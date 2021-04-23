COLLEGE BASEBALL
Hood 10-7, Widener 5-3
Hood seniors combined for 14 innings pitched and nine strikeouts on the mound and six hits and a home run as the Blazers swept visiting Widener in a Middle Atlantic Conference Commonwealth doubleheader.
Jahlin Jean-Baptiste pitched five innings in the opener and allowed just an unearned run on five hits and two walks. He struck out five en route to his fourth win.
Ryan D’Allesandro and Jake Howell split the second game. D’Allesandro had a quality start, giving up three runs in six innings, striking out six. Howell picked up the win with three innings of one-hit relief.
Andrew Wenner went 5-for-8 in the doubleheader with his third home run of the season. He drove in three and scored three times. Mikaili Robertson picked up a start and went 1-for-3 in game two after driving in a run in the opener.
