FIELD HOCKEY
Bethesda-Chevy Chase 2, Urbana 1
Trailing 1-0, the Barons scored twice in the third quarter to hand the Hawks their first loss in the regular-season opener.
Urbana (2-1) took the lead when Nia Kombe-Jarvis scored on an assist from Helena Ortiz in the second quarter.
Urbana goalies Celeste Valerio and Mackenzie Steinheimer combined for four saves.
Urbana won the JV game 2-0.
Manchester Valley 1, Tuscarora 0
The Mavericks scored the game’s lone goal with 11 minutes left in the fourth quarter.
Titans goalie AJ Almeida made six saves.
VOLLEYBALL
St. John’s Catholic Prep 3, Notre Dame Prep 0
Scores: 25-15, 25-16, 25-18. St. John’s leaders: Samantha Watkins, 7 aces, 19 assists; Kalia Espenlaub, 11 kills; Audrey Spindle, 6 aces, 8 kills, 10 assists; Jill Fedor 17 digs.
Westminster 3, Linganore 0
Scores: 25-18, 25-16, 25-13. Linganore leaders: Audrey Kilgore 6 kills, three digs; Ashli Ratti, 9 assists, 4 digs; Danielle Koogle, 8 digs; Sadie Gladhill, 3 aces, 6 digs.
GOLF
Brunswick 179, Oakdale 179, Middletown 188
The Roaders and Bears tied, with Oakdale’s Elizabeth Tucci taking medalist honors with a 38. Brunswick’s Hank Adams was runner-up with a 39.
Urbana 161, Linganore 169
The Lancers’ Austin May was the medalist with a 37 at PB Dye.
Medalist — Austin May, Senior Linganore with a 37
The Hawks’ Matthew Crawmer shot a 39.
MEN’S SOCCER
Hood 5, Eastern Mennonite 2
Alioune Diop scored two goals to help the Blazers get their second win of the season.
Jaylen Poisal, Jake Hynson and Luke Hammer each had one goal for Hood. Taj Weems had two assists, while Cristian Urbina, Paul Hagen and JP Weimann each had one assist.
Hood keeper Danny Castillo had seven saves.
WOMEN’S FIELD HOCKEY
Wilson 4, Hood 0
The Blazers couldn’t recover after falling behing 3-0 in the first period.
Hood goalie Richana Brown had four saves.
