BOYS LACROSSE
Class 4A West Region II semifinals
Urbana 14, Clarksburg 0
Gavin McKay led the Hawks with five goals and four assists.
Urbana will host the Quince Orchard — a 16-6 winner over Northwest — in Monday’s regional championship game.
Dylan Lange had four goals and three assists for the Hawks. Hunter Bryant had two goals and one assist, while Dominic Savoy, Ryan McNerney and Jacob Ward each had one goal. Andrew Bennett had four assists, while Brady Roberton and Jack Leonard each had one. Carter Berg had three saves.
Class 2A West Region II semifinals
Oakdale 19, Poolesville 4
No information was provided. The Bears will travel to Walkersville on Monday.
Class 1A West Region II semifinals
Brunswick 18, Catoctin 9
Brunswick’s Josh Cadle lead all scorers with five goals and five assists.
The Railroaders advance to Monday’s regional final, where they’ll play Smithsburg — a 24-4 winner over Boonsboro — on the road.
JT Harich had five goals and three assists for the Railroaders. Isaac Herbert had four goals and two assists, and Brice Bell had two goals. Payton Dean and Cameron Cornett each had one goal. Charlie Lawrence had nine saves.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Class 4A West Region II semifinals
Urbana 19, Clarksburg 4
No information was provided. The Hawks will face Quince Orchard on Monday.
Class 2A West Region II semifinals
Middletown 22, Walkersville 2
No information was provided. The Knights will host Oakdale on Monday.
Oakdale 22, Poolesville 2
No information was provided. The Bears will play at Middletown on Monday.
Class 1A West Region II semifinals
Smithsburg 16, Catoctin 10
No information was provided.
Boonsboro 23, Brunswick 1
No information was provided.
BASEBALL
SJCP 6, Friends School 3
Starter Cannon Coleman and reliever EJ Lowry combined on a three-hitter to to help the Vikings win in the first round of the MIAA B Conference playoffs.
St. John’s (15-6) faces St. Paul’s on Monday in the double-elimination tournament.
Coleman worked four innings and also had two hits and two RBIs. Lowry threw three innings of scoreless relief, striking out four, and had an RBI single.
Ben Floor had an RBI double for the Vikings. Josh Skowronski had two hits, and Kyle Pershin scored three runs.
TENNIS
FCPS Tournament
Weather postponed several matches on Friday, and the only bracket to finish the semifinals round was No. 3 girls doubles.
The No. 3 girls doubles championship match between Middletown’s Kaminski/Page and Urbana’s Patel/Alexander is scheduled for today at Baker Park. The other brackets will play semifinals and quarterfinals matches today, with finals scheduled for Monday.
Girls Semifinals
No. 2 Singles: Burkhard (O) def. Razunguzwa (B), 10-4. No. 1 Doubles: Flynn/Broder (U) def. Ki/Taylor (T), 10-0. No. 2 Doubles: Crogan/Rawal (U) def. Shawver/Powell (B), 10-1. No. 3 Doubles: Kaminski/Page (M) def. Youngbi/Caruso (B), 10-4; Patel/Alexander (U) def. Anderson/Silver (W), 10-3.
Girls Quarterfinals
No. 1 Singles: Troxell (M) def. Lieu (W), 10-8; Tambat (U) def. Elizalde (O), 10-0; Frye (T) def. McDonald (B), 10-4. No. 2 Singles: Burkhard (O) def. Bruder (TJ), 11-9; Razunguzwa (B) def. Wetrogan (L), 10-6; Guate (T) def. Evans (C), walkover; Kim (U) def. Bain (W), 10-1. No. 1 Doubles: Flynn/Broder (U) def. Worley/Ibarra (L), 10-3; Ki/Taylor (T) def. Pau/Phillips (F), 10-7; Rhodes/Backer (B) def. Riddlemoser/Miner (W), 11-10 (9). No. 2 Doubles: Crogan/Rawal (U) def. Bora/Heyford (TJ), 10-0; Shawver/Powell (B) def. Miller/Coblish (O), 10-1; Pepenel/Schneider (T). def. Wells/Wambach (W), 10-8. No 3 Doubles: Kaminski/Page (M) def. Martin/Josol (T), 10-4; Youngbi/Caruso (B) def. Yalamanchili/Duggal (O), 10-4; Anderson/Silver (W) def. Presgraves/Razanakoto (F), 11-10; Patel/Alexander (U) def. Webster/Ham (L), 10-2.
