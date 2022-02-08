GIRLS BASKETBALL
Urbana 59, Linganore 34
The Hawks improved to 16-0 as Hannah Miles led four Urbana scorers in double digits with 14 points on Tuesday night.
Carmen Kweti added 11 points and nine boards. Liz Elliott scored 11 with four boards, while Alanna Tate scored 10 with four boards. Miles added five rebounds.
Oakdale 70, South Hagerstown 22
The Bears’ Sam Blaylock scored 25, while Brynn Ohlhoff had a double-double of 14 points and 12 rebounds.
Ryleigh Alcala had 11 rebounds, while Madison Chorney had five rebounds with three assists. Blaylock added five steals.
All nine Bears who dressed for the game scored in the game.
Oakdale won the JV game 32-12.
Williamsport 53, Middletown 42
The Wildcats took over in the second half for the victory.
The Knights were led by Taylor Coffman’s 11 points and seven rebounds. Riley Nelson contributed 10 points with six assists. Kathryn DeGrange and Kiley Coulby each had eight rebounds.
Williamsport won the JV game 34-19. Middletown’s Brianna Lee had nine points.
Brunswick 47, Boonsboro 28
The Railroaders took over with strong defense in the second quarter and went on to the victory.
Brunswick was led by Ryley Backer’s 17 points. Cassidy Rhodes added 11 points and six assists. Abbey Bolingbroke added nine points and 15 rebounds.
Boonsboro won the JV game 32-19.
Frederick 44, Thomas Johnson 35
Sydney Huskey had 15 points and five rebounds, Asha Lacet finished with 11 points and seven rebounds and Aubree Murray added eight blocks and six rebounds to lead Frederick past their crosstown rival.
For Thomas Johnson, Trinity Lindblade led the way with 16 points, while Jasmine Harding added 11 rebounds.
MSD 43, Covenant Life School 27
Jade Macedo scored 16 points, while Citrine Lummer added 10 points and 15 rebounds to lead MSD to the victory.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Walkersville 66, Smithsburg 60
Josh Stevens dropped 27 points with seven rebounds as the Lions improved to 15-4.
Brandon Buschman added 20 points, four rebounds and four assists. Shaden Hansen contributed 13 points and seven boards.
Walkersville won the JV game 50-41, led by Darius Eubank’s 13 points.
Boonsboro 51, Brunswick 34
Caleb Shullenbarger paced the Railroaders with 12 points, five rebounds and five steals in defeat. Ethan Genos added nine points eight rebounds.
Brunswick won the JV game 47-20, getting 14 points from Luca Mosley and 10 from Jackson Dudley.
Linganore 73, Urbana 48
The Lancers had four players score in double figures, led by Timmy Conner with 19.
Ryan Lang had 10 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists. Mason Porter had 12 points, five assists and four steals. Andrew Young scored 11 points with eight rebounds.
Ralph Akuta scored 15 for the Hawks.
Oakdale 84, South Hagerstown 42
The Bears were led by Alex Hawkins with 25 points, 11 rebounds, five assists and four steals.
Cameron Dorner scored 21 pts and dished four assists. Will Rodriguez had 10 points and four rebounds. Luke Ackiewicz grabbed five rebounds.
Oakdale won the JV game 57-54. The Bears’ Harrison Tisdale had 20 points.
Tuscarora 78, North Hagerstown 53
The Titans’ Latrell Mark scored 24 points with 10 assists and five steals.
Ayden Hurley added 11 points, while Camron Harry scored 10.
North won the JV game 40-39. Tuscarora’s Xavier Grainger scored 13.
Williamsport 79, Middletown 60
Logan Butts paced the Knights with 15 points, along with four rebounds.
Jonathan Richards scored 14 with six boards.
Frederick Warriors 57, Mt. Airy Christian Academy 42
David Homans had 18 points for the Warriors (17-4). Caleb Passarelli had 11 points, 17 rebounds and six assists, David Switzer had eight points, eight rebounds and three assists, and Aaron Chew had eight rebounds, three assists, four blocks and two steals.
MEN’S SOCCER
Kyle Bulgarelli has been named the head coach of the Hood College men’s soccer program, Director of Athletics Dr. Susan Kolb announced.
Bulgarelli is no stranger to Blazer athletics, serving as an assistant coach for the men’s soccer program since completing his four-year career on the pitch after the 2017 season. He has worked as an admission counselor at Hood since 2020.
“I am honored to be named the head men’s soccer coach at Hood College,” said Bulgarelli, a 2018 Hood graduate. “Eight years ago, I started my journey as a Blazer playing for the men’s soccer program, and now to be able to share my love for Hood College and my passion for soccer with a new generation of student-athletes is incredibly humbling.”
