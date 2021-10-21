BOYS SOCCER
Middletown 2, Walkersville 1
With the victory, the Knights won the Central Maryland Conference Gambrill Division and earned a spot in Saturday’s CMC championship match, where they will face Tuscarora.
Ashton Smith and Tyler Hollis each had one goal for the Knights (8-5-1), and Quinn Savitt had an assist.
Logan Reese scored for the Lions.
Walkersville won the JV game 2-1.
Tuscarora 5, Linganore 0
Thomas McGough had three goals for the Titans, and Marvin Boteo had two goals and one assist.
Oscar Valdez had two assists for the Titans (13-0-1), while David Diaz and Nicholas Stevenson each had one assist. Keepers Aidan Ritta (who had one save) and Eric Wenger each played 40 minutes in the shutout.
Tuscarora won the JV match 5-0.
South Carroll 2, Brunswick 1
The Cavaliers scored in overtime to hand the Railroaders a loss in the regular-season finale.
Brunswick (10-3-1) took a 1-0 lead in the first half when Noah Paschalides scored on a Ricky Cicmanec assist. Keeper Finn McGannon had 12 saves for the Railroaders.
The JV match ended in a 1-1 tie.
Oakdale 3, Frederick 2
Ethan Simpson and Leo Tannure each had one goal and one assist to help the Bears beat the Cadets.
Jake Werner had one goal for Oakdale, and Jonathan Fuentes had one assist. Keepers Dylan Miller and Jordan Brickner each had five saves for the Bears.
Mt. Carmel 4, SJCP 3
The Vikings lost in the second overtime after battling back from a 3-1 deficit in the second half.
St. John’s forced overtime when when Matt Riordan scored on a header off a cross from Caleb Staiger with three minutes left in the second half.
Christian Smith and Joe Novak also scored for the Vikings (1-7). Staiger finished with two assists.
Williamsport 4, Catoctin 3
No more information on the match was provided.
GIRLS SOCCER
Oakdale 2, Frederick 0
Hannah Clagett had one goal and one assist to help the Bears beat the Cadets.
Sam Gregorio had one goal for Oakdale, and keeper Cara Robell had 3 saves.
Walkersville 1, Middletown 0
Riley Russell scored an unassisted goal with 21 minutes left to lift the Lions to a win over the Knights.
Walkersville (4-7-1) keeper Emmy Clarkson had four saves to get the shutout.
The JV match ended in a 0-0 tie.
Brunswick 1, South Carroll 0
Ryley Backer scored Brunswick’s goal on an assist from Hannah Estep.
Keeper Sydney Williams got the shutout.
Catoctin 1, Williamsport 1
Jenna Zentz scored to give the Cougars a 1-0 lead in a game that ended in a draw after two overtimes.
Catoctin (5-6-1) keeper Molly Parsons had 13 saves.
FIELD HOCKEY
Catoctin 4, Brunswick 0
Kara Green had two goals to help the Cougars beat the Railroaders.
Grace Williams had one goal and one assist for Catoctin. Reagan Miller had one goal, while Morgan Ridenour, Kendall Abruzzese and Cheyenne Van Echo each had one assist. Keeper Cait Werlang had two saves to record the shutout.
Century 7, Oakdale 0
Seven different players scored to lead the Knights over the Bears.
Oakdale goalie Lilly Murphy (13 saves) and Hannah Ware (nine saves) each played 30 minutes.
Tuscarora 9, TJ 0
No other information was provided.
VOLLEYBALL
Catoctin 3, Williamsport 1
Scores: 26-24, 25-23, 14-25, 25-23. Catoctin leaders: Paige Romeril 14 kills 17 digs; Anna Belluomo 13 kills, 14 digs; Rylee Curtis 10 kills, 10 digs; Lily Gadra 19 assists; Paige Smith 14 assists, 3 aces.
Linganore 3, Tuscarora 2
Scores: 23-25, 25-17, 20-25, 25-22, 16-14. Linganore leaders: Audrey Kilgore 18 kills, 11 digs, 3 aces; Ashly Ratti 16 assists; Reagan Heidenberg 11 assists; Sadie Gladhill 20 digs, 3 aces; Kelsie Duda 9 kills, 5 digs; Delaney Ridgell 5 aces, 3 blocks; Danielle Koogle 4 aces. Tuscarora leaders: Christiana Hinds 12 kills, 3 blocks; Mia Bernota 11 kills, 11 digs; Justine Winkler 46 assists, 12 digs, 5 aces; Emma Taylor 7 digs, 3 aces; Christina Lockett 11 kills, 9 digs; Hillary Hohl 15 digs.
Urbana 3, TJ 0
Scores: 25-12, 25-16, 25-14. Urbana leaders: Tatiana Johnson 15 kills, 10 assists, 4 aces, 8 digs; Sofia Rodriguez 8 kills, 2 aces, 10 assists; Reagan McMahon 2 blocks, 5 kills; Penelope Hiepler 16 digs, 4 aces. JV score: Urbana 2, TJ 0.
Oakdale 3, Frederick 1
Scores: 25-14, 29-31, 25-12, 25-7. Oakdale leaders: Elise Smith 16 kills, 3 digs; Maggie Cole 10 kills, 3 digs, 3 aces; Ryan O’Neal 32 assists, 6 aces, 4 digs; Zoe Vance 4 aces. Oakdale record: 9-3.
Middletown 3, Walkersville 0
Scores: 25-18, 25-22, 25-14. Middletown leaders: Jordan Pryor 12 kills, 7 aces, 12 digs; Carlee Darden 8 digs, 9 kills; Abby Murphy 27 assists, 4 aces, 10 digs; Haydyn Wright 7 digs, 4 aces. Walkersville leaders: Adyn Isemann 5 digs; Grace Rohrer 2 aces, 3 kills, 4 assists; Kylie Mohr 3 kills, 2 digs; Laila Lee 4 kills; Mackenzie Brenton 4 assists; Piper Berkey 8 assists, 9 digs; Sydney Terrell 5 aces, 2 kills, 4 digs; Victoria Bessacque 5 kills. JV score: Walkersville 2, Middletown 0.
MSD 3, Perry Hall Christian School 0
Scores: 25-5, 25-17, 25-11. MSD leaders: Citrine Lummer 10 kills, 5 digs, 6 aces; Jade Macedo 3 kills, 16 assists, 4 digs, 3 aces; Alona Zfati 4 digs; Arabella Bielucke 5 kills, 3 digs, 2 aces; Sigridura Junc 4 kills, 3 digs, 5 aces Ciara Luttrell 5 aces; Bella Finkle 2 blocks.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
St. Francis Brooklyn 4, MSM 4
The Terriers scored twice in the opening 14 minutes en route to a win over the Mount (4-11-0, 2-5-0 NEC).
Mount keeper Arden Lembryk had four saves.
