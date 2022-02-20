READING, Pa. — The Hood College men’s basketball team picked up an 87-78 win at Alvernia in the Middle Atlantic Conference Commonwealth play to wrap up the regular season.
With the win, Hood heads to the conference tournament with a 17-6 record, including 14-2 in the MAC Commonwealth, the best conference record in program history. The conference record matches that of Eastern and the two teams will share the regular season championship. The conference uses tiebreakers only to determine seeding.
Five players reached double figures for the Blazers.
Mason Wang led the way with 19 points on 7-for-14 shooting. The senior added eight rebounds. Evan Wang finished with 14 points and seven boards. Christopher Smalls scored 11 points.
Hood received strong contributions from its supporting cast, which outscored Alvernia’s bench 30-9. Trumaine Strickland scored a dozen points on 5-of-9 shooting with five rebounds. Soren Almquist finished with 11 points, hitting 3-for-6 from 3-point range, and tied Mason Wang for the team-high with eight rebounds.
Kelly had a double-double with 15 points and 14 rebounds, while Green matched his 15 points.
Eastern defeated York (Pa.) 84-75 to wrap up the top seed in the upcoming MAC Commonwealth Championships. Both Hood and the Eagles finish the regular season 14-2 in the conference, but Eastern took the season series between the teams.
Alvernia will be the third seed with a record of 18-5 overall and 11-4 in MAC Commonwealth games.
Hood will host a MAC Commonwealth Quarterfinal against Albright on Wednesday, Feb. 23 at 7 p.m.
LIU 66, Mount St. Mary’s 61
EMMITSBURG — Mount St. Mary’s staged a late rally, but came up short in a loss to visiting Long Island University on Saturday at Knott Arena.
With the loss, the Mount falls to 12-14 overall and 8-8 in Northeast Conference play.
LIU (13-13, 10-6 NEC) took its biggest lead of the game at 60-48 when Ty Flowers hit 1-of-2 at the foul line with 3:52 on the clock.
The Mountaineers rallied, using a 13-4 run to make it a one-possession game in the closing seconds.
The Mount started its comeback bid when Jaylin Gibson scored on a drive to the basket to make it 60-50. Dakota Leffew then added a bucket in transition on a feed from Jalen Benjamin, and Nana Opoku added a putback dunk to cut the deficit to 60-54 with 1:46 left.
The Mount forced a turnover, and Benjamin was fouled on the ensuing possession. Benjamin hit both free throws to make it a four-point game with 1:06 on the clock. LIU’s Trey Wood and Alex Rivera sandwiched a pair of free throw makes around a pair of free throws from Benjamin to make it 64-58 with 38 seconds left in the game.
On the Mount’s next possession, Gibson drained a corner three-pointer with 29 seconds on the clock to make it a one-possession game at 64-61. The Mount was able to force a turnover in the backcourt and got the ball back with 24 seconds remaining.
The Mount worked the ball around to Gibson in the left corner, but his three-point attempt with 12 seconds left was off the mark. Mezie Offurum collected the rebound for the Mount, but his putback attempt was off, and LIU’s Kyndall Davis was fouled with 4.4 seconds on the clock. Davis hit both free throws to seal the win.
Benjamin, who missed the previous game due to injury, led the Mount with 13 points off the bench. Opoku chipped in 12 points and seven rebounds while Offurum added 11 points and a team-high eight boards. LIU had five players in double figures with Eral Penn and Flowers leading the way with 13. Wood and Davis each had 12 with Rivera adding 10 in the victory.
Women’s Basketball
LIU 60, Mount St. Mary’s 46
Mount St. Mary’s women’s basketball felt the physical presence of the Long Island University Sharks, who used a tough style of play and baskets at the right time to defeat the Mountaineers.
Aryna Taylor led the Mount with 13 points, including all three of the team’s three-point makes. Kendall Bresee reached double figures with an even 10, marking her 14th straight time crossing the double-digit threshold. Kayla Agentowicz cleaned up on the boards with a career-high nine rebounds.
Shooting 31.5 percent for the game (17-54), the Mount’s point total marks the fewest points scored in a Northeast Conference game since March 7, 2019, when they registered 46 in a home loss to Sacred Heart.
LIU saw 10 different players put points on the board, led by Kennedy Taylor with 13. Camille Gray posted 11 rebounds as the Sharks finished with 46 as a team, including 19 on the offensive end. Second chance points favored the Sharks 11-0, and The Brooklynites forced 17 Mount turnovers, with four coming from offensive fouls.
Mount St. Mary’s falls to 10-12 (8-7 NEC) and stands in a tie for third with Wagner. LIU (7-16, 7-8 NEC) and Saint Francis U (7-19, 7-8 NEC) are one game behind in the quest for a home playoff game.
FCC 66, Allegany 37
The Cougars improved to 3-10 overall with the victory.
Aubrey Austin led FCC with 22 points and seven rebounds, while Tiana Jackson added 19 points, 17 rebounds and five assists.
Alvernia 88, Hood 52
READING, Pa. — The Hood College women’s basketball fell to Alvernia University on the road in a Middle Atlantic Conference Commonwealth game.
Morgan Anderson led the Blazers with 14 points, nine rebounds and a pair of blocks.
Nikki Etchison scored 10 points on 3-of-5 shooting. The sophomore notched a team-high four steals and a pair of assists.
Bre Smith finished with a career-high 11 points.
