READING, Pa. — The twin brother combination of Mason Wang and Evan Wang combined 59 points as the Hood College men’s basketball team picked up its fifth-straight win, 86-71, at Albright in a Middle Atlantic Conference Commonwealth contest.
Mason Wang finished with a game- and season-high 39 points on 13-for-20 shooting. He knocked down 7 of 12 behind the 3-point line to become just the second Blazer with over 200 career 3-pointers. The senior reached another milestone in the contest, becoming the third player in the program history with over 1,500 career points. In addition to this scoring exploits, Wang added seven rebounds, four assists and three steals to his afternoon.
Evan Wang hit his first five field goals on his way to a 20-point performance. He led the team with eight rebounds and five assists and matched his brother’s three steals. He passed Tim Abercrombie in the game for seventh place on the school’s all-time scoring list.
Jack Fricka came off the bench to score a career-high 10 points on 3-for-4 shooting.
Community College of Beaver County 88, FCC 72
Brandon Pilgrim led the Cougars in scoring with 20 points to go along with 11 rebounds. Brayden Jones added 14 points and seven rebounds, while Alexander Williams finished with 12 points for FCC.
Wrestling
Bauerlein Duals
Urbana won five of its eight matches over two days to place fourth at the Bauerlein Duals. Catoctin, meanwhile, finished eighth in the team standings after going 1-7.
Battle of the Boro
Tuscarora’s wrestling team placed ninth in the two-day tournament at Boonsboro High School.
Cooper Cammarata placed second at 106 pounds, Chase Wheeler was second at 113, Kamryn Herron was sixth at 120 pounds, Colin Feeney placed seventh at 152 pounds, Hadi Wassl was second at 195 pounds and Conner Hughes was fifth at 220 pounds for the Titans.
Women’s Basketball
Albright 60, Hood 57
READING, Pa. — Hood College’s Tiffany Manning had a career-high 27 points and 12 rebounds, but Albrights’ three double-digit scorers led a win over the Blazers in a Middle Atlantic Conference Commonwealth game.
Manning recorded career highs in both categories and notched her second career double-double of the season. The sophomore went 11-of-19 from the field and went 5-for-6 at the free throw line.
Morgan Anderson grabbed 10 rebounds and a game-high six steals for Hood.
Marlise Newson added nine points and three steals for the Blazers.
