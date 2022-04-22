SOFTBALL
Middletown 18, Brunswick 0
Middletown’s Ashlynn Routzahn hit for the cycle and combined with Sydney Leadbetter on an abbreviated no-hitter.
Routzahn went 5-for-5. She tripled in the first, homered in the second, doubled in the third and had two singles in the fifth and final inning. She also threw three hitless innings, striking out five and walking none.
Taylor Broadbent, who homered, Kayla Carr, Chloe Saunders and Leadbetter also had multiple hits for the Knights.
Linganore 11, Frederick 1
Camryn MacKay hit a home run and drove in a three runs, while Delaney Ridgell also homered for the Lancers.
Ridgell had two hits and two RBIs. Devyn McFarland also had two hits, including a double. Kelli Durbin also doubled.
The Cadets’ Jasmine Ramos had two hits. Addie Pelton hit a triple. Paige Hall had nine strikeouts.
TJ 10, North Hagerstown 0
Andrea Larson threw a six-inning no-hitter and had two hits with a homer and three RBIs.
Larson struck out seven and walked two.
Sydney Gonciarz had two hits with a double for TJ. Camryn Senuta and Briyana Wright both doubled, and Jordan Gugliuzza tripled.
Walkersville 10, Williamsport 5
The Lions pounded 17 hits, with Alexis Offutt, Caroline Hinkelman and Ella Montgomery tallying three apiece.
Hinkelman got the win, allowing three runs on eight hits in six innings with five strikeouts and a walk.
Madison Lepeonka and Hailey Putnam each had two hits, while Lindsay Worley stole two bases.
Catoctin 11, Boonsboro 0
The Cougars’ Avery Sickeri pounded two home runs, including a three-run shot that ended the game in the sixth inning due to the mercy rule. She had four RBIs.
Madi Ohler and Carli Mazaleski each had two hits for Catoctin (10-1). Paige Smith and Meghan Gray each had a home run.
Taylor Smith tossed a one-hitter and fanned 14. She was perfect through the final five innings.
Tuscarora 7, South Hagerstown 3
The Titans’ Avery Neuman twirled a two-hitter, striking out 12, while scoring three runs.
Alyssa Husband drove in three runs. The Titans executed two delayed steals, including one that scored a run.
BASEBALL
TJ 10, North Hagerstown 0
Capping off his productive day at the plate, the Patriots’ Ben Pearch hit a two-run homer in the sixth inning to end the game via the mercy rule.
Pearch finished with three hits and six RBIs. AJ Allen and Luke Chappell each had two hits.
Jacob Hnath worked all six innings for the win. He struck out 10, walked none and gave up just three hits.
THS 9, South Hagerstown 2
The Titans’ Dom Gomez was the winning pitcher, working four innings and allowing two hits with six strikeouts. He also had two hits, two runs and two RBIs.
Nate Neubauer added an RBI single, while Alex Angelidis had a sacrifice fly for Tuscarora (8-3).
Linganore 15, Frederick 3
Bryan Kennedy had three hits, including a double, as the Lancers improved to 7-5.
Adam Rein, Matt Rosquist and Austin May each had two hits, while Bryan Stone added a home run. Ben Boyer had a double.
Stephen Curry, Rein, and May combined on the mound to fan 11.
Catoctin 5, Boonsboro 3
Starter Dalton Williams gave up no earned runs and struck out eight in six innings to help the Cougars improve to 10-2.
Williams and Dylan Nicholson each had two hits for Catoctin. Nicholson and Logan Malachowski each had two RBIs.
TENNIS
Boys
Tuscarora 3, South Hagerstown 2
Singles: Anspach (T) def. Sokol, 6-2, 6-4; Dermers (S) def. Anspach, 2-6, 6-4, 10-7. Doubles: Miller/Taylor (T) def. Moore/Cruz 7-5,6-2; Farmer/Runfala (S) def. Nzouakeu/Williams, 6-0, 6-0; Tuscarora won No. 3 doubles by default.
Walkersville 3, Williamsport 2
Singles: Jakob Winterle (Wa.) def. Miller, 7-6 (8-6), 6-2; Burns (Wa.) def. Love, 6-1, 6-0. Doubles: Bauer/Hudson (Wi.) def. Parandapalli/Gilroy, 7-6 (7-3), 5-7, 10-7; Spielman/Lane (Wi.) def. Puthumana/Gujulwar, 7-5, 6-2; Rowley/Hildebrand (Wa.) def. Sottile/Moats, 6-1, 6-0.
Boonsboro 4, Catoctin 1
Singles: Nadzam (B) def. Payne, 6-1, 6-1; Burdette (C) def. Chu, 6-2, 6-2. Doubles: Duft/Stotler (B) def. Sullivan/Horning, 6-0, 6-1; Sisler/Shalaby (B) def. Machhour/Glass, 6-4, 2-6 (10-5); Grey-Theriot/Campbell (B) won by default.
Girls
South Hagerstown 3, Tuscarora 2
Singles: Frye (T) def. Lehman, 6-0, 6-0; Gupta (T) def. McAndrew, 6-0, 6-1. Doubles: Fritz/Frushour (SH) def. Kinsley Taylor/Arwin Ki, 6-4, 6-2; Crews/Troxell (SH) def. Josol/Schneider, 6-0, 6-0; Mills/Rasco (SH) def. Amond/Martin, 6-1, 6-0.
Boonsboro 3, Catoctin 2
Singles: Law-Knotts (C) def. Row, 6-2, 6-1; Padha (B) def. Evans, 6-2, 6-0. Doubles: Waters/Blair (B) def. Williams/Glass, 6-4, 6-1; Troxell/Perhach (C) def. Shoemaker/Iager, 7-5, 6-2; Davis/Berg (B) def. Mucker/Stream, 6-2, 6-4.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
FCC 5-14, Shenandoah University JV 4-4
Riley Grant worked four innings to get the victory in the first game as the Cougars swept a doubleheader to extend their winning streak to eight games.
Grant gave up just one hit while striking out two. Aiden Fernandez worked three innings for the save.
Josh Wilson had two hits for FCC, while Aidan Masters and Justin Acal had crucial back-to-back RBI singles in