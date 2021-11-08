VOLLEYBALL PLAYOFFS

Class 4A West Region II Semifinal

Urbana 3, Quince Orchard 0

The Hawks’ Tatiana Johnson produced a triple-double as the Hawks (15-3) advanced.

Scores: 25-22, 25-16, 25-22. Urbana leaders: Tatiana Johnson, 12 kills, 15 assists, 10 digs, 2 aces; Sofia Rodriguez, 9 kills, 15 assists, 7 digs, 2 aces; Penelope Hiepler, 15 digs, 2 aces; Claudia Perez 7 kills, 4 digs, 2 aces. Next: The Hawks will play at Northwest for the region title and a state berth.

Class 3A West Region I Semifinal

N. Hagerstown 3, Linganore 0

Scores: 25-7, 25-10, 25-16. Linganore leaders: Audrey Kilgore, 10 kills, 2 digs; Sadie Gladhill, 9 digs, 1 aces; Reagan Heidenberg, 8 assists; Ashly Ratti, 6 assists, 3 digs, 1 ace.

Class 2A West Region II Semifinals

Poolesville 3, Middletown 2

Scores: 25-21, 25-22, 19-25, 16-25, 15-12. Middletown leaders: Jordan Pryor, 13 kills, 42 digs (new school record); Hannah Derr, 10 kills; Haydyn Wright, 14 digs, 3 aces; Jessi Prescott, 14 digs; Lillian Godbold, 13 digs; Abby Murphy, 40 assists, 8 digs.

Class 1A West Region II Semifinals

Smithsburg 3, Catoctin 0

Scores: 25-22, 25-21, 25-19. No stat leaders were provided.

CROSS-COUNTRY

Class 2A West regional

The Middletown girls qualified for the state meet last Thursday by finishing fifth in the regional championships at Liberty High School.

The Knights’ scoring runners were Campbell Caldwell (fifth), Erin McQuitty (15th), Alayna Hu (23rd), Marin Bartman (27th), and Sophia Frizzell (34th).

In the boys meet, Middletown’s Baron Ropp qualified for states as an individual by placing ninth.

The state championships are Saturday at Hereford High School in Parkton. The state schedule is a follows: 10 a.m., 3A girls; 10:30 a.m., 4A girls; 11 a.m., 3A boys; 11:30 a.m., 4A boys; 1:30 p.m., 1A girls; 2 p.m., 2A girls; 2:30 p.m., 1A boys; 3 p.m., 2A boys.

Men’s Basketball

DeSales 78, Hood 74

Hood team nearly erased a 22-point deficit, pulling within three in the final minute, before DeSales escaped with the win.

Evan Wang and Mason Wang scored 17 points apiece to lead Hood, with both brothers going 4-for-8 from 3-point range. Evan Wang shot 6-of-10 in the game, while Mason had a pair of steals.

Christopher Smalls grabbed a team-high eight rebounds and Ryan Hollwedel had five assists.

