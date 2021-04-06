GIRLS SOCCER
TJ 1, Walkersville 0
Bri Helmstetter scored the game’s lone goal on an assist by Bradleigh Bell in the 38th minute on Tuesday night.
TJ’s Jessie Hart made five saves as the Patriots improved to 3-2.
Lions keeper Emmy Clarkson made nine saves.
Brunswick 3, Catoctin 1
Ryley Backer, Leah Cook, and Hannah Estep all had a goals for the Railroaders.
Brunswick’s Atiya Jackson had an assist, while Madison Shaffer had three saves.
Catoctin’s goal came from senior Lily Smith. Keeper Molly Parsons had 17 saves.
Middletown 3, Oakdale 2
Both Bears goals came from Reagan Plate. One was assisted by Justine Lamb.
The JV game ended in a 1-1 tie.
BOYS SOCCER
Middletown 3, Oakdale 1
Ian Straits had a goal and two assists to lead the Knights.
Ashton Smith and Ethan Fontenot also scored. Middletown keeper Joncarlo Schooler had five saves.
Tuscarora 3, Linganore 1
The Titans’ goals came from Vincent Lombardi, Andrew Delauter and Matt Parker.
Matt Jay, Erick Rodriguez and Cesar Aayon had assists.
Tuscarora won the JV game 5-0.
Brunswick 11, Catoctin 2
The Railroaders got two goals apiece by Logan Malone, Will Burton, Ryan Domathoti and Michael Johnson.
Alex Miranda, Tim Owens and Logan Hurdle each scored one.
Alex Verosto, Michalec Milauskas and Blake Whitcomb had two assists apiece. Connor Banks, Tyler Sadtler, Miranda and Owens each had one.
Roaders keepers Finn McGannon made one save, while Murphy Nichols had two.
TJ 6, Walkersville 1
Galo Cappelletti and Carson Grove each scored twice for the Patriots.
Alessandro Mota and Jeannot Secke had TJ’s other goals. Assists came from Pablo Mora, Asong Nkemanjong, Alex Reid, Secke and Grove.
Travis Buakah scored Walkersville’s lone goal, assisted by Sylas Eaton. Keeper Nick Reiser had five saves.
Urbana 4, Frederick 0
No details were provided.
VOLLEYBALL
Catoctin 3, Brunswick 0
Scores: 25-10, 25-14, 25-13. Catoctin leaders:
Chayney Barnhart, 11 kills, 5 digs, 5 aces; Paige Romeril 8 kills; Mee Rae Harding, 17 assists; Paige Smith, 10 assists; Rylee Curtis, 5 kills; Dani Baker 4 digs, 4 aces; Sheridan Chaney, 8 digs, 2 aces.
TJ 3, Walkersville 2
Scores: 19-25, 16-26, 25-17, 25-16, 15-5. TJ leaders: Celeste Walmsley, 5 aces, 12 kills, 14 digs; Dena Rovito, 17 digs; Reagan Warsing, 17 kills, 12 digs; Saige Cochran, 9 kills; Brynn Cochran, 13 digs, 30 assists.
GOLF
Urbana 155, Linganore 175
The Hawks’ Bach Ngo and Tommy Coffey tied with the low score of the match, both shooting 37 at PB Dye Golf Club.
Urbana’s Bennett Elgin shot a 40.
Linganore’s Austin May shot a 41.
TJ 191, Frederick 240
The Patriots’ Robby Phillips and Erik Thomas were the low medalists, each shooting a 47.
Alison Ward shot a personal best for Frederick with a 52.
Catoctin 202, Brunswick 182
The Railroaders’ Hank Adams was the medalist with a 39.
Zane Shugars paced the Cougars with a 48.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
Mount St. Mary’s 1, St. Francis Brooklyn 0
Freshman Kayley Kocent’s first career goal provided the offense while the defense put together a clean sheet to lead the Mount (4-4 overll, 3-4 Northeast Conference) to victory in New York.
After a scoreless first half, the Mount broke through in the scoring column just over a minute into the second half. Maggie Wishart started the play by intercepting a pass near midfield and feeding Hannah Cooksey on the right side. Cooksey delivered a pass to the middle to Kocent, who dribbled toward the goal and then drilled a shot past goalkeeper Elizabeth Lewis.
The Mount’s Arden Lembryk made six saves in the victory.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Scores: FCC 3-7, College of Southern Maryland 2-0
