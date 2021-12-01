OWINGS MILLS — The Hood College men's basketball team led by as many as 18 points and held off a late run by Stevenson for an 84-82 win in the Middle Atlantic Conference Commonwealth opener for both teams.
Mason Wang scored a season-high 26 points on 8-of-13 from the field and 10-of-13 at the free throw line. The senior led the Blazers with six rebounds and four steals in the game.
Christopher Smalls stayed hot, hitting 3-for-6 from 3-point range and finishing with 15 points.
Soren Almquist, Bryce Butler and Trumaine Strickland scored 10 points apiece.
Evan Wang paced Hood with five assists.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Hood 58, Stevenson 53
The Blazers’ Morgan Anderson had 16 points and 12 rebounds to lead a road victory in their first Middle Atlantic Conference Commonwealth game.
The senior added three assists, two steals and a block.
Tiffany Manning finished with 10 points, eight rebounds and the team-high four assists.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Frederick Warriors 74, Cumberland Valley 62
David Homans scored 31 points with three rebounds, six assists and two steals for the Warriors (3-0).
Caleb Passarelli added 15 points, 22 rebounds, 8 assists and four steals.
Mica Kojic scored 16 points with six assists, four assists, two steals and two blocks.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Cumberland Valley 33, Frederick Warriors 30
Ella Bennett scored 14 points with six rebounds, two assists and four steals for the Warriors (2-1). Janel Morrisey had 10 boards, four steals and five blocks.
