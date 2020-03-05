MEN’S BASKETBALL
ECAC Division III Championship
Hood 79, Altoona 76
Hood College opened the second half with a 12-0 run and held on to defeat Penn State Altoona in the first round of the ECAC Division III championships 79-76.
Altoona’s Andruw Harman hit two foul shots with 1 minute, 8 seconds on the clock to cut Hood’s lead to 77-76. Mason Wang got into the paint and converted 17 seconds later for a 79-76 Blazers lead.
Harman could not knock down a 3-pointer with 38 seconds on the clock. Wang then missed a 3-pointer on Hood’s ensuing possession, but Hood’s Will Pataki got the offensive rebound to seal the win.
With the win, the Blazers advance to play Drew University at 8 p.m. Saturday at Gwynedd Mercy University.
Michael Riley played just 15 minutes but led Hood with 16 points and six rebounds. The senior went 9-of-10 at the free-throw line and 3-for-6 from the floor.
Keith Claiborne Jr. scored 15 points, his most in a Blazer uniform, on 7-of-12 shooting. He added three steals.
Mason Wang had 14 points and three steals.
The Blazers overcame an off shooting night by making more free throws than Altoona attempted. Hood made just 5-of-26 (19 percent) from 3-point range but went 24 of 31 (77 percent) at the foul line. Altoona, meanwhile, went just 13-for-23 (57 percent).
BOYS BASKETBALL
Patriots 80, Warriors 64
Caleb Passarelli had 29 points for the Frederick Warriors (13-15). David Homans had 13. Noah Ulrich had nine rebounds. David Switzer had five rebounds.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Patriot 37, Warriors 30
Prudence Cox had 10 points with six rebounds and four blocks for the Frederick Warriors (15-10). Miriam Narat had seven rebounds. Julianna Passarelli had seven rebounds, four steals and two blocks. Ella Bennett had four assists, four steals and two blocks.
