to lead the Aggies over the Blazers.
Kyle Scott led Hood with three goals. Rio Muldoon had two goals and two assists. Robbie Wiley also netted two goals, while Jackson Hand, Colby Gallagher and Owen McDermott all scored once.
Garrett Hitchens went 15-22 in the faceoff circle and picked up a team-high eight ground balls. Sammy Patnaik and Evan Hayek both caused two turnovers for the Blazer defense. Jacob Smidt had seven saves in 44:29 minutes, while Alex Dudziak had three saves in 15:31 minutes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.