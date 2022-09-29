BOYS SOCCER
Middletown 1, Linganore 0, OT
The Knights’ Ashton Smith scored in the 90th minute off a Peyton Hollis assist to clinch the win in overtime on Thursday night.
Middletown goalkeeper JC Schooler made four saves in the shutout.
Oakdale 1, Walkersville 0
The Bears prevailed on a second-half goal in a defensive battle.
No Oakdale information was provided.
Lions goalkeeper Casey Cutshall had eight saves.
The JV game ended in a 1-1 tie.
GIRLS SOCCER
Oakdale 1, Walkersville 0, OT
The Bears’ Ryleigh Alcala scored an overtime goal on an assist from Caroline Atwill to remain undefeated (5-0-3) with their third straight 1-0 victory.
Oakdale keeper Cara Robell made six saves.
Lions goalkeeper Paige Miller recorded 18 saves.
Linganore 1, Middletown 0
The Lancers won on a second-half penalty kick by Ava Taylor.
Knights goalkeeper Makaiya Skaggs and Kristine Paza combined for five saves.
Frederick 4, Catoctin 1
Rosalia Gallegos scored a goal and had two assists in the win.
Sylvia Apshago, Lily Culbertson and Reagan Hattenberger each scored one goal. Mira Deni and Abigail Watson each had an assist.
The Cougars’ goal was scored by Payton Troxell on a penalty kick.
Keeper Molly Parsons had six saves.
VOLLEYBALL
Urbana 3, Catoctin 0
Scores: 25-22, 25-22, 25-17. Urbana leaders: Claire Thompson, 11 kills, 2 aces; Sofia Rodriguez, 17 assists, 2 aces; Julia Gustafson, 10 digs, 2 aces; Simone Assasie, 8 kills. Catoctin: Anna Belluomo, 9 kills, 2 aces; Abby Moreland, 6 kills, 2 aces; Michaela Windisch, 12 assists; Maddie Binnix, 8 assists; Aria Calhoun, 20 digs; Abby May, 10 digs, 3 blocks, 2 aces; Abby Bowley, 3 blocks. Urbana record: 6-1. JV: Urbana won 2-0.
Tuscarora 3, Brunswick 0
Scores: 25-22, 25-16, 25-13. Tuscarora leaders: Kinsley Taylor, 12 aces, 11 kills, 9 digs; Colleen Catania, 5 aces, 19 assists; Kyra Brockett, 6 kills, 2 aces; Regan Byrd, 7 digs, 4 aces.
Oakdale 3, Walkersville 1
Scores: 25-23, 19-25, 25-20, 25-7. Walkersville leaders: Grace Rohrer, 7 kills, 6 digs, 14 assists; Victoria Bessacque, 4 kills, 3 blocks; Lily Ward, 5 kills, 5 digs; Adyn Isemann, 4 aces, 17 digs, Natalie Hafler, 7 digs.
FIELD HOCKEY
Urbana 5, Tuscarora 2
With the victory, the Hawks clinched first place in the Central Maryland Conference Spires Division.
Lexi Bristow and Amanda Talbott each had two goals for Urbana (8-1), while Ana Kenst scored one. Katelynn Inkman had two assists, and Lindsey Croghan and Helena Ortiz each had one. Goalie Mackenzie Steinheimer had four saves.
Erika Cao and Tori Hampton each had one goal for Tuscarora. Caroline McDonald had six saves.
GOLF
Catoctin 193, Walkersville 206
The Cougars’ Donovan Baker was the medalist with a 44 at Glade Valley Golf Club.
The Lions’ David Nuckolls shot a 45.
Urbana 162, Linganore 201
Mason Jenkins shot a one-under 35 to lead the Hawks to a win over the Lancers at Holly Hills Country Club.
