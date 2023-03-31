BASEBALL
Middletown 3, Urbana 0
The Knights’ Hunter Barnes hurled a four-hit shutout, fanning eight and striking out one to beat the Hawks on Friday.
At the plate, Camren Baker and Joseph Nicholson each had two hits. Baker, Nicholson and Brett Lucas had one RBI apiece.
Urbana’s Andrew Purcell had two hits, including a double. The Hawks’ Keegan Johnson took the loss, pitching four innings and allowing just one run (unearned) on four hits and four walks with five strikeouts.
Tuscarora 3, Oakdale 1
The Titans’ Braden Robar pitcher a complete game with four strikeouts.
Gabriel Bennett had two hits and an RBI for Tuscarora. Cameron Vachon had two hits and an RBI.
Boonsboro 10, Walkersville 3
No details were provided.
SOFTBALL
Thomas Johnson 8, Linganore 5
The Patriots’ Camryn Senuta went 3-for-4 with two RBIs in the victory.
Grace Roark pitched six innings, allowing three runs on three hits and three walks with 11 strikeouts.
Abigail Jennings, Samiya Abdul-Kabhir and Lauren Chung each had two hits for TJ, with Jennings and Roark swatting doubles.
Linganore’s Leo Cline went 2-for-2, while Gracie Wilson doubled. Camryn MacKay took the loss in a complete game.
Urbana 5, Middletown 0
Delaney Reefe tossed a one-hit shutout, striking out seven with one walk, while adding a home run among her three hits at the plate.
Urbana’s Sam Miles was 2-for-3 with a double. Delainey Quartucci was 2-for-3 with an RBI. Cici Bullock and Carleigh Magers also drove in a run for the Hawks.
Catoctin 17, Brunswick 0
The Cougars’ Meghan Gray had a home run, a triple and six RBIs to pace the no-hitter.
Taylor Smith (three innings, seven strikeouts) and Aubrie Courtney (two innings, four strikeouts) combined for pitching duties, only allowing two base runners on a pair of errors.
Reagan Miller had an RBI triple. Madi Ohler had an RBI double. Kenzie Lewis drove in two runs for Catoctin (4-1). Ali Brawner made two great catches in left center.
Walkersville 6, Boonsboro 4
Hailey Putnam went 3-for-3 as the Lions prevailed.
Caroline Hinkelman was the winning pitcher, surrendering four runs on six hits over 6 2-3 innings, striking out five and walking zero.
Izzy Dietrich threw one-third of an inning in relief for the save.
Walkersville’s Alexis Offutt, Karsyn Barrick and Ella Montgomery had two hits each.
Oakdale 14, Tuscarora 7
Tara Sothoron hit her first homer of the season to help the Bears beat the Titans.
Gabriella Nelson had four RBIs for Oakdale.
Regan Wolfe had two doubles for Tuscarora. Mackenzie Facine had two hits with a double. Danalyn Damaska had two hits. Alyssa Husband had a triple and three RBIs.
BOYS LACROSSE
Tuscarora 14, Walkersville 7
Jack Collins had four goals and four assists to help the Titans beat the Lions.
Peyton Clouser had three goals and three assists for Tuscarora. Tyler Matthias-Magri had two goals and three assists. Brodie Burdette had two goals and one assist. Keon Burdette had two goals. Dylan Cruz had two assists.
Jack Hafler two goals for Walkersville. Ethan Guillott had one goal and two assists. Ethan Patrick and Brad Whitehouse each had one goal and one assist. Goalie Wil Muncy had 13 saves.
Linganore 10, Oakdale 4
The Lancers used a strong defensive effort to beat the Bears.
Kyle Gardner had two goals and two assists for Oakdale. Marco LaRocco had two goals and one assist. Brian Bedard had two goals. David Turnbull had one assist and seven ground balls. Goalie Jackson Curtis had 12 saves.
No scoring information was available for Linganore.
TENNIS
Boys
Brunswick 5, Catoctin 0
Singles: Kennedy def. Burdette, 6-0, 6-0; Wisniewski def. Sullivan, 6-1, 6-0. Doubles: Hatch/Ahern def. Torrado/Martin, 6-0, 6-0; Boyer/Adams def. Starliper/Lee, 6-0, 6-0; Allgaier/Savage won by forfeit.
South Hagerstown 3, Frederick 2
Singles: Hrelian (F) def. Sokol, 6-1, 6-3; Maturi (F) def. Rhodes, 6-1, 7-5. Doubles: Demers/Runfola (SH) def. Bugg/Templeton, 6-4, 7-5; McCarthy/Conrad (SH) def. Pan/Lewis, 6-2, 6-3; Lehman/Touhey (SH) def. Sayed/Ladner, 6-0, 6-1.
Oakdale 5, Tuscarora 0
Singles: Novitski def. Mercier, 6-0, 6-0; Parker def. Peng, 6-0, 6-0. Doubles: Werner/Rengen def. Anspach/Taylor, 6-1, 6-1; Rotterging/Rengen def. Verma/Zheng, 6-0, 6-0; Bhetalaham/Wyatt def. Williams/Alvarez, 6-0, 6-0.
Girls
Brunswick 5, Catoctin 0
Singles: McDonald def. Andrew, 6-0, 6-0; Jac. Powell def. Oleszcuk, 6-0, 6-0. Doubles: Razunguzwa/Yongbi def. Troxell/Perhach, 6-0, 6-1; Jad. Powell/Murphy def. Parsons/Williams, 6-3, 6-0; Caruso/Shawver def. Holden/Mucker, 6-1, 6-0.
Frederick 3, South Hagerstown 2
Singles: Freshour (SH) def. Phillips, 6-2, 6-2; Razanakoto (F) def. Kadjemse, 6-0, 6-1. Doubles: Pau/Ullman (F) def. Mills/Troxell, 5-7, 7-5, 10-8; Estero/Sharma (F) def. Rasco/Stuckey, 6-1, 7-5; Cruz/Murphy (SH) def. Cheek/Laryea 6-4, 7-6 (7-4).
Tuscarora 4, Oakdale 1
Singles: Frye (T) def. Burkhard, 6-0, 6-2; Gupta(T) def. Olson, 6-2, 6-0. Doubles: Ki/Pepenel (T) def. Miller/Coblish; Martin/Hughes (T) def. Duggas/Yalamanchili, 6-3, 1-6, 10-5.
CORRECTION
The All-County Boys Basketball team on B3 Friday included an error. Second Team selection Avree Harris, of Thomas Johnson, is a junior.
