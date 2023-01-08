The Hood College men’s basketball could not find an answer for Widener’s Dominic Dunn, as the Blazers fell 94-81 in Middle Atlantic Conference Commonwealth play at BB&T Arena.
Trumaine Strickland, a Tuscarora High graduate, scored a team-high 17 points on 6-of-9 shooting and hit all three of his 3-point attempts for Hood.
Garrison Linton, and Oakdale High graduate, went 4-for-8 to score 13 points. The sophomore also blocked two shots.
Jevon Yarbrough came off the bench for a career-high 12 points on 3-of-5 from the floor for the Blazers.
Hood shot 63 percent in the first half, but still trailed 51-46 at halftime. Widener, led by 15 points from Dunn, hit 12 3-pointers in the first half.
Women’s Basketball Widener 76, Hood
Hood College’s Lele Wright had 22 points and a career-high 15 rebounds for her first career double-double, but the Hood College women’s basketball team fell short in Middle Atlantic Conference Commonwealth action against Widener.
Wrestling Cougars place sixth at Hub Cup
Catoctin crowned a pair of champions and placed sixth out of 13 teams in the annual Hub Cup Tournament at North Hagerstown High School.
Nathan Kovalcik won the 182-pound weight class for the Cougars and was named the tournament’s Most Outstanding Wrestler.
Braden Bell won the 138-pound championship for Catoctin.
Hunter Bradshaw was the runner-up at 152, Evan Burd placed fifth at 145, Daynin McLain was fifth at 160, Jacob Bell was fifth at 170 and Grant Kelly was seventh at 195 for the Cougars.
Smithsburg 48, Frederick 36
106 — Bakari (F) by forfeit; 113 — Kaden (S) pinned Jackson; 120 — Elijah B (S) pinned Serio; 126 — Justin Seebach (F) by default over Peyton D; 132 — Allie C (S) pinned Htut; 138 — Mott (F) pinned Ryan D (S); 145 — Logan R (S) pinned Coreas; 152 — Clark S (S) pinned Edwards; 160 — Ian Tumi (F) pinned Braxton B; 170— Jimmy B (S) pinned Berrera; 182 — Clarke (F) by forfeit; 195— Quintanilla (F) win by forfeit; 220— Mark C (S) pinned Mattern; 285 — Tanner (S) pinned Crouse.
Indoor Track and Field Linganore Boys win Dwight Scott Invitational
The Lancers scored 68 points to win the team championship of the 19-team meet. Thomas Johnson was second with 65.69, Oakdale was third with 53 and Frederick was fourth with 37.
In the girls meet, Middletown was third with 57, 22 points behind team champion Century. Tuscarora was fourth with 51 and TJ was fifth with 48.
In the boys meet, the champions from Frederick County were TJ’s Christopher Hall (55-dash, 6.71), Luke Freimanis (55-hurdles, 8.26) and James Partlow (1,600, 4:41.49), Middletown’s Levi Zilneus (high jump, 6-2), Frederick’s 4x200 relay, Catoctin’s 4x400 relay and Oakdale’s 4x800 relay.
In the girls meet, the champions from Frederick County were Tuscarora’s Hailey Lane (800, 2:28.35), Middletown’s Ava Allen (55-hurdles, 9.09), Thomas Johnson’s Elisa Ramos (high jump, 5-0; pole vault, 12-0) and Frederick’s 4x200 relay.
Girls Basketball Frederick Warriors 44, Rockbridge Academy 35
Ella Bennett had 24 points and six steals to lead the Warriors (10-2) to the championship of the MSD Tournament. She was named the tournament’s Most Valuable Player.
Giselle Thompson, who scored 10 points in the championship game, and Sadie Ryan were also named to the All-Tournament Team.
MSD 38, St. James 23
Jade Macedo had 18 points, four steals and three rebounds, while Bella Finkle had five points, nine rebounds and three assists to lead the Orioles (3-7) to a third-place finish in the MSD Tournament.
Finkle was named to the All-Tournament Team.
Walkersville 37, Smithsburg 28
After trailing by three at halftime, the Lions rallied for a win Friday night.
Abby Albertson recorded her fifth double-double of the season with 10 points and 11 rebounds for Walkersville. Teammate Jill Silver had nine points, four steals and five rebounds, while Addie Boram added seven points, six rebounds and three assists.
In the junior varsity game, Walkersville prevailed 45-40. Somto Ogwulu scored 13 points to lead the Lions.
Boonsboro 53, Brunswick 50
Boonsboro pulled away late for the victory.
Cassidy Rhodes led Brunswick 22 points, six rebounds, four assists and two steals. Gabby Stefanic added 13 points and five steals, while teammate Andie Welsh had eight points and six rebounds.
Boonsboro also won the junior-varsity game 33-15.
Boys Basketball Warriors place third in MSD Tournament
After falling to MSD 63-38 Friday, the Frederick Warriors pulled out a 55-54 victory over St. James in the consolation game.
Evan Stup had 22 points and eight rebounds for the Warriors, while Evan Schwarz added 12 points.
Wyatt Stup was named to the All-Tournament Team for the Warriors.
