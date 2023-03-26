Urbana swept the boys and girls team titles at the Kayley Milor Track and Field Invitational on Saturday at Urbana High School.
The Urbana boys scored 95.5 points to top second-place Oakdale (85) and Thomas Johnson (85), while the Urbana girls rang up 125.5 to top second-place Walter Johnson (110).
Junior Kean Tanyi-Tang won the 100-meter dash (11.45 seconds) and ran a leg for the Urbana boys’ winning 4x100-meter relay (45.36).
Meanwhile, sophomore Felicia Siewe won the 100 hurdles (16.28), and Samantha Heyison won the discus (98 feet, 6 inches) for the Urbana girls.
Multiple event winners in the meet included Thomas Johnson’s Elisa Ramos, who won the high jump (5 feet), the pole vault (10 feet) and the triple jump (34 feet, 1 inch), Tuscarora’s Celeste Rodriguez-Aguilar, who won the 100 dash (13.12) and the 300 hurdles (47.91) and Oakdale’s Grant Lohr in the discus (144 feet) and the shot put (43-10 1/4).
Oakdale 20, Thomas Johnson 1
Shaun Wright’s 11-point night led the Bears in a rout Friday night. He scored six goals and added five assists, both game highs.
Drew Phipps and Christian Bass each had a hat trick for Oakdale (2-0). Phipps also had an assist. Johann Myles and Joe Hathaway both scored twice. Asher Payne had a goal and three assists. Liam Burke, Mason Miller and Kyle Roddy rounded out the Bears’ scorers.
Oakdale won the JV game 15-0.
Charles Dougherty led the way for the Cougars with four goals and an assist. Vince Reaver had two goals and an assist, while Jameson Doll, Brendan Orr and Haydn Matthews each added a goal for Catoctin on Friday night.
For Middletown, Jackson Bennett had three goals, while Griffin Sheridan added two goals and an assist.
Mount St. Mary’s 10, Wagner 7
TJ Gravante and Kelly Gouin combined for seven goals for the Mountaineers (3-6, 2-1 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference), who never trailed in the contest.
Gravante’s four goals were a career-high, while Gouin has now notched hat tricks in back-to-back games.
Jared McMahon added two assists for Mount St. Mary’s.
Mount St. Mary’s 15, Niagara 14
Graduate student Erin Anderson scored the game-winning goal in overtime for the Mountaineers in its Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference opener.
Anderson finished with a pair of goals and three assists. Anna Salerno had four goals and an assist for Mount St. Mary’s, while Abby Osmeyer and Dani Donoghue each added three goals.
Lindsey Fagan scored the game-winning goal in overtime for Neumann.
Kayla Russell scored three goals for Hood, while Julia Gregory and Katy Przybocki both scored twice.
Hood sets records at Cardinal Spring Classic
Hood College set its 18- and 36-hole team records, and Walkersville graduate Sam Driscoll shot a two-day 148 for the individual 36-hole record as men’s golf kicked off the spring at the Cardinal Spring Classic at Black Rock Golf Course, hosted by Catholic University, in Hagerstown.
The Blazers broke 300 for the first time in school history with a 299 on the tournament’s first day. Hood followed it up with a 306 in the second round, the third-best 18-holes in program history. The result was a two-day 605, demolishing the previous 36-hole team score by 26 strokes.
Why is there no coverage for the Charas Heurich Invitational held at North Hagerstown High School on Friday, March 24 in the cold, wind, and rain? THE FNP never fails to cover UHS, OHS, etc., but often fails to mention MHS. For the record, MHS girls won the meet with a score of 75.5. Erin McQuitty won the 3200 with a PR of 11:41.70. Ava Allen continued her streak of first place wins.
