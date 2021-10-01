FOOTBALL
Brunswick 49, Clear Spring 6
The visiting Railroaders improved to 4-1, their best start in a full season since 2010, on the strength of three touchdown runs from quarterback Ethan Houck, who also threw one.
Michael Souders scored on a 55-yard punt return and a 35-yard rush.
Tony Rakowski caught a 34-yard TD pass, while JT Harich and Devin Philips each scored a touchdown.
Sam Verosto went 5-for-5 on extra-point kicks and added a 2-point conversion.
South Carroll 36, TJ 6
The Patriots dropped to 1-4.
On defense, Javon Travis led the Patriots with 11 tackles. Sylvestre Olofio had seven tackles, an interception and punt block. Xavion Diggs added a sack.
On offense, Devin Jordan had two catches for 58 yards, while Kostas Hunt had two catches for 16 yards.
Urbana 42, Gaithersburg 12
The Hawks improved to 2-3. No details were provided.
Paul Public Charter vs. St.John’s Catholic Prep canceled
The game was called off Friday.
GIRLS SOCCER
Tuscarora 1, Urbana 0, OT
The host Titans’ Cali Cammarata scored in overtime on an assist by Madison Slater, keeping Tuscarora undefeated (8-0).
Titans goalkeeper Mia Hill had seven saves for the shutout.
CROSS-COUNTRY
I-270 Rush Hour Rumble
Urbana’s girls dominated on their home course, scoring 24 points to easily outdistance runner-up Holten Arms (51) for the team title in the five-team girls event.
The Hawks’ trio of Ivy Coldren, Addison Lauer and Sofia Cedrone finished two-three-four. Urbana’s other scoring runners were Karly McDonnell (seventh) and Camryn Lowery (ninth).
Catoctin’s Jenna Conley was fifth, while Erin Reeder (11th) led Thomas Johnson.
The race was won by Ella Moore of Holton-Arms in 20 minutes, 14.46 seconds.
Catoctin junior Alexander Contreras topped the boys field of 79 runners, winning the race in 17:05.29.
Urbana’s Henry Rodrigues paced the Hawks’ second-place effort by coming in fourth, followed by TJ’s James Partlow in fifth.
Albert Einstein High won the meet with 76 points; Urbana was runner-up with 82 among nine teams.
GIRLS SOCCER
Catoctin 2, Smithsburg 1
Taylor Smith scored for the Cougars with 7 minutes left for the lead, and a goal by the Leopards was called off due to offsides as Catoctin (2-4) held on.
Payton Troxell scored the Cougars’ other goal. Goalkeeper Molly Parsons made 11 saves in the win.
FIELD HOCKEY
Catoctin 6, TJ 0
Morgan Ridenour and Raegan Miller each scored a pair of goals, and Miller added an assist as the Cougars rolled.
Other Catoctin goal scorers were Annie Abruzzese and Robyn Tucker. Grace Williams added an assist.
Goalie Cait Werlang made one save.
TJ goalie Cail Moregon made five saves.
Frederick 6, St James 0
Morgan Kalinowski and Lizzie Goodwin each had two goals for the Cadets.
Caroline Layman and Julia Osborne each had one goal for Frederick. Osborne, Sidney Tucci and Lizzie Goodwin each had one assist. There were no shots on Abbey Effland in goal.
VOLLEYBALL
MSD 3, Indiana SD 0
Scores: 25-15, 25-20, 25-6. MSD leaders: Citrine Lummer, 14 kills, 8 digs, 4 assists, 6 aces; Jade Macedo, 6 kills, 18 assists, 5 digs, 6 aces; Alona Zfati, 6 digs, 4 assists, 1 ace; Arabella Bielucke, 5 kills, 2 digs, 4 aces; Amber Virnig, 1 kill, 2 digs, 6 aces. MSD record: 14-4-2. JV: MSD won 2-1.
