MLB Draft League Baseball
Keys snap skid with big ninth inning
The Frederick Keys had two outs to their name in a tie ballgame in the top of the ninth. And then, they started hitting.
Frederick put up four runs to pull away with a 7-3 win over the State College Spikes. The Keys (8-8) snapped a three-game losing streak and got back to .500 with the victory.
Nander de Sedas (3-for-5) drove in the go-ahead run with a ground-rule double. Then, two runs scored on a State College error, and Carlos Guzman beat out an infield single to bring home the fourth and final run of the frame.
It backed up a solid day on the mound from Frederick’s pitchers. Five Keys combined to strike out 14 and scatter five Spikes hits.
Tennis
Frederick Tennis Mixed Doubles Championship
Main Draw: Shenk/Hiller def. Kota/Rawal, 6-0, 6-3; Bowman/Maleson def. Sharma/Troxell, 6-4, 6-1; Cox/Frushour def. Neumark/Schiavone, 6-4, 6-3; Davu/Novitski def. Ahuja/Croghan, 6-2, 6-2; Frushour/Kamler def. French/Gordon, 6-1, 6-1; Lowery/Tambat def. Thongphok/Thongphok, 6-2, 6-0.
Consolation: Deshmukh/Jackson def. Lea/Elmlund, 7-6 (6), 6-4.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.