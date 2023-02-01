MEN’S BASKETBALL
Hood 90, Lebanon Valley 75
The Blazers pulled away in the second half for their fourth straight victory Wednesday night at BB&T Arena.
Hood (13-8 overall, 7-5 MAC Commonwealth) shot 48 percent (14 of 29) after halftime to extend what was a one-point lead at the break.
Garrison Linton (Oakdale) was the high scorer with 21, and he had a double-double with 10 rebounds, notching career bests with both. Christopher Smalls added 17 points, three steals and four rebounds. He hit five of the Blazers’ 13 3-pointers. Soren Almquist scored 13, while Jared Young added 10.
WRESTLING
Tuscarora 56, North Hagerstown 24
106 — Wyatt Flook (T) won by forfeit; 113 — Xavier Ford (T) dec. Caleb Kline, 7-2; 120 — Cooper Cammarata (T) tech. fall Alexis Quinones-Arizona, 19-3; 126 — Chase Wheeler (T) pinned BB Balcita, 1:12; 132 — Brodie Burdette (T) pinned Joseph McClellan, 3:13; 138 — Dylan Cruz (T) pinned Jacob Sottile, 2:46; 145 — Evan Foster-Sexton (NH) pinned Chris Ayala, 1:10; 152 — Jacob Sherman (T) pinned Cody Smith, 3:46; 160 — TyVaughn Fitzgerald (T) pinned Hemayat Ibrahim-Keil, 4:38; 170 — Koen Burdette (T) pinned Idris Milam, 3:29; 182 — Jaheem Pickins (NH) pinned Matt Velez Garcia, 1:39; 195 — Jacob Hart (NH) pinned Matt Przybocki, :43; 220 — Garcia Ndosa-Kardiobo (NH) pinned Daoud Soro, :30; 285 — Dominic Vargas (T) pinned Shamear Ford, 5:07.
Brunswick 38, Oakdale 31
106 — Colby Moore (B) won by forfeit; 113 — Evan Mullen (B) pinned Sean Steinmetz; 1120 — Seth Crawford (B) maj. dec. Mason LeCroy; 126 — Jose Spinoza (O) pinned Alex Frye; 132 — Cooper Von Scoyoc (O) pinned Nate Markham; 138 — Cole Walker (O) pinned Ayax Martinez; 145 — Joe Hathaway (O) maj. dec. Alex Haste; 152 — Morgon Corwine (B) dec. Matt Sandy; 160 — Jesse Runkles (B) dec. Jeffrey Hathaway; 170 — Mark Cooke (B) pinned Vinny Palermo; 182 — Andrew Thomas (O) pinned Noah Utterbach; 195 — Jimmy Wilhite (O) dec. Dorran Charles; 220 — Austin Curry (B) pinned David Ramos; 285 — Lane Riggleman (B) won by forfeit.
MSD 46, Washington Latin Public Charter School 6
106 — Adonai Kerr (MSD) pinned Jackson Trinca, 2:33; 113 — Rudwin Calderon (MSD) pinned Valerie Deleon, 3:40; 120 — Jonathan Wojnar (MSD) pinned Gabe Cooper, 1:53; 126 — Louis Ortiz (MSD) maj. dec. Josh Lewis, 15-4; 132 — Double forfeit; 138 — Calvin Traina (MSD) won by forfeit; 144 — Double forfeit; 150 — Double forfeit; 157 — Josue Sanchez (MSD) pinned Dylan Green, :59; 165 — Omare Omatete (W) pinned Corson Brunson, 3:57; 175 — Double forfeit; 190 — Zion Ortiz (MSD) pinned Brandon Hernandez, :22; 215 — Baen Summerlin (MSD) won by forfeit; 285 — Double forfeit.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Score: St. John’s Catholic Prep 64, Friends School 57, OT
SWIMMING AND DIVING
Boys
Tuscarora 121, Frederick 48
Multi-event winners: Tuscarora — Jack McCullough, Brian Park, Andrew Park, Hayden Taylor, Cavan Rankin, Abraham Basford. Diving winner: Adam Bollinger (F).
Girls
Frederick 94, Tuscarora 86
Multi-event winners: Tuscarora — Riley Reen, Francesca Martin. Frederick — Sam Fulton, Olivia Gregory, Caroline Gregory, Sidney Tucci. Diving winner: Georgia Kalinowski (F).
