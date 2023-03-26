Urbana swept the boys and girls team titles at the Kayley Milor Track and Field Invitational on Saturday at Urbana High School.

The Urbana boys scored 95.5 points to top second-place Oakdale (85) and Thomas Johnson (85), while the Urbana girls rang up 125.5 to top second-place Walter Johnson (110).

Tags

(1) comment

md831980

Why is there no coverage for the Charas Heurich Invitational held at North Hagerstown High School on Friday, March 24 in the cold, wind, and rain? THE FNP never fails to cover UHS, OHS, etc., but often fails to mention MHS. For the record, MHS girls won the meet with a score of 75.5. Erin McQuitty won the 3200 with a PR of 11:41.70. Ava Allen continued her streak of first place wins.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription