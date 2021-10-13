VOLLEYBALL
Urbana 3, Tuscarora 0
Scores: 25-13, 25-16, 25-14. Urbana leaders: Tatiana Johnson, 10 kills, 9 assists, 3 aces, 10 digs; Claire Thompson, 5 kills, 2 aces; Julia Gustafson, 4 aces, 15 digs; Reagan McMahon, 3 blocks, 3 kills. Tuscarora leaders: Justine Winkler, 20 assists, 7 digs, 1 ace; Kinsley Taylor, 7 kills, 7 digs; Regan Byrd, 11 digs; Emma Taylor, 6 kills, 3 digs. Urbana record: 11-3. JV: Urbana won 2-0.
St. John’s 3, Our Lady of Mt. Carmel 0
Scores: 25-7, 25-7, 25-13. St. John’s leader: Kalia Espenlaub; 3 aces, 6 kills; Audrey Spindle, 7 aces, 5 kills, 14 assists; Jillian Fedor; 4 aces, 12 digs; Lamaria Estridge; 3 blocks; Samantha Watkins; 5 kills, 7 assists.
FIELD HOCKEY
Middletown 3, TJ 1
No Middletown details were provided.
TJ’s goal was scored by Hailey Hill with the assist from Emma Hafner.
Patriots goalie Cali Moregon recorded 12 saves.
BOYS SOCCER
Urbana 2, City College 1
No details were provided.
GOLF
Catoctin 184, Frederick 235
The Cougars’ Peyton Cramer was the medalist with a 43. Teammate Justin Mehall shot a 44.
Andrew MacDonald paced the Cadets with a 55.
Linganore 162, TJ 194
Lancers senior Sam Johnson was the medalist with a 38 on Senior Day at PB Dye.
Fellow senior Austin May shot a 41.
The Patriots’ Carter Smith shot a 42.
JV Football
Oakdale 20, Urbana 14: The Bears’ Grant Lohr scored two rushing touchdowns, and Riley Harrick had one. Jason Roberts kicked two extra-points.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.