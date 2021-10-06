GOLF

Urbana 167, Middletown 174

The Hawks’ AnPhi Le was the medalist with a 40, followed by teammate Bach Ngo with a 41. Michael Snyder added a 42.

The Knights’ Steven Hartman also shot a 42.

Linganore 160, Brunswick 178

The medalist was Linganore’s Ethan Crabb with an even par 36 at PB Dye Golf Club.

The Lancers’ Austin May and the Railroaders’ Luke Adams also each shot 39.

TJ 177, Frederick 216

The Patriots’ Carter Smith was the medalist with a 40, while teammate Fred Tyeryar shot a 43.

Allison Ward led the Cadets with a 49.

VOLLEYBALL

St. John’s 3, Bryn Mawr 2

Scores: 26-28, 21-25, 25-20, 25-8, 15-13. St. John’s leaders: Samantha Watkins, 36 assists; Jillian Fedor, 31 digs, 6 aces; Kalia Espenlaub, 16 kills, 3 aces; Leighann Truesdale, 10 kills. JV: St. John’s won 2-0.

FIELD HOCKEY

Oakdale 6, Brunswick 0

The Bears were led by Lillie Kodrin’s two goals.

Tess Schlicting, Grayson Raiford, MacKenzie Kuninger and Peyton Smallwood had one goal apiece.

Goalkeeper Lilly Murphy (two saves) and Kendall Reidy (two saves) combined for the shutout.

