BOYS BASKETBALL
Tuscarora 60, Urbana 58
Andrew Kabiritis' putback at the buzzer gave the Titans their first win of the season.
Camron Harry had 18 points and five steals to lead the way for Tuscarora, which rallied from a nine-point deficit in the first half and a seven-point deficit in the second half.
Kabiritis added 12 points and three rebounds, Breylon Lewis had 12 points, four rebounds and three assists, and James Miller contributed nine points, three assists and three steals for the Titans.
For Urbana, Jude Huseby had a team-high 18 points, while RJ Roche scored 16.
Frederick 57, North Hagerstown 33
Ivan Quijada drained four 3-pointers and finished with a team-high 14 points for the Cadets, who improved to 4-0.
Ahmad Parker scored 13 points and Emonte Hill Jr. added 12 points and six assists for Frederick.
The Cadets also won the junior varsity game 57-42.
Middletown 63, Boonsboro 49
The Knights were paced in victory by Andrew Liscinsky (13 points), Seth McDaniel (12) and Jonathan Richards (11).
Middletown won the JV game 51-21, led by Chase Beard's 17 points.
Thomas Johnson 78, South Hagerstown 71
The Patriots improved to 4-0.
Sam Larbi had 22 points, 10 rebounds and seven steals to lead the way for TJ. Ben Pearch added 21 points and five rebounds, while AJ Spencer and Avani Harris each scored 15 for the Patriots.
Smithsburg 56, Catoctin 54
After trailing the first three quarters Smithsburg took the lead at the 3-minute mark of the fourth and held on for a tight win. Catoctin had two looks to tie or win the game in the final seconds but both missed.
The Cougars' Logan Williams scored 22 points. Robert Ruch Jr. had 11 points and 10 rebounds.
New Life Christian 72, Cumberland Valley Christian 55
Kazeem Alabi led five scorers in double figures for New Life, which improved to 4-0.
Alabi had 14 points off the bench. Teammate Adrian Amaya had 11 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists, while Ethan Sewell added 12 points, 12 rebounds and five blocked shots.
Logan Pfeifer made three 3-pointers on his way to 13 points and five assists for New Life, while Jaleel Ambush added 13 points and seven rebounds.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Urbana 48, Tuscarora 41
The Hawks' Cassidy Mahaney scored 14 points to lead the victory.
Bri Shuttlewood added 11 points, while Alanna Tate had 10 points and seven rebounds. Paige White had six boards.
Middletown 59, Boonsboro 31
Bre Lawyer led all scorers with 12 points, while Kathryn DeGrange had 11 points and six rebounds for the Knights.
Talia Jenkins added 10 points and four steals, and Riley Nelson contributed seven points, seven rebounds, 10 assists and 12 steals.
Middletown also won the junior varsity game 45-13.
Catoctin 45, Smithsburg 25
The host Cougars pushed their record to 4-0, getting 13 points from Kayden Glotfelty.
Taylor Smith added 10 points. Brooke Williams had 10 rebounds, while Grace Williams had seven.
Walkersville 64, Brunswick 54
After trailing at halftime, Walkersville surged in the second half to prevail.
Three Lions scored in double figures, with Abby Albertson netting her second straight double-double with 10 points and 19 rebounds.
Jill Silver had 20 points. Addie Boram added 11 points, eight steals and five assists.
Brunswick was led by Gabby Stefanic with 17 points. Cassidy Rhodes added 14 points, six rebounds, three assists and five steals. Ryley Backer added 11 points and four steals.
Walkersville won the JV game 36-19 with Somto Ogwulu scoring 10 points.
Frederick 64, North Hagerstown 51
The Cadets' Daejiah Sewell and Sydney Huskey scored 17 points each.
Frederick improved to 3-2.
Alexis Ackah added 15 and 11 rebounds.
Thomas Johnson 57, S. Hagerstown 34
Jasmine Hardy's double-double of 17 points and 16 rebounds paced the Patriots' first win of the season. She also had two blocks.
Jennifer Lombardo scored 16 points, while Dakota Brubaker added 12. Gabby Concepcion grabbed seven rebounds.
TJ won the JV game 35-27, led Leah Brown's 14 points.
WRESTLING
Perry Hall 60, MSD 9
106 — H. Chhantyal (PH) pinned R. Calderon (MSD), :54; 113— J. Kavanagh (PH) won by forfeit; 120— A. Kopalchick (PH) pinned L. Ortiz, :21; 126 — Double forfeit; 132— N. Sheppeck (MSD) dec. S. McGarry, 7-2; 138 — C. Chattin (PH) won by forfeit; 144 — V. Marks-Jenkins (PH) won by forfeit; 150 — E. Kopalchick (PH) tech fall Z. Junc (MSD), 17-1; 157 — N. Williams (PH) pinned C. Brunson (MSD), :43; 165 — J. Tagliaferro (PH) won by forfeit; 175 — J. Peregoy (PH) dec. Z. Ortiz (MSD), 11-9; 190 — D. Moore (PH) maj. dec. J. Sanchez (MSD), 16-8; 215 — I. Guettler (MSD) pinned T. Tudor (PH), 2:26; 285 — J. Cook (PH) pinned B. Summerlin (MSD), 5:39.
