The Hood College men’s basketball team closed the first half with a 28-9 run and never looked back to pick up a 92-54 win over visiting Albright in Middle Atlantic Conference Commonwealth action at BB&T Arena.
Michael Wallace scored 24 points, his most as a Blazer, on 7-of-15 shooting. He went 9-for-10 at the free throw line and added eight rebounds.
Christopher Smalls had his first double-double of the season with 17 points and 10 rebounds for Hood. The graduate student sank 6-of-9 field goals, including 3-for-4 from 3-point range, and had two steals.
Garrison Linton finished with 12 points on 5-for-8 shooting with four assists and two steals.
A pair of free throws by Markus Bradley-Lowry pulled the Lions within 16-14 with 10:02 left in the first half.
From there, Hood’s defense turned up the heat, holding Albright to 2-for-13 over the remainder of the first half with five turnovers. The Blazers, meanwhile, went 8-for-13 with nine points from Wallace to build a 44-23 lead at halftime.
That momentum carried over to the second half, when Hood opened with a 20-8 run to claim a 64-31 lead with 11:59 left after a 3-pointer by Will Pataki.
The back-to-back surges accounted for a 48-17 spread over the course of 18 minutes.
Albright never got closer than 28 points the rest of the way as the Blazers’ lead grew to 38 with the game’s final score by Jevon Yarbrough.
Marlise Newson lead the Blazers in scoring with 15 points. The senior also recorded four assists and had three steals.
Tiffany Manning recorded three rebounds and three assists in a 12-point for Hood.
Kayla Watkins-Harvey finished the game with eight points and seven rebounds for the Blazers.
With the loss in the Capital Classic at Dematha, Oakdale drops to 8-7.
The Bears were lead in scoring by Dominc Nichols with 12 points and six rebounds. Evan Austin and Max McFarland each had eight for Oakdale. Evan Austin added three assists.
Wrestling Falcon Invitational
Ryan Clarke placed third at 182 pounds, Jordan Jackson and Justin Seebach were fifth at 113 and 126, respectively, while Amir Bakari and Edward Mattern were eighth at 106 and 220, respectively, for Frederick High’s wrestling team on Saturday at Winters Mill High School.
Follow Greg Swatek on Twitter: @greg_swatek
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.