BASEBALL
Oakdale 4, Linganore 3
Cole Iapicca drove in two runs with a two-out, full-count single in the bottom of the seventh as the Bears took a walk-off win on Thursday.
Cole Swinimer had five stolen bases and two hits for Oakdale.
Ben Moore and Dylan Allnutt each had two hits for Linganore. Allnutt also stole four bases.
SJCP 4, Gerstell Academy 0
The Vikings’ Cannon Coleman hurled a complete-game two-hitter with six strikeouts, improving to 5-1.
David Chandler had two hits for St. John’s.
TJ 6, Middletown 2
Tied at 2-2 to start the seventh, the Patriots scored four runs and held on for the win.
TJ’s AJ Allen had two hits, including a double. Logan Keepers and Luke Chappell each added two hits.
Chappell also earned the win in relief, going 2 2-3 innings.
Middletown’s Fredy Diaz and Brady Barrick had two hits apiece.
Urbana 8, North Hagerstown 1
The Hawks’ Brendan Yagesh threw five innings, allowing no earned runs and three hits with nine strikeouts for the win.
Keegan Johnson had two hits and three RBIs for Urbana (15-4). Connor Roussel added two hits, while Andrew Purcell doubled.
Williamsport 10, Brunswick 6
The Railroaders’ Oliver Ellison went 3-4 with four RBIs, while Noland Genies hit a solo home run in the loss.
Mount Airy Christian 7, MSD 6
The Orioles’ Ethan Sheppeck had two hits with two runs. Ethan Zfati doubled, drove in a run and had two runs. Gabriel Wilson added two RBIs.
SOFTBALL
Tuscaora 6, Winters Mill 4
The Titans’ Emma Livingston went 4-for-4 with an RBI as they ended their regular season with a win.
Kori Noffsinger added two hits with two RBIs. Mackenzie Facine and Danalyn Damaska both added two hits and an RBI.
Alyssa Husband earned the complete-game victory, scattering six hits.
Catoctin 11, South Carroll 2
The Cougars’ Avery Sickeri and Kenzie Lewis each had three hits, with Sickeri’s total including a home run. Lewis drove in two for Catoctin (15-1).
Kara Watkins and Taylor Smith each had two hits, including a double. Madi Ohler and Paige Smith each had two hits.
Taylor Smith got the complete-game win, scattering six hits and striking out 10. The defense of Watkins, Sickeri and Raegan Miller turned a 6-4-3 double play.
Frederick 9, Oakdale 5
The Cadets’ Maia Sholter had two hits, including a two-run home run.
Paige Hall added three hits and earned the win with 11 strikeouts. Ava Sholter contributed two hits.
BOYS LACROSSE
Linganore 15, Oakdale 8
Cole Stansbury paced the Lancers with five goals and an assist.
Sean Mullineaux, Kyle Gardner, Maddox Levinson and Cody Griffis each added two goals. Goalie Jackson Curtis made eight saves. David Turnbull had five ground balls.
The Bears were led by Troy Ulisney (two goals, four assists), AJ Yuhas (two goals) and Shaun Wright (two goals).
Hereford 10, Urbana 3
Gavin McKay scored two goals for the Hawks, while Brady Roberton added two assists in the loss.
Goalie Carter Berg had 10 saves.
Boonsboro 12, TJ 9
Billy Coughlin paced the Patriots with five goals in defeat. Eli Cornell added two, while goalie Ryan Fitzgerald had 15 saves.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Boonsboro 17, TJ 6
Elly Bauer scored two goals for the Partiots in the loss, while Sophie Jack added a goal and an assist. Hanna Edwards had eight saves.
Catoctin 20, South Hagerstown 0
The Cougars’ Corinn Gregory and Laney Kelly each scored three goals.
Other Catoctin (5-7) leaders were Lexi Tyeryar (two goals), Morgan Gregory (two goals, one assist), Karlie Hood (two goals), Rebekah Zentz (two goals, two assists), and Lauren Kelly (one goal, one assist).
TENNIS
Boys
Brunswick 5, Walkersville 0
Singles: Kennedy def. Winterle, 6-1, 6-2; Tew def. Parandapalli, 6-7 (6-8), 6-2, 11-9. Doubles: Kennedy/Ahern def. Sharpe/Burns, 6-1, 6-2; Byrd/Bobobfchak def. Rowley/Puthumana, 6-3, 6-4; Boyer/Bobobfchak def. Gilroy/Gujulwar, 3-6, 6-2, 10-7.
Oakdale 5, South Hagerstown 0
Singles: Novitski def. Demers, 6-0, 6-0; Mitchel def. Conrad, 6-0, 6-0. Doubles: Parker/Wernau def. Cruz/Moore, 6-0, 6-2; Lopez-Duke/Teneja def. Farmer/Runfola, 6-7 (6-8), 6-1, 11-9; Rotterging/Bhetalam def. McCarty/Zang, 5-7, 7-5, 12-10.
Girls
South Hagerstown 4, Oakdale 1
Singles: Lehman (SH) def. Elizalde, 6-1, 6-0; Oakdale won No. 2 by forfeit. Doubles: Fritz/Frushour (SH) def. Pabis/Candland, 6-1, 6-1 Crews/Troxell (SH) def. Miller/Coblish, 3-6, 6-3, 10-5; Mills/Rasco (SH) def. Duggal/Yalamanchili, 6-3, 6-2.
Brunswick 3, Walkersville 2
Singles: Lieu (W) def. McDonald, 6-0, 6-0; Razunguzwa (B) def. Bain, 6-0, 6-1. Doubles: Riddlemoser/Miner (W) def. Rhodes/Backer, 7-6 (7-4), 7-5; Shawver/Powell (B) def. Wambach/Wells, 6-4, 7-6 (7-4); Youngbi/Caruso (B) def. Anderson/Silver, 6-4, 7-5.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
FCC 9-6, Cecil 0-2
The Cougars secured the No. 1 seed for the upcoming Region 20 D2 postseason tournament with the sweep, and also secured a share of the MD JUCO conference title in the 1,000th game of coach Rodney Bennett’s career.
FCC (39-5) has won 15 straight.
In the first game, starting pitcher Danny Leo tossed a complete-game shutout, allowing three hits with four strikeouts to improve to 7-0.
Josh Wilson and Wyatt Miles led the offense with two hits each. Spencer Rhoads had a home run.
In Game 2, Miles went 3-for-3 and hammered his seventh homer of the year. Justin Acal added his ninth homer of the year. He leads the team in homers and is batting .390 with 49 RBIs.
John Cummings went five innings to pick up his seventh victory. He gave up just three hits and two earned runs while fanning four.
WOMEN’S LACROSSE
Mount St. Mary’s 12, Wagner 11
Christina Haspert scores the Mount’s final two goals to send the Mountaineers to the NEC Championship.
Dani Donoghue scored four goals and assisted one, while Haspert scored three goals and had two assists to lead the offense. The Mount now has five straight wins against the Seahawks dating to last year.
Kasey Dorney led the Seahawks with three goals, while Stefani Peluso had two assists and one goal.
Goalie Madison Bradley had five saves for the Mount.
