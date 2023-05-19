SOFTBALL
3A State Quarterfinals
Huntingtown 10, Linganore 9, 9 innings
Huntingtown had to go to great lengths to prevent Linganore from successfully defending its state title.
In a marathon game that saw the Lancers take two extra-inning leads, including one by three runs, Huntingtown scored two runs in the bottom of the ninth to pull out the comeback win.
So ended another season that saw the Lancers (15-6) rank as one of Frederick County’s top teams and win another region title.
“Most of the seniors have been on varsity for three or four years,” Linganore coach Andrea Poffinberger said. “They had a lot of fight in them, even in this game. We just came out on the wrong side this time.”
After seeing the Hurricanes tie the game twice in regulation, Linganore took what looked like a safe lead in the top of the eighth. Gracie Wilson’s two-run homer highlighted a three-run rally that put the Lancers up 8-5.
But the Hurricanes, who had rallied for four runs to tie the game in the second, managed to knot the game once again by scoring three in the bottom of the eighth.
And when the Lancers took a 9-8 in the top of the ninth, the home team won by rallying for its first lead of the day.
“It felt a little bit like the state championship game, back and forth,” Poffinberger said. “We made too many fielding mistakes. But again, so did they.”
Wilson had three hits with a homer, a double and two RBIs for Linganore. Leo Cline had two hits with a double and three RBIs. Bradyn MacKay had two hits with a double.
Linganore starter Camryn MacKay gave up three earned runs in eight innings, striking out eight.
TENNIS
Class 3A West
Oakdale captured its first regional title behind wins at boys singles and doubles.
Nicholas Novitski defeated Thomas Johnson’s Tyler Ferguson, 6-0, 6-0, for the boys singles crown, his second consecutive.
The Bears’ doubles team of Caleb Wernau and Nick Rengen prevailed, 6-3, 6-0, over a duo from South Hagerstown.
Thomas Johnson’s Madison Warren cruised to the girls singles crown with a 6-0, 6-0 victory over Tuscarora’s Francesca Martin. She led TJ’s second-place finish, tied with Tuscarora and South Hagerstown.
Meanwhile, Tuscarora’s mixed doubles team of Priyanka Gupta and Will Anspach knocked off Oakdale’s Polina Burkhard and Scott Parker, 7-6 (10-8), 6-3, for the title.
The regional champions advance to the state tournament, set for next Friday and Saturday at Baker Park in Frederick.
Class 1A West
Brunswick’s Issac Hatch and Zach Ahern defeated Williamsport’s Ian Lane and Gavin Spielman, 6-1, 6-4, to win the first doubles regional championship in school history.
In mixed doubles, Brunswick’s Keira McDonald and Ben Kennedy defeated Williamsport’s Mason Bauer and Elizabeth Warren, 6-3, 6-3, to win the championship.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Niagara 6, Mount St. Mary’s 5
Niagara scored a pair of ninth-inning runs on a home run and a sacrifice fly to oust the Mountaineers, who were eliminated from playoff contention with the loss in Lewiston, New York.
MSM took a 5-4 lead in the top of the eighth, scoring on a bases-loaded walk by JT Landwehr, a fielder’s choice and a single by Tristan McAlister.
The Mount’s Cam King pitched well in his 3 2-3 innings, allowing five hits and two runs while fanning four.
