COLLEGE BASEBALL
Hood College’s Dylan Beck and Jordan Patterson swept the Middle Atlantic Conference Commonwealth weekly baseball awards after leading the Blazers to a 3-0 spring trip.
Beck was named the MAC Commonwealth Player of the week after going 5-for-8 with three walks, a home run, seven RBIs and five steals. The senior outfielder opened the week with a 3-for-4 effort with four RBIs in a win over Penn College with three steals. After going 1-for-1 with a walk in a no-hit win over Lancaster Bible in the opener, he went 2-for-3 with three runs scored, a home run, two walks and a steal in the nightcap win for the sweep.
Patterson was chosen as the MAC Commonwealth Pitcher of the Week after he pitched the first five innings of a combined no-hitter of Lancaster Bible. The graduate student struck out five and did not walk a batter. It was the first no-hitter in program history. As a hitter, he appeared in three games, walking three times and scoring three runs in a win over Penn College. He drove in one run during the no-hit pitching performance.
WOMEN’S LACROSSE
Hood College’s Sophia Vilaca was named the Middle Atlantic Conference Commonwealth Defensive Player of the Week for her performance in a 12-4 win over Neumann.
The sophomore made 12 saves on 19 shots while only allowing four goals in a 16-4 road win at Neumann. Vilaca also had two ground balls.
