EMMITSBURG -- Mount St. Mary’s freshman Isabella Hunt earned Northeast Conference Rookie of the Week honors for the third week of January.
Hunt averaged 19 points and 3.5 rebounds per game as the Mountaineers rolled to consecutive wins over Central Connecticut on Saturday and Sunday.
Hunt shot 72.7 percent from the field, playing in 30 total minutes off the bench. She also piled up a combined seven rebounds, three assists and two steals over the weekend.
Combined with the recognition of Jessica Tomasetti a week ago, the duo earned Mount St. Mary’s first back-to-back Rookie of the Week selections since January 2005.
Mount St. Mary’s is 5-1 in the NEC and in second place. The team hosts Fairleigh Dickinson on Thursday and Friday at Knott Arena.
