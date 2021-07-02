COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Hood College will add a men’s volleyball program as its 24th varsity sport.
The team will compete as a club program in 2022 before its inaugural varsity season in 2023. Men’s volleyball will then join the Blazers’ other NCAA Division III programs in the Middle Atlantic Conference.
Kevin Russell has been tasked with starting the men’s program as its first head coach and will also be the head coach of the women’s program.
“We are excited to add men’s volleyball to our growing athletic program at Hood College,” said Dr. Andrea Chapdelaine, Hood’s president. “As a fast-growing sport in Maryland and other regions, men’s volleyball will expand our athletic recruitment and the diversity of athletic experiences we offer our students.”
Men’s volleyball will become the first NCAA varsity sport added to Hood’s athletic program since women’s golf was elevated to varsity status in the fall of 2016. Hood added a varsity esports program in the summer of 2021, however, esports is not sponsored by the NCAA.
When the Blazers begin competing at the varsity level in the MAC, it will be the conference’s 11th program, joining Alvernia University, Arcadia University, Eastern University, King’s College, Messiah University, Misericordia University, Stevens Institute of Technology, Stevenson University, Widener University and Wilkes University.
In all, 108 institutions competed in Division III men’s volleyball in 2019, based on the most recent NCAA Sports Sponsorship and Participation Rate Report. Sponsorship of men’s volleyball at the Division III level has more than doubled since 2010, when just 53 institutions competed in the sport. The number of student-athletes on Division III rosters has increased by 236 percent over that time.
Russell arrives at Hood after recruiting the first class for the men’s volleyball program at Wabash. He spent the 2019 season as an assistant coach at Sacred Heart University in Connecticut.
Russell served as the head men’s volleyball coach at Wentworth Institute of Technology for the 2000 and 2001 seasons, guiding the Leopards to 13th in the NCAA Division III rankings.
He worked with the USA Volleyball Women’s National Team in 2014 as a technical assistant, helping the team capture a gold medal at the 2014 World Championships. His role included video scouting of opponents’ service reception and training of setters.
Russell was the director and a coach for the Bamboo Volleyball Club from 2014-19. He previously served as the girls’ coach of the SMASH Volleyball Club from 2011-2013. He was the men’s head coach of the Reebok Volleyball Club from 1987-88, leading the squad to a fifth-place finish in the nation playing against teams containing national-team players.
BASEBALL TRYOUTS
The ITD (In The Dirt) 13U team will hold tryouts on July 8 at ITD Park, which is located at 11101 Hessong Bridge Rd., Frederick, from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Those interested can contact Brett Rice via email (bricept@yahoo.com) or text (301-542-9869).
