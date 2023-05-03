BASEBALL
BASEBALL
Thomas Johnson 6, South Hagerstown 1
The Patriots’ Jacob Hnath threw a complete game, allowing one run on four hits with seven strikeouts.
Luke Chappell and Ben Pearch each had two hits, with Pearch driving in two runs. Ty Allen had a double. Kaden Hnath had a double and an RBI.
Oakdale 4, South Carroll 1
The Bears’ Britton Wildasin went the distance, allowing one run on six hits with two walks and three strikeouts.
Oakdale scored three in the second inning and held Wildasin held the Cavs in check. Jake McKenzie had two hits and two RBIs. Cooper Thompson added a double.
Tuscarora 6, Winters Mill 3, 5 innings
The Titans prevailed in a weather-shortened game.
George King paced Tuscarora with two hits and an RBI. Aiden Rice drove in a run, while Mickey Cammarata reached base all three times. Luke Marunycz got the win on the mound.
SOFTBALL
Fort Hill 11-17, Brunswick 7-4
The Sentinels pulled away with a five-run fourth inning en route to victory in the first game.
Brynn Reynolds had two hits and an RBI for the Railroaders. Andie Welsh drove in three runs.
In the second game, Fort Hill put up a 15 spot in the third to roll in five innings. Emylee Minnick doubled for the Railroaders.
MEN’S LACROSSE
MAAC Tournament
Entering the tournament as the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference regular season co-champion, Mount St. Mary’s clinched a bye to skip past the opening round. Needing two wins to secure a NCAA berth, the team takes on a tough challenger in third-seeded Marist.
Should the Mount advance, they face the winner of Manhattan and Siena in the conference championship game on Saturday.
A seven-game win streak propelled the Mount to the top of the standings in 2023, beginning with a victory over LIU on March 18. That streak was the longest for the program since 2000 and matched a Division I best.
Solid defense and midfield play anchor the team. In terms of conference rankings, the Mount stands top five in 12 of 15 categories, leading in face-off win percentage and ground balls per game. Connor Beals stands fourth in the nation with a .636 percentage on face-offs, and Mitchell Dunham is 10th in caused turnovers at an average of two per game.
Beals and Dunham were members of the All-MAAC team announced Friday, along with Steven Schmitt, Jared McMahon, Jake Krieger and Jackson Phillips. TJ Gravante was named to the Rookie Team. The Mount nearly swept the major awards, taking four out of five honors, with Beals, Dunham, Gravante and Schmitt the recipients.
