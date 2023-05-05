BASEBALL
Urbana 13, Frederick 1
With the victory, the Hawks clinched the Central Maryland Conference Spires Division title and won their team-record 14th straight game on Friday.
Urbana 13 (16-2, 13-0 Spires) will play Catoctin, the CMC Gambrill champion, in the CMC championship game on Tuesday at Frederick Community College. This is the fourth time in six years the Hawks will be playing for the conference title.
Mason Johnson worked five innings to earn the win, giving up no earned runs and two hits while striking out four.
Connor Roussel had three hits with a double and two RBIs for the Hawks. Keegan Johnson had two hits with a double and five RBIs. Luke Rivera had two hits. Parker Bell hit a two-run homer. Gavin Allanach had an RBI single.
Brunswick 9, Boonsboro 0
Tyler Lowery threw a complete-game four-hitter with eight strikeouts and went 3-for-3 with a double and six RBIs to lead the Railroaders over the Warriors in their regular-season finale.
Koltin Boyer had four hits for Brunswick. Jonathan Dysinger had three hits and two RBIs.
Oakdale 3, Manchester Valley 1
The Bears staged a tie-breaking two-run rally in the sixth to pull out the win over the Mavericks.
Evan Shultz had a homer and two RBIs for Oakdale. Rhys Evans had one RBI.
JP Shultz and Evans combined on the win. Shultz gave up one earned run on four hits and struck out four in five innings. Evans threw two hitless innings.
Linganore 2, South Hagerstown 1
Max Lopacienski had two hits, including an RBI double, to help the Lancers pull out a win over the Rebels.
Jason Capone also doubled for Linganore.
Starter Ben Boyer allowed one hit and struck out three in three innings. Chase Perry and Stephen Curry pitched the final four innings.
SOFTBALL
Urbana 18, Frederick 1
Charlotte Wilson and Carleigh Magers each had three hits to lead Urbana's 17-hit attack.
Wilson had a triple and three RBIs, while Magers had a double and two RBIs. Delaney Reefe had two hits with a homer and three RBIs. Lo McAnaw had two hits, both doubles, and two RBIs. Samantha Miles had two hits with one RBI. Lily Woodham had a double and three RBIs. Camryn Burley and Kaelynn Burge each doubled.
Reefe and Delainey Quartucci combined on an abbreviated two-hitter. Reefe pitched the first two innings, striking out five, giving up no hits and issuing no walks. Quartucci worked the final three innings, giving up one run on two hits.
Allison Livelsberger and Eisha Syed, who doubled, had Frederick's hits. Ava Sholter had one RBI.
TENNIS
Boys
Middletown 3, Walkersville 2
Singles: Hauser (M) def. Burns; Parandapalli (W) def. Bolton, 6-3, 6-1. Doubles: Gia. Rossi/Gio. Rossi (M) def. Puthmana/Sharpe, 6-0, 6-0; Vieira/Brognard (M) def. Gujalwar/Gilroy, 6-0, 4-6, 10-4; Boledovic/Meyer (W) def. Kmiecik/Yarmus, 6-3, 6-2.
Girls
Middletown 3, Walkersville 2
Singles: Martin (M) def. Lieu, 7-6(7-4), 7-5; Kaminski (M) won by forfeit. Doubles: Fox/Ash Butler (M) def. Silver/ Hillman, 6-0, 6-2; H. Miller/O. Miller (W) def. Ratliff/Yeatman, 6-2, 2-6, 11-9; Garst/Arndt (W) def. Wilson/Friton, 6-1, 6-2.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Mount St. Mary’s 4-11, Niagara 1-3
The Mountaineers (32-15) established a school record for wins in a season with the sweep, stretching their winning streak to 13 games and moving the team into a tie for first place in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference standings.
The sweep sets up a showdown Saturday with Canisius for the MAAC regular-season title. The Mount and Canisius are tied for first place in the MAAC standings with 15-3 records. Either team would clinch the top spot with a sweep of the doubleheader tomorrow while the Mount holds the tiebreaker advantages and would earn the top spot with a split. The winner of the regular season earns the right to host the MAAC Championships next week (May 10-13).
The Mount’s 32 wins this season break the school record of 31 set in 2006.
In the first game, Tori Bowles belted a solo home run. Later in the inning, Gina Del Giorno scored by swiping home on a double steal. Bowles drove in another run in the fifth, while Kaia Bonshock had an RBI double. She finished with two hits.
In the second game, Vanessa Martin went 3-for-4 with three RBIs, while Maggie Kane and Mariah Godde each had a pair of hits.
Olivia Murphy picked up the win, allowing two earned runs in a complete game to move to 10-5.
COLLEGE RUGBY
Mount wins CRC championship
The Mount St. Mary’s University men’s rugby team won its second national championship April 30 by defeating Indiana University 19-5 in the title match of the Premier Division of the Collegiate Rugby Championships 7’s National Tournament at the Maryland Soccerplex in Boyds.
During the weekend tournament, the Mount shut out the University of Michigan and held Adrian College, Wheeling University, Belmont Abbey College and Indiana University to a single try each (five points). The closest game came against Wheeling, with the Mount taking the match 7-5.
In addition to the Mount’s stellar defense, led by stalwarts Jude Fangmeyer and Hayden McKay, the rainy weather conditions may have dampened the scores. The team focused on creating pressure and forcing opponents to perform under pressure.
Chris Cleland, who scored four tries in the match with Michigan and played strongly throughout the tournament, was named championship Most Valuable Player. Jude Fangmeyer had a hat trick in the final match, scoring all three tries. Bastian Brunello helped drive the attack.
The Mount last won a national championship in 2016 in the National Small College Rugby Organization tournament. Following that, the team moved to the highest level of competition, D1-AA, and competed in the Chesapeake Collegiate Rugby Conference for several years. The team joined the powerhouse Rugby East Conference in 2022.
MEN’S TRACK
MAC Championships
Hood’s Evan Ellington, Jamel Mims and Tofunmi Okuseinde all qualified for the 100-meter finals, with Elling’s 10.94 leading the way, at York College.
Mins and Ellington also advanced to the 200 finals. The Blazers’ Chris Sappe reached the 800 finals.
WOMEN’S TRACK AND FIELD
MAC Championships
Hood’s highest finish came in the 4x100 relay, where Iiyana Taylor-Sparks, Gloria Castillo, Chloe McQuillen and Shayna Hancock placed 11th.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.