Boys Semifinals
No. 1 Singles: Lowery (U) def. Anspach (T), 10-3. No. 1 Doubles: Bliss/Miller (M) def. McKay/Zou (F), 10-6. No. 2 Doubles: Garvey/Kurian (U) def. Templeton/Uddin (F), 10-2. No. 3 Doubles: Husain/Kota (U) def. Hrelian/Razanakoto (F), 10-1; Bolton/Gmernicki (M) def. Bhetalam/Rotterging (O)m 10-2.
Boys Quarterfinals
No. 1 Singles: Novitski (O) def. Smarick (L), 10-0; Anspach (T) def. Kennedy (B), 10-0; Lowery (U) def. Ferguson (TJ), 10-0. No. 2 Singles: Ahuja (U) def. Burns (W), 10-0; Mercier (T) def. Kennedy (B), 10-5; Knight (F) def. Rossi (M), 10-6. No. 1 Doubles: Ahern/Hatch (B) def. Parker/Wernau (O), 10-8; Bliss/Miller (M) def. Miller/Taylor (T), 10-1; McKay/Zou (F) def. Hester/Vlha (L), 10-2. No. 2 Doubles: Lopez-Duke/Taneja (O) def. Anspach/Min (T), 10-3; Templeton/Uddin (F) def. Bobofchak/Byrd (B), 10-5; Garvey/Kurian (U) def. Johnson/Weigand (L), 10-1. No. 3 Doubles: Husain/Kota (U) def. Nzouakeau/Williams (T), 10-0; Hrelian/Razanakoto (T) def. Boateng/Morris (L), 10-9; Bhetalam/Rotterging (O) def. Gilroy/Gujulwar (W), 10-4; Bolton/Gmernicki (M) def. Boyer/Tew (B), 10-6.
WOMEN’S LACROSSE
Loyola 17, MSM 5
The Mount fell to No. 6 Loyola in the first round of the NCAA Tournament to close out their 2022 season.
Dani Donoghue had two goals to lead the Mountaineers, while Erin Anderson, Beanie Colson, and Alayna Pagnotta each scored one goal. The Mount was outshot 32-20.
Goalie Madison Bradley had seven saves.
Loyola jumped out to a 7-1 lead. Elli Kluegel, Jillian Wilson, Georgia Latch and Lily Rosenzweig each had three goals for the Greyhounds, while Sam Fielder, Latch, and Rosenzweig each had two assists.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
MSM’s NEC elimination game suspended
After Mount St. Mary’s lost to Saint Francis U 8-6 in a Northeast Conference Softball Tournament winner’s bracket game earlier on Friday, the Mount was trailing LIU 2-0 in an elimination game that was suspended because of weather.
The game will pick up tomorrow at 10 a.m. with the winning team advancing to the championship later in the day to face top-seeded Saint Francis U.
Olivia Murphy retired LIU in order in each of the first two innings, but LIU struck for a pair of runs in the top of the third inning to take the lead. Kiana Cisneros doubled off the glove of third baseman Maggie Kane to bring home the first run while Ryleigh Bermea drove home the second run with a base hit.
In the winner’s bracket game this morning, the Mount saw top-seeded Saint Francis U rally for three runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to take an 8-6 lead.
The Mount’s Kaia Bonshock went 2-for-4, and Abigayle Perry hit a two-run homer and scored two runs. Amanda Berkley allowed four runs in three innings while Avery Neuhart took the loss, allowing four runs in three innings.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
NJCAA Region 20 D2 Final Four
FCC 10, Chesapeake College 5
Brodey Neveker, Wyatt Miles and Josh Wilson each hit a home run to help the Cougars open Region 20 D2 Final Four play in dominant fashion at Catonsville.
With the win, FCC is now 40-5 on the year, including a 16-game winning streak.
Aidan Masters had three hits, including a double, and scored three runs. Miles had two hits.
Danny Leo worked six innings to get the win, scattering four hits and striking out seven. Reliever Jared Hurlburt pitched three innings to pick up his seventh save on the season.
FCC will face CCBC Essex on Saturday at 10 a.m.
