MEN'S BASKETBALL
The Hood College men's basketball team hit a season-best 17 3-pointers but fell 84-74 to Neumann University in the consolation game of the Al Senavitis Memorial Tournament at DeSales in Pennsylvania.
Christopher Smalls scored a career-high 19 points to lead the Blazers (6-4). He went 7-of-16 shooting, buoyed by a 5-for-12 performance behind the 3-point arc. The senior paced Hood with six rebounds and added two steals.
Bryce Butler went 5-for-7 from 3-point range on his way to 17 points, matching his season high.
Evan Wang scored 15 points on 5-of-10 shooting and went 3-for-6 from long range. He led the Blazers with six assists. The senior finished the game with 988 career points.
Mason Wang gave Hood four players in double figures with 10 points.
Despite the prolific night from 3-point range for the Blazers, it was not enough to offset a huge night by Neumann's Jalen Vaughns. Vaughns finished with game-highs of 35 points and 17 rebounds. The Knights' big man shot 17-of-22 from the field and grabbed eight of his boards off the offensive glass.
The first half featured nine lead changes and a pair of ties, the last coming on a 3-pointer by Ryan Starr that put the Knights (7-5) ahead 24-23 with 7:47 left.
Starr's 3-pointer started a 20-9 run over the remainder of the half to put Hood behind 39-32 at the half.
Hood cut the deficit to four on several occasions in the second half, but Neumann eventually built a 75-62 lead with 3:44 left in the contest.
The Blazers had one last run behind the shooting of Butler and Smalls. After each player hit a 3-pointer, Garrison Linton came up with a steal and Butler hit another 3-pointer to pull Hood within 75-71 at the 2:08 mark. Vaughns and Tony James scored over the next minute before Butler's final 3-pointer cut the Neumann lead to 79-74 with 50 seconds to play.
Vaughn's final points of the day put the game out of reach and Neumann followed by going 3-for-4 at the foul line in the final 20 seconds.
Behind the inside game of Vaughns and James, who combined to shoot 23-for-30, the Knights shot 58 percent in the contest.
Neumann outrebounded the Blazers 46-25, grabbing 17 offensive boards that turned into 30 second-chance points.
Hood went 17-for-45 from 3-point distance (38 percent), while holding the Knights to 4-for-14 (29 percent).
In addition to a double-double by Vaughns, James added 14 points and 11 rebounds.
Starr netted 17 points.
Hood fell to 6-4 on the year, while Neumann moved to 7-5.
The Blazers return home to host Lebanon Valley on January 5.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Clear Spring 45, MSD 33
Citrine Lummer scored 18 points with 11 rebounds, four steals and four assists as the Orioles fell to 3-6.