St. Paul 54, MSD 12
113 — Double forfeit; 120 — E. Hocker (SP) pinned L. Ortiz, :56; 126 — E. Estrada (SP) won by forfeit; 132 — I. Kotaro (SP) won by forfeit; 138 — Double forfeit; 144 — C. Kimball (SP) won by forfeit; 150 — Z. Junc (MSD) pinned C. Smith, 1:52; 157 — T. Stone (SP) pinned C. Brunson, 1:52; 165 – M. Fruman (SP) won by forfeit; 175 — J. Brown (SP) pinned J. Sanchez, :08; 190 — J. Hansen (SP) pinned Z. Ortiz, 3:21; 215 — I. Guettler (MSD) pinned G. Bezhanisvilli, 1:33; 285 — W. Brockel (SP) pinned B. Summerlin, 1:20.
Walkersville 54, MSD 30
120 — J. Beaumont (W) pinned L. Ortiz, :19; 126 — J. Davio (W) won by forfeit; 132 — T. Thomas (W) pinned N. Sheppeck, fall :48; 138 — C. Gilbert (W) won by forfeit; 144 — D. Offutt (W) won by forfeit; 150 — J. Birth (W) pinned Z. Junc, :19; 157 — J. Gibson (W) pinned C. Brunson, :07; 165 — G. Dolan (W) won by forfeit; 175 — Z. Ortiz (MSD) pinned G. Jolles (W), 1:02; 190 — J. Sanchez (MSD) won by forfeit; 215 — I. Guettler (MSD) won by forfeit; 285 — B. Summerlin (MSD) won by forfeit; 106 — R. Calderon (MSD) pinned J. Gibson, fall 2:16; 113 — L. Beaumont (W) won by forfeit.
MSD Record: 5-4
BAUERLEIN DUALS
Hereford 51, Catoctin 30
106 — Bennett (H) won by forfeit; 113 — Ramsel (H) pinned Taylor, 2:38; 120 — Griffin (H) won by forfeit; 126 — Burton (H) pinned Wolfe, 2:22; 132 — Bell (H) won by forfeit; 138 — Burman (H) won by forfeit; 145 — Bell (C) pinned Bennett, 1:44; 152 — Burd (C) pinned Baron, 3:57; 160 — Bradshaw (C) pinned Garberino, 3:07; 170 — Massengill (H) pinned McLain, 3:32; 182 — Kovalcik (C) won by forfeit; 195 — Brosnan (H) dec. Williams, 9—7; 220 — Kelly (C) won by forfeit; 285 — Miller (H) pinned Bagent, 2:51.
Catoctin 48, River Hill 30
113 — Taylor (C) won by forfeit; 120 — Cohen (RH) won by forfeit; 126 — Wolfe (C) pinned Seylar, 1:47; 132 — Double forfeit; 138 — Carr (RH) won by forfeit; 145 — Gray (C) pinned Enzo Sigurdsen, 1:17; 152 — Bell (C) pinned Sheppard, 1:11; 160 — Bradshaw (C) pinned Yarin, 1:24; 170 — McCullough (RH) pinned McLain, 1:13; 182 — Kovalcik (C) pinned Selaru, 0:10; 195 — Williams (C) won by forfeit; 220 — Kelly (C) won by forfeit; 285 — Faulker (RH) pinned Bagent, 1:00; 106 — Fraser (RH) won by forfeit.
Bel Air 54, Catoctin 27
120 — Gray (B) won by forfeit; 126 — Wolfe (C) won by forfeit; 132 — Bacot (B) won by forteit; 138 — McDowell (B) won by forfeit; 145 — Gray (C) won by forfeit; 152 — Bell (C) pinned Lucas, 1:37; 160 — Bradshaw (C) pinned Owandji, 1:12; 170 — Johnson (B) pinned McLain, 1:20; 182 — Kovalcik (C) dec. Ricketts, 4—3; 195 — Zengel (B) pinned Willams, 1:13; 220 — Nitz (B) pinned Kelly, 1:21; 285 — Entner (B) pinned Bagent, 1:32; 106 — Kalil Mobley (B) won by forfeit; 113 — Montalvo (B) pinned Taylor, 3:07.
LA PLATA DUALS
Frederick High went 2-2 on the first day of the duals with wins over Severna Park 43-42 (tiebreaker) and Northern 42-34 and losses to La Plata 66-11 and Variana 67-12.
