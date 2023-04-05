BASEBALL
Middletown 8, Williamsport 0
Tyler Haupt hurled a no-hitter for the surging Knights, walking two and fanning six on Wednesday at Middletown High.
He also added a pair of hits and an RBI at the plate. Joseph Nicholson went 3-for-4 with a double and three RBIs for Middletown, while Fredy Diaz added a pair of hits.
St. John’s 10, Severn School 3
The Vikings (4-1) erupted for seven runs in the fifth inning after trailing all game.
SJCP was led offensively by David Chandler, who was 2-for-4 with two RBIs, and Josh Skowronski, who was 3-for-4 with two RBIs, including a solo home run in the sixth.
EJ Lowry picked up the win out of the bullpen, going 3 2-3 innings, allowing two hits and striking out five.
Urbana 12, Linganore 2, 6 innings
The Hawks’ Keegan Johnson tripled in triplicate, getting a trio of three-baggers among his four hits and also earning the win on the mound.
He went the distance, allowing two runs on two hits with 11 strikeouts.
Christian Petrolle also got into the triple action, collecting two while driving in two runs for Urbana (4-2). Connor Roussel had a double and a home run with four RBIs. Riley Smith contributed a pair of hits and RBIs. Andrew Purcell drove in two, while Tristan Vetter had a double and three runs scored.
T. Johnson 10, Frederick 0, 5 innings
Ben Pearch drove in three runs to pace the Patriots in victory.
Ty Allen and AJ Allen each had two hits with a double, with Ty Allen driving in a pair. Danny Orr also doubled and had two RBIs.
Logan Keepers blanked the Cadets in a complete-game one-hitter with four strikeouts.
Smithsburg 5, Walkersville 0
The Lions’ Diego Flores pitched 6 2-3 innings, striking out six in the loss.
North Hagerstown 8, Tuscarora 4
The Titans’ Parker Kopp drove in two runs, while Luke Markward scored three in the loss. Luke Marunycz had an RBI.
Rockbridge Academy 18, MSD 6
MSD’s Dwight Collins II went 2-for-3 with an RBI and a run scored.
SOFTBALL
Urbana 7, Linganore 2
The Hawks opened with a five-run first and went on to victory on a day when they honored former assistant coach Jeremy Magers, who died on Jan. 11.
Urbana had a quartet of multiple hitters. Maggie Hummer, Delaney Reefe, Cici Bullock and Carleigh Magers each had two hits. Reefe doubled, and Magers drove in two runs.
Reefe hurled a complete game, allowing two runs on five hits with a walk and six strikeouts.
Linganore’s Katie Healy had two hits, while Johnna Ryan drove in a pair of runs.
T. Johnson 13, Frederick 0, 5 innings
The Patriots’ Everett Sechler went 3-for-3, including a triple and double, with two runs and two RBIs in the abbreviated win.
TJ’s Kaelin Embrey had a home run and two RBIs. Rebekah Floyd had two hits. Lauren Chung and Grace Roark each doubled, while Roark earned the win in the pitcher’s circle, allowing one hit with six strikeouts over three innings.
Frederick’s Nia Fields and Katherine DeGirolamo each had a hit.
Middletown 9, Williamsport 1
The Knights’ Hayden Moxley got the win, allowing no runs on two hits over six innings, striking out two and walking none.
Channing Lowe, Reese Vierling, Taylor Broadbent, and Camille Jones each collected two hits.
Walkersville 13, Smithsburg 3
The Lions pulled away with a six-run second inning, when Madison Lepeonka, Izzy Dietrich, Caroline Hinkelman and Alexis Offutt all drove in runs. Karsyn Barrick and Offutt each finished the game with two hits, while Lepeonka doubled.
North Hagerstown 5, Tuscarora 4
The Titans’ Avery Neuman pitched three innings in relief, striking out all nine batters she faced. She also had two hits, including a double.
Makayla Craven had two hits with two RBIs. Mackenzie Facine added a hit with an RBI.
Alyssa Husband took the loss, going 3 1-3 innings and allowing three runs on four hits.
Notre Dame Prep 5, St. John's 4
The Vikings made six errors, which cost them all five runs in the loss. Kate DelGrippo did not give up an earned run, surrendering just two hits and striking out 15.
At the plate, she had a two-run double in the first. Ella Lowry also had an RBI single.
BOYS LACROSSE
Gerstell Academy 12, St. John’s 7
Joe Novak led the Vikings with four goals and an assist. Other St. John’s leaders were Keller Neuman (one goal, two assists), Alex Piraino (two goals), Drake McGrath (one assist) and goalie Tyler Grove (21 saves).
