MEN’S BASKETBALL
Hood 80, Alvernia 68
The Hood men used a 20-5 run early in the second half to take control of the game Saturday as the Blazers won at home and clinched the third seed for the Middle Atlantic Conference Commonwealth championships.
Hood(16-9 overall, 10-6 conference) heads to second-seeded Widener on Wednesday for the MAC Commonwealth semifinals.
Despite the loss, Alvernia (18-7, 12-4) clinched the top seed in the tournament with a record of
Trumaine Strickland (Tuscarora) scored 15 points in just 18 minutes to lead Hood. Garrison Linton (Oakdale) finished with 13 points, eight rebounds and five assists.
Brian Barrett and Michael Wallace scored 11 points apiece. For Barrett, it marked a career high as the senior hit 4-of-8 with three 3-pointers. Wallace matched Linton with eight boards.
Will Spencer grabbed 11 rebounds off the bench, helping Hood to a 58-41 team advantage on the boards.
Malik Green tied the game at 39-39 with a jumper just over two minutes into the second half. Wallace hit a 3-pointer for the lead at 17:37 and seven other Blazers scored during a game-changing run that made it 59-44 with 10:25 left. Hood limited the Golden Wolves to just 2-for-15 during that stretch.
An 11-3 run by Alvernia followed, cutting Hood’s lead to 62-55 after a driving layup by Jakob Kelly with 7:25 to go.
A bucket by Strickland and two free throws by Christopher Smalls over the next 90 seconds pushed the lead back to double digits. Hood never allowed the Golden Wolves within eight the rest of the way.
Malik Green had 26 points and nine rebounds for the Golden Wolves.
Allegany College of Maryland 84, FCC 74
The Cougars’ Malik Witherspoon racked up 20 points with 25 rebounds in the loss.
Justin Morrisey added 17 points, seven boards, five assists and three steals. Cole McKeever added five assists.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Iona 50, Mount St. Mary’s 37
The Mountaineers dropped a defensive battle to the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference leading Gaels, who won their 14th straight.
Michaela Harrison finished with 13 points to lead the Mountaineers and Isabella Hunt led with nine rebounds. Jessica Tomasetti put together 12 points with six rebounds and two steals.
On defense, Jaedyn Jamison and Natalie Villaflor did formidable jobs holding down Iona. Jamison played a career-high 19 minutes, securing three rebounds, an assist, and a steal. When the redshirt freshman was on the floor, the Mount had a margin of plus-8. Villaflor and several other members of the team held scoring threat Kate Mager without a point.
Iona received a game-high 14 points from Juana Camilion and a double-double of 12 points and 11 rebounds from Ketsia Athias.
The Mount falls to 10-15 (6-10 MAAC) while Iona improves to 20-5 (15-1 MAAC).
Mount St. Mary’s hits the road Thursday to face Rider. The 11 a.m. game will be televised on ESPNU.
Alvernia 66, Hood 48
The Golden Wolves surged ahea with a big third-quarter run to win in Middle Atlantic Conference Commonwealth play.
Lele Wright finished with 14 points and nine rebounds for Hood. Marlise Newson scored 13 points. Snoop Robinson grabbed a career-high 15 rebounds, while Philippa Clouse added 11.
MEN’S LACROSSE
Mount St. Mary’s 13, NJIT 10
With nine goals in the second half, Mount St. Mary’s picked up their first win of the season, defeating New Jersey Institute of Technology in Newark, New Jersey.
The duo of Jared McMahon and Cormac Giblin posted four goals apiece for the Mount. William Vandegrift added a multi-goal effort with two. Jake Kreiger, Kyle Cullen, and Jeremy Wilson finished the day with two points each.
Mitchell Dunham picked up five of the team’s 29 ground balls, and Colin Allen added two caused turnovers. Facing 25 shots on net, goalkeeper Griffin McGinley had 15 saves.
WOMEN’S LACROSSE
High Point 10, Mount St. Mary’s 8
Needing four goals to tie and five to go ahead, Mount St. Mary’s made a strong fourth-quarter effort to make the High Point Panthers sweat. After the Mount pulled within one, the home standing Panthers fended off the challenge and took a victory Saturday.
For the second straight contest, Dani Donoghue posted two goals. She was joined by Abby Osmeyer, who registered her first goals as a Mountaineer. Mackenzi Furlong, Logan Cook and Julianna Sanchez also found the back of the net for the first time in a Mount uniform. Abigail Ziegenfuse had three assists, three caused turnovers, and three draw controls.
Emma Genovese led High Point to their first win of the year with a four-goal showing.
Randolph-Macon 17, Hood 7
The Blazers dropped their home opener but had seven different goal scorers on each of their seven goals.
Mackenzie Demaio, MacKenzi Wright and Liz Connelly each had a goal and an assist.
Brooke Harper made eight saves in the cage.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Mount St. Mary’s 5, Longwood 1
The Mountaineers tallied five runs on 10 hits, two of those being solo home runs by senior David Stirpe on Sunday in Farmville, Virginia.
Senior pitcher Derek Huff started for the Mount. Huff pitched 4 1-3 innings, allowing no runs on four hits. He threw 90 pitches and fanned four.
Mount St. Mary’s 8, Longwood 5
Mount St. Mary’s erupted for six runs by batting around in the top of the ninth for the win Saturday in Farmville, Virginia.
Tyler Long continued his torrid start to the season with three hits to lead the offense.
In the big ninth, junior Aidan Tierney drove in Long to tie the game at 4-4. Efrain Correa Jr. then drove in a run with a single. Later, Brady Drawbaugh drew a bases-loaded walk before Nick Fleming had a two-run single.
Sophomore pitcher Jason Rivera recorded his first win of the season, while freshman Jeff Davis got his first career save as a Mountaineer.
Senior pitcher Luke Pryor started for the Mountaineers and allowed zero runs on no hits through 4 2-3 innings, but he struggled with eight walks.
Hood sweeps Central Pennsylvania College
The Blazers won by scores of 14-3 and 5-2.
Tyler Schwarzman led Hood at the plate over the two games, going 5-for-8 with three RBIs and four runs scored. The junior also had three stolen bases.
Jacob Saylor recorded four RBIs on a two-hit afternoon with a double in the opener. Matthew Stout went 3-for-4 on the day. Alex Jenkins hit two doubles.
Declan Sullivan started Game 1 and struck out five in four innings. The freshman allowed one unearned run on two hits to win the first game of his career.
WRESTLING
Maryland Independent Schools State Tournament
Maryland School for the Deaf placed 13th. Zion Ortiz had a pair of wins at 175 pounds.
In JV action, MSD took second.
