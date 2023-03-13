On the opening day of its spring break tournament in Winter Haven, Florida, the Hood softball team split its two games.
The first was a 3-2 win in 8 innings over Wesleyan. The Blazers' Rebecca Gottleib singled in Chloe Saunders (Middletown) in the bottom of the eighth to walk off the Cardinals.
Prior to that, neither team had scored since the third, when Hood's Jocelyn Pfleiger hit a solo home run - her third of the season - to tie the contest at 2-2. Rachel Benden picked up the win for the Blazers in relief of Jordan Long (Middletown), who allowed one earned run and struck out three in the first seven innings.
In game two, St. Norbert scored eight unanswered to run away with an 8-1 victory. Hood struck in the first, as Gottleib drove in Saunders once again on a sacrifice fly.
But that was all the Blazers could muster. The Green Knights turned the contest in their favor with a three-run second inning and broke it open with a four-run fifth.
Hood's record is now 4-4.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.