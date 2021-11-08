VOLLEYBALL PLAYOFFS
Class 4A West Region II Semifinal
Urbana 3, Quince Orchard 0
The Hawks’ Tatiana Johnson produced a triple-double as the Hawks (15-3) advanced.
Scores: 25-22, 25-16, 25-22. Urbana leaders: Tatiana Johnson, 12 kills, 15 assists, 10 digs, 2 aces; Sofia Rodriguez, 9 kills, 15 assists, 7 digs, 2 aces; Penelope Hiepler, 15 digs, 2 aces; Claudia Perez 7 kills, 4 digs, 2 aces. Next: The Hawks will play at Northwest for the region title and a state berth.
Class 3A West Region I Semifinal
N. Hagerstown 3, Linganore 0
Scores: 25-7, 25-10, 25-16. Linganore leaders: Audrey Kilgore, 10 kills, 2 digs; Sadie Gladhill, 9 digs, 1 aces; Reagan Heidenberg, 8 assists; Ashly Ratti, 6 assists, 3 digs, 1 ace.
Class 2A West Region II Semifinals
Poolesville 3, Middletown 2
Scores: 25-21, 25-22, 19-25, 16-25, 15-12. Middletown leaders: Jordan Pryor, 13 kills, 42 digs (new school record); Hannah Derr, 10 kills; Haydyn Wright, 14 digs, 3 aces; Jessi Prescott, 14 digs; Lillian Godbold, 13 digs; Abby Murphy, 40 assists, 8 digs.
Class 1A West Region II Semifinals
Smithsburg 3, Catoctin 0
Scores: 25-22, 25-21, 25-19. No stat leaders were provided.
CROSS-COUNTRY
Class 2A West regional
The Middletown girls qualified for the state meet last Thursday by finishing fifth in the regional championships at Liberty High School.
The Knights’ scoring runners were Campbell Caldwell (fifth), Erin McQuitty (15th), Alayna Hu (23rd), Marin Bartman (27th), and Sophia Frizzell (34th).
In the boys meet, Middletown’s Baron Ropp qualified for states as an individual by placing ninth.
The state championships are Saturday at Hereford High School in Parkton. The state schedule is a follows: 10 a.m., 3A girls; 10:30 a.m., 4A girls; 11 a.m., 3A boys; 11:30 a.m., 4A boys; 1:30 p.m., 1A girls; 2 p.m., 2A girls; 2:30 p.m., 1A boys; 3 p.m., 2A boys.
Men’s Basketball
DeSales 78, Hood 74
Hood team nearly erased a 22-point deficit, pulling within three in the final minute, before DeSales escaped with the win.
Evan Wang and Mason Wang scored 17 points apiece to lead Hood, with both brothers going 4-for-8 from 3-point range. Evan Wang shot 6-of-10 in the game, while Mason had a pair of steals.
Christopher Smalls grabbed a team-high eight rebounds and Ryan Hollwedel had five assists.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.