BOYS LACROSSE
Urbana 17, Middletown 2
The Hawks had nine goal scorers in the rout, paced by Gavin McKay, who had four goals and an assist on Tuesday night.
Other Urbana leaders were TJ Harne (three goals), Hunter Bryant (three goals, two assists) and Dylan Lange (two goals, two assists). Elijah Jean-Jacques, Brandon Sybrant and Brady Roberton each tallied one goal and one assist. Justin Humbert and Jayden Sharper each scored once, while Aidan Himes had an assist. Carter Berg made two saves, while Andrew Phillips and Zach Thayer each had one.
Middletown’s goals came from Ryan McLister and Griffin Sheridan. Knights goalie Gavin Vierling had 12 saves.
Linganore 18, TJ 0
The Lancers’ top scorer was Kyle Gardner, with two goals and three assists in the shutout.
Cody Griffis added three goals. Other leaders were Brian Bedard (two goals, one assist), Marco LaRocco (two goals), Kason Gibbons (two goals, one assist), Nick Tarrant (two goals, one assist) and Aidan Maloney (nine face-off wins, eight ground balls).
Smithsburg 6, Tuscarora 4
The Titans’ were paced by Tyler Matthias-Magri, who had a goal and an assist. Brodie Burdette, Koen Burdette and Dylan Cruz each added a goal, while Peyton Clouser had an assist.
In goal, Tuscarora’s Nate Fox made six saves, while Aden Carey made four.
Walkersville 16, Boonsboro 2
The Lions’ Ethan Patrick racked up 10 points (six goals, four assists) in the lopsided win.
Other Walkersville leaders were Ethan Guillott (three goals, four assists), Brad Whitehouse (four goals, one assist), Wyatt Brooks (one goal, one assist) and Angelo Torres (one goal). Carson Finch and Hayden Hanson each had an assist. Finch notched eight face-off wins with four groundballs. Torres had six face-off wins with five groundballs.
Goalie Wil Muncy made five saves.
Catoctin 17, Goretti 5
Jameson Doll racked up four goals and five assists as the Cougars rolled.
Charles Dougherty also had four goals, and he added an assist. Haydn Mathews, Ashton Merritt and Vince Reaver III each scored twice, with Mathews adding four assists. Alex Hauk, Brendan Orr and Grady Hill also scored.
Luke Modugno and Colin Byrne picked up six ground balls. Grant Kelly made nine saves.
Frederick 20, South Hagerstown 5
Danny Remsberg, Greyson Rollman and Leo Henson all scored four times as the Cadets crushed the Rebels for their second win. Henson also had two assists.
Reed Charles added a hat trick. Sean Morton and Jonas Chalkley scored twice, while Jude Hattenberger had one goal.
TJ Weaver made two saves, and Ed Mattern made three stops.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Tuscarora 15, Smithsburg 3
Delaney Stup had five goals and one assist to help the Titans roll to victory.
Alyssa Hartis had three goals and four assists for Tuscarora (2-2). Ariana Tucci and Tori Hampton each had two goals. Laney Barton had one goal and three assists. Natalie Lepkowski and Bridget McGeehan each had one goal. Goalie Samantha Miller had nine saves in the first half, and Brianna Amick had four saves in the second half.
Catoctin 17, Goretti 4
Rebekah Zentz piled up the points as the Cougars cruised, netting five assists to go with four goals and eight draw controls.
Goalie Phoenix Moore made 10 saves with an assist.
Other Catoctin (2-2) leaders were Alayna Kelly (three assists, four goals, one draw control), Lauren Kelly (six goals, three draw controls), Lily Bingman (two goals, one assist), Morgan Ridenour (one assist, one goal), Morgan Gregory (three assists).
Linganore 15, Thomas Johnson 8
Three Lancers had three hat tricks in the win over the Patriots. Reese Wallich, Leah Doy and Meg Hummel all tallied three goals and an assist.
Reagan Leader, Annabel Geisler, Charlotte Davis, Caitlyn Crosby, Courtney Hyde and Hadley Robertson also scored. Geisler had four assists and Robertson had two helpers.
For TJ, Kamryn Davis had three goals and five draw controls. Maddie Chausky had two goals, one assist and three draw controls. Elizabeth Bauer had a goal, an assist and a draw control. Vanessa Trybus and Kaylynn Arias-Soza each had one goal. Goalie Cayla Chausky had eight saves.
Boonsboro 11, Walkersville 8
The Lions’ Natalie Meyer contributed four goals and an assist.
Claire McMurry added a pair of goals and three draw controls. Samantha McDonough had one goal, one assist and five draw controls. Skylar McDonough added one goal.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Harford CC 9-14, FCC 8-9
The Cougars got swept in the doubleheader despite scoring a total of 18 runs.
Harford got a walk-off win in the opener on an RBI single in the bottom of the seventh.
For FCC, Aidan Masters and Brendan Kleiman homered in Game 1, with Masters scoring three runs and Kleiman driving in two. Aidan Greaney had a double with two runs scored and two RBIs.
Luke Nelson took the loss with 1 1-3 innings of relief in which he surrendered two runs on three hits.
In the second game, Harford got out to a 7-1 lead after two innings and never slowed down.
FCC’s Brock Lindsey went 2-for-3 with five RBIs, including a three-run shot. Masters scored four runs and doubled.
FCC fell to 19-6 on the season.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Mount St. Mary’s 2-8, Cornell 1-5
Playing its third doubleheader in three days, Mount St. Mary’s outlasted Cornell to earn a sweep and improve to 18-13.
The Mountaineers scored in the bottom of the sixth inning in a 2-1 victory in the opening game. Mariah Godde brought home the run when her hard hit grounder to second was misplayed and Zoe Truxon scored.
Tori Bowles and Gina Del Giorno each went 2-for-2 at the plate for the Mount.
Olivia Murphy struck out three in two perfect innings of relief to improve to 6-4 this season.
In game two, the Mount built an 8-0 advantage before holding on. Murphy picked up the win for the Mount.
Kaia Bonshock finished 2-for-4 with a double, a home run and five RBIs while Bowles was 2-for-3 with two runs scored. Godde went 2-for-2 with a run and an RBI. Del Giorno added two more hits.
