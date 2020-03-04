BOYS BASKETBALL PLAYOFFS
Class 2A West Region II semifinals
Middletown 69, Williamsport 51
Jalen Huskey had 24 points with 11 rebounds for Middletown (19-5) on Tuesday night.
The Knights play at Oakdale at 6 p.m. Thursday for the regional championship.
Brian Walker had 17 points with nine rebounds for the Knights.
Class 1A West, Region II semifinals
Brunswick 62, Hancock 57
J.T.Harich led Brunswick (6-17) with 17 points. Brayden Jones had 12. Spencer Kornblum had 11 points with 12 rebounds. Carson Backer had 10 points.
The Railroaders play at Catoctin at 6 p.m. Thursday for the regional championship.
Class 3A West, Region I semifinals
Frederick 55, South Hagerstown 52
Jaden Arrington had 25 points with six rebounds for Frederick (14-9), which hosts North Hagerstown at 7 p.m. Thursday for the regional championship.
Jalen Bowie had 10 points with four assists.
North Hagerstown 72, Linganore 71
In a down-to-the-wire battle, North Hagerstown hung on for the win, ending Linganore’s season at 19-5.
Sean Lang led the Lancers with 22 points. Chase Maddox had 16.
BOYS BASKETBALL
FCA 62, Force 53
Justin Morrisey, who reached the 1,000-point career scoring plateau in the win, had 16 points, seven rebounds, six assists and four steals.
Jon Pigatt had 15 points with 10 rebounds for the Defenders (20-1). Jaden Wade and Evan Runkles each had 10 points. Wade had six assists. Runkles had five rebounds.
A.J.Switzer had 16 points for the Frederick Force (7-18). Nathan Bowes had 13
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Mount St. Mary’s sophomore guard Damian Chong Qui was named the Northeast Conference’s Most Improved Player and also garnered third-team All-NEC honors.
Chong Qui leads the Mountaineers in scoring (12.0 points per game), assists (3.9) and steals (1.1) this season while adding 3.9 rebounds per contest. The 5-8 point guard is shooting 40.4 percent from the floor, 36.4 percent from 3-point range and 84.0 percent (121-for-144) from the foul line.
Chong Qui is the second Mountaineer to win NEC Most Improved Player, joining Lamar Trice (2010-11). Chong Qui averaged 6.8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 3.7 assists as a freshman last season.
The Baltimore native scored in double figures in 19 of the Mount’s 31 games this season, topping 20 three times.
The Mountaineers earned the No. 6 seed in the NEC Tournament and visit No. 3 seed Sacred Heart at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
PREP FOOTBALL
Big-33 Game
Four county players, including two from state champions Middletown (Class 2A) and Catoctin (1A), have been named to the Maryland team that will play in the Big-33 Game at George Ebersole Stadium (Landis Field) in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania on May 25.
Quarterback Reese Poffenbarger and wide receiver Brian Walker represent the Knights. Lineman Jacob McIlvaine represents the Cougars.
Also named to the Maryland team is Walkersville lineman Alex Rice.
Knights, Cougars to be honored
Middletown and Catoctin will be honored for winning their respective state championships at 6 p.m. Wednesday at the 57th annual Greater Baltimore Chapter of the National Football Foundation and College Hall of Fame’s Scholar-Athlete Awards Dinner at Martin’s West in Woodlawn.
The Knights (Class 2A) and Cougars (Class 1A) will receive the Ben Eaton Sr. Championship Award.
The annual dinner will honor Colby Doreen (Middletown), Ethan Reifer (Oakdale), Alex Rice (Walkersville) and Kyle Wang (Urbana) as the county’s football scholar athletes. They are eligible for consideration to receive one of five regional scholarships ($4,000 per region) from the Greater Baltimore Chapter.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
FCC 7-9, Lake Michigan College 3-10
Frederick Community College, ranked 10th in the most recent NJCAA Division II poll, is 10-2.
San Francisco 8, MSM 2
Junior shortstop Myles Nicholson went 2-for-4 for Mount St. Mary’s.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Schoolcraft College 6, FCC 1
FCC 11, Grand Rapids CC 1 (6 innings)
Frederick Community College is 3-4.
MEN’S LACROSSE
Richmond 14, MSM 7
Kelly Gouin recorded his third hat trick of the season with three goals on the day for Mount St. Mary’s. Luke Frankeny scored two goals.
Dylan Furnback had 15 saves.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, insights and experiences, not personal attacks. Ad hominem criticisms are not allowed. Focus on ideas instead.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
No trolls. Off-topic comments and comments that bait others are not allowed.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
Say it once. No repeat or repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.