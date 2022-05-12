BASEBALL
Class 3A West Region I quarterfinals
Thomas Johnson 6, Frederick 0
Jacob Hnath threw six innings of two-hit ball with 11 strikeouts as the Patriots ousted their rivals Thursday.
TJ’s Ty Allen had three hits. Danny Orr added two hits, including a double. Jay Parente and Logan Keepers each doubled.
The Patriots host South Hagerstown at 2 p.m. Saturday in the semifinals.
Linganore 10, North Hagerstown 0
The Lancers’ Michael Dodson twirled a complete-game one-hitter in the five-inning win. He struck out two.
Linganore’s Matt Rosquist had two hits, while Adam Rein tripled.
The Lancers next travel to face top-seeded Tuscarora on Saturday in the semifinals.
South Hagerstown 5, Oakdale 2
No details of the game were provided.
Class 1A West Region II quarterfinals
Brunswick 3, Smithsburg 0
Oliver Ellison tossed a complete-game shutout as the Railroaders advanced.
Noland Genies got Brunswick on the board with an RBI single in the first inning.
With the score 1-0 in the bottom of the sixth, Joe Sweeney delivered a two-run single. Sweeney went 2-for-2 with two RBIs on the day.
Brunswick advances to play rival Catoctin on Saturday in the semifinals.
Class 2A West Region II quarterfinals
Walkersville 11, Oakland Mills 1
The Lions had six payers with at least two hits, paced by Peyton Isemann, who went 3-for-3 with two RBIs. One of his hits was a double.
Travis Remsberg earned the win, going five innings and allowing just two hits.
Andrew McElwain added two hits, including a home run, and two RBIs. Remsberg added two hits with two RBIs. Gavin Hughes, Jack Edwards and Adam Dellamura also had two hits apiece, with one of Hughes’ being a double.
Hammond 7, Middletown 4
The Knights’ Joey Nicholson had three hits, while Andrew Raymond added a home run. The Knights ended their season with 6-14 record.
MSD 10, Spencerville 7
Rocco Bauer had two hits, one RBI, scored two runs and stole three bases. Ethan Guettler had one RBI and scored one run, and Tyler Dees scored two runs.
SOFTBALL
Class 3A West Region I quarterfinals
TJ 10, North Hagerstown 0
Starter Grace Roark and reliever Andrea Larson combined on a no-hitter in a game that ended after six innings because of the mercy rule.
The Patriots will host Tuscarora in the semifinals on Monday.
Roark, who worked four innings, struck out eight and walked one. Larson struck out three.
Briyana Wright had three hits for the Patriots. Larson had two hits, including a double. Lauren Chung doubled.
Tuscarora 5, Frederick 0
Avery Neuman pitched a complete-game one-hitter with 14 strikeouts as the Titans advanced.
Tuscarora’s Dillan Williams went 3-for-3 with a double and two RBIs. Alyssa Husband added two hits, including a triple. Ryan Mills drove in two runs. Danalyn Damaska added a triple.
South Hagerstown 12, Oakdale 8
No details were provided.
Class 2A West Region II quarterfinals
Middletown 27, Oakland Mills 1
Kayla Carr led a Middletown offense that piled up 24 hits, finishing with three hits, including a homer, two doubles and four RBIs.
Sydney Leadbetter, Ashlynn Routzahn, Chloe Saunders, Taylor Broadbent, Kyra Goodman and Reese Vierling all had multiple hits.
Starter Leadbetter worked three innings for the win, giving up one run on two hits while striking out six. Routzahn threw the final two innings.
Class 1A West Region II quarterfinals
Boonsboro 17, Brunswick 0
No details were provided.
BOYS LACROSSE
Class 3A West Region I semifinals
Linganore 26, Frederick 0
The Lancers were led by Sean Mullineaux (five goals, three assists), Kyle Gardner (four goals, three assists), Maddox Levinson (one goal, four assists), Eli Etzler (two goals, eight faceoff wins), Brian Bedard (two goals), Kason Gibbons (two goals), and David Turnbull (five groundballs).
Linganore advances to host No. 2 seed Tuscarora in the regional final on Monday.
TENNIS
FCPS Tournament
Play-in round
No. 1 Singles: Ferguson (TJ) def. Payne (CHS), 6-2, 6-0; Smarick (LHS) def. Winterle (WHS), 6-1, 6-0.
No. 2 Singles: Knight (FHS) def. Burdette (CHS), 6-2, 6-0; Burns (WHS) def. Dorsey (LHS), 6-2, 6-0.
No. 1 Doubles: Borntreger/Marquart (TJ) def. Martin/Sullivan (CHS), Walkover; Hester/Vlha (LHS) def. Parandapalli/Sharpe (WHS), 6-3, 6-2.
No. 2 Doubles: Johnson/Weigand (LHS) def. Puthumana/Rowley (WHS), 4-6, 6-3, 10-3; Bedwell/Stevens (TJ) def. Glass/Machour (CHS), Walkover.
No. 3 Doubles: Nzouakeu/Williams (THS) def. Ash/Leache (TJ), 6-2, 6-0; Boyer/Tew (BHS) def. Horning/Lee (CHS), Walkover.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Mount St. Mary’s 3, F. Dickinson 2
Maggie Kane sprinted home for the winning run on a Mariah Godde sacrifice fly to pace the second-seeded Mountaineers to a walkoff victory over third-seeded Fairleigh Dickinson in the opening round of the Northeast Conference Tournament at Saint Francis University’s Red Flash Softball Field.
The Mount advances in the winners bracket to face top-seeded Saint Francis at 10 a.m. Friday.
Trailing 2-0 in the bottom of the third, Mount St. Mary’s (26-20) evened the score when Brianna Manni led off with a double and Bridgette Gilliano provided a two-out, two-run blast to left field to tie the game.
After Amanda Berkley and the Mount defense got out of a minor jam in the top of the seventh with a timely double play, MSM’s Kane drew a leadoff walk and moved to third on a Fairleigh Dickinson error. Godde then hit a short fly ball down the right-field line in foul territory with Kane tagging up and easily beating the throw home for the win.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.