TENNIS
Boys
Urbana 5, Linganore 0
Singles: Harish def. Smarick, 6-0, 6-1; Ahuja def. Weigang, 6-0, 6-0. Doubles: Gonugunta/Lugez def. Vlha/Morris, 6-0, 6-1; Humes/Liu def. Johnson/Rosquist, 6-0, 6-1; Khawaja/Mahadev def. Lauterbach/Winkler, 6-2, 6-1.
Oakdale 4, South Hagerstown 1
Singles: Novitski (O) def. Runfola, 6-0, 6-0; Parker (O) def. Troxell, 6-2, 6-0. Doubles: Wernau/Rengen (O) def. Sokol/Demers, 4-6, 6-2, 1-0; Rotterging/Bhetalham (O) def. Conrad/McCarty, 6-3, 6-3; Lehman/Touhey (SH) def. Rengen/Wyatt, 6-4, 6-7.
North Hagerstown 3, Tuscarora 2
Singles: Anspach (T) won 6-0, 6-0; Watts (NH) def. Mercier, 6-4, 0-6, 10-8; Anspach/Taylor (T) def. Gadon/Navarette, 6-3, 6-3; Akamine/Hine (NH) def. Verma/Lorris, 6-0, 6-3; Darr/Mir (NH) def. Williams/Alvarez, 6-2, 2-6, 10-8.
Boonsboro 3, Brunswick 2
Singles: Barbour (Bo) def. Cosgrove, 6-3, 6-3; Wells (Bo) def. Shelp, 6-0, 6-4. Doubles: Row/Row (Bo) def. Wilson/Lazo, 6-3, 3-6, 6-3; Hopko/Sappington (Br) def. Goldstein/Jakupciak, 6-1, 6-0; Cicmanic/Jordan (Br) won by forfeit.
Frederick 4, TJ 1
Singles: Ferguson (TJ) def. Hrelian, 6-1, 6-4; Razanakoto (F) def. Jani, 7-5, 6-4. Doubles: Templeton/Maturi (F) def. Quinones/Marquart, 6-2, 6-2; Bugg/Lewis (F) def. Bedwell/Wright, 6-3, 6-1; Pan/Davis (F) def. Patel/Lubanga, 6-1, 6-3.
Middletown 5, Williamsport 0
Singles: Bolton def. Bauer, 5-7, 6-2, 10-7; Brognard def. Nigh, 6-3, 6-1. Doubles: Gia. Rossi /Gio. Rossi def. Lane/Spielman, 6-1, 6-2; Hauser/Vieira def. Sottile/Hudson, 6-0, 6-4; Brown/Yarmus def. Love/Mullenax, 6-0, 6-1.
Girls
Urbana 5, Linganore 0
Singles: Tambat def. Worley, 6-0, 6-0; Broder def. Dhanireddy, 6-2, 6-0. Doubles: Kim/Flynn def. Ham/Mandova, 6-0, 6-0; Croghan/Kariveda def. Benco/McCoy, 6-0, 6-0; Nayem/Sierra def. Blundin/Webster, 6-1, 6-1.
Tuscarora 3, North Hagerstown 2
Singles: Frye (T) def. Fin, 6-0, 6-0; Gupta (T) def. Weaver, 6-0, 6-1. Doubles: Ki/Pepenel (T) def. Knight/Smith, 6-4, 6-3; Galvan/Gasaway (NH) def. Martin/Hughes, 6-3, 6-1; Hartman/Mcafee (NH) def. Amond/Hamlin, 6-4, 4-6, 10-3.
Boonsboro 4, Brunswick 1
Singles: Grove (Bo) def. Khattri, 5-7, 6-1, 6-2; Cowan (Bo) def. Armstrong, 6-0, 6-1. Doubles: Kurapaty/Mohandes (Bo) def. Eason/Murphy, 6-3, 7-6 (7-4); Reeves/Hafner (Br) def. Goldstein/Addo, 6-0, 6-1; Baumgardner/Padha (Bo) def. Lopez/Allen, 6-4, 3-6, 7-6 (7-3).
Thomas Johnson 4, Frederick 1
Singles: Warren (TJ) def. Razanakoto, 6-0, 6-0; Korth (TJ) def. Racheff, 6-0, 6-0. Doubles: Sharma/Ullman (F) def. Stevens/Hayford, 6-4, 4-6, 11-9; Bora/Lombardo (TJ) def. Estero/Phillips, 6-0, 6-2; Marshall/Jha (TJ) def. Cheek/Laryea, 6-4, 6-0.
Williamsport 3, Middletown 2
Singles: Toms (W) def. Martin, 6-1, 6-1; Warren (W) def. Kaminski, 6-3, 6-4. Doubles: Fox/Butler (M) def. Reed/Walsh, 6-0, 6-0; Ratliff/Yeatman (M) def. Emerling/McArthur, 6-0, 6-2; Myers/Henley (W) def. Wilson/Friton, 6-4, 6-1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.