BASEBALL
Hood 19, Albright 4
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome!
Log in or read 2 more articles before registering, and 8 before becoming a member..
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your registered account or create an account to receive 6 more articles over the next 30 days.join now for unlimited access.
Share unlimited digital access with 4 family members… join now.
Thank you for reading! To continue reading your local news, please register for free. Or join for unlimited access. (Already a member? Log in.)
Thank you for reading! To continue reading your local news, please register for free. Or join for unlimited access. (Already a member? Log in.)
Local news and analysis – and much more. By joining you get unlimited access to it all.Join now.
Share unlimited digital access with 4 family members… join now.
Thank you for reading! To continue reading your local news, please register for free. Or join for unlimited access. (Already a member? Log in.)
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
You get home delivery Monday through Saturday – plus full digital access any time, on any device – with our six-day subscription delivery membership.
This membership plan includes member-only benefits like our popular ticket giveaways, all of our email newsletters and access to the daily digital replica of the printed paper. Also, you can share digital access with up to four other household members at no additional cost.
*Subscriptions renew automatically every 30 days for $19.99. Call 240-215-8600 to cancel auto-renewal. Most subscribers are served by News-Post carriers; households in some outlying areas receive same-day delivery through the US Postal Service. If your household falls in a postal delivery area, you will be notified by our customer service team.
With our four-day Wednesday-through-Saturday home delivery package, you get home delivery of our popular Food and 72 Hours sections as well as the full Saturday-Sunday weekend paper.
And, as with all of our packages, you get full access to all of our online content, any day and on any device.
Membership includes access to newsletters, special offers and the ability to share your subscription with up to four additional household members.
*Subscriptions renew automatically every 30 days at $14.99. Call 240-215-8600 to cancel auto-renewal. Most subscribers are served by News-Post carriers; households in some outlying areas receive same-day delivery through the US Postal Service. If your household falls in a postal delivery area, you will be notified by our customer service team.
With a digital-only membership subscription, you get individual access to all of our online content, 24/7, on any device.
Digital memberships qualify for special member benefits, like our popular ticket giveaways.
Plus you get access to the ePages, a digital replica of the printed paper, and all of our email newsletters.
Subscriptions renew automatically every 30 days. Call 240-215-8600 to cancel auto-renewal.
Our short-term pass is the digital equivalent of buying a couple of papers at the corner store. You can access all of our digital content for 48 hours with each non-renewing pass.
Sorry, no member giveaways, custom newsletters, linked accounts or ePages access with short-term passes.
BASEBALL
Hood 19, Albright 4
The Blazers tied a quartet of team records as they routed the Lions in their conference opener. The team's 19 runs and RBIs both matched their previous-best marks, while Tyler Schwarzman and Cristian Reyna each stole four bases to tie the single-game record.
Hood trailed by two runs entering the sixth, but scored 17 unanswered to blow past Albright. Schwarzman went 3-for-5 and scored twice, while Reyna had two hits, RBIs and runs scored.
Cameron Day mashed four hits, including a homer and two doubles, adding four RBIs. Matthew Stout also homered, adding a double and five RBIs as part of his three-hit day.
Declan Sullivan went four innings in his start, allowing one earned run. Mason Sawyers received the win in relief for the Blazers (7-3), allowing just a hit in a scoreless sixth inning.
SOFTBALL
Hood 13-10, Eastern Mennonite 5-2
The Blazers swept the Royals in a doubleheader, finishing both contests early by mercy rule.
Jocelyn Pfleiger homered in both games to lead the Blazers (3-3), moving into fifth place on the school's career list with 11 blasts. She finished the day a perfect 6-for-6 with two walks, driving in five runs.
Rachel Benden had a pair of two-hit games and ended the day 4-for-6, while Rebecca Gottleib doubled, homered and drove in four runs across both games.
Jordan Long (Middletown) and Gottleib each tossed complete-game wins. In the first game, Long allowed two earned runs on 11 hits over six innings. Gottleib gave up two runs on six hits and two walks, striking out four in five innings in game two.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Holy Child 13, St. John's 7
Emilia Tippett, Maya Graham and Addison Scanlon each scored twice as the Vikings fell.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
Follow local sports from your inbox with News-Post newsletters.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Our local business directory includes detailed information for featured businesses as well as customer reviews and direct links to related events.
Our local business directory includes detailed information for featured businesses as well as customer reviews and direct links to related events.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.