VOLLEYBALL
Middletown 3, MSD 1
Scores: 22-25, 28-26, 25-23, 25-15. Middletown leaders: Jordan Pryor, 19 kills, 2 blocks, 31 digs; Lilian Godbold, 22 digs; Abby Murphy, 15 digs, 36 assists; Lily Orcutt, 6 kills 6 blocks.
Catoctin 3, Tuscarora 0
Scores: 27-25, 25-21, 25-21. Catoctin leaders: Paige Romeril, 12 kills, 8 digs; Rylee Curtis, 11 kills, 8 digs; Anna Belluomo, 11 digs, 4 aces; Lily Gadra, 20 assists, 8 digs; Paige Smith, 15 assists. Tuscarora leaders: Justine Winkler, 29 assists, 10 digs, 2 aces; Mia Bernota, 10 kills, 10 digs, 1 ace; Emma Taylor, 8 kills, 1 ace; Regan Byrd, 15 digs, 2 aces; Christina Hinds, 6 kills.
Urbana 3, Brunwick 0
Scores: 25-4, 25-11, 25-15. Urbana leaders: Tatiana Johnson, 10 kills, 5 aces, 8 assists, 1 block; Alex Thayer, 4 kills, 1 ace, 13 assists, 5 digs; Penelope Hiepler, 4 kills, 3 aces, 10 digs; Reagan McMahon, 4 kills, 4 blocks, 4 aces. Urbana record: 14-4. JV: Urbana won 2-0.
Linganore 3, Manchester Valley 1
Scores: 25-17, 25-16, 22-25, 25-14. Linganore leaders: Ashly Ratti, 15 assists, 5 digs, 1 ace; Reagan Heidenberg, 8 assists, 7 digs, 3 aces; Sadie Gladhill, 11 digs, 4 assists, 2 aces; Audrey Kilgore, 16 digs, 13 kills, 2 aces; Kelsie Duda, 8 digs, 5 kills; Katie Healy, 7 digs, 4 kills; Meg Hummel, 5 kills; Loghan Day, 5 kills. JV: Linganore won 2-0.
Williamsport 3, TJ 0
Scores: 25-10, 25-13, 25-9. TJ leader: Dena Rovito, 21 digs. JV: Williamsport won 2-1.
Rosedale Baptist 3, New Life Christian 2
Scores: 25-21, 23-25, 25-19, 16-25, 17-15. New Life leaders: Lexi Standford, 28 kills, 18 digs, 7 aces; Skyler Jagt, 17 digs, 8 kills, 9 aces; Minnie Ricketts, 35 assists, 7 kills; Sofie Krasta, 6 kills, 7 digs; Jazmine de la barra, 4 kills, 2 aces; Savannah Stambaugh, 6 digs.
BOYS SOCCER
Key School 5, St. John’s 0
The Vikings fell to 1-9.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
F. Dickinson 2, Mount St. Mary’s 1, 2OT
For the second game in a row, the Mountaineers team took one of the top teams in the Northeast Conference into overtime before falling by a score of 2-1.
Madison Bee scored the tying goal for the Mount (4-13-0, 2-7-0 NEC) in the 59th minute.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Alvernia 3, Hood 1
Scores: 27-25, 25-22, 21-25, 25-20. Hood leaders: Caitlin Ambruster, 20 kills, 22 digs; Jackie Malitzki, 38 assists, 4 kills; Robyn Reus, 25 digs; Shane Simms, 4 blocks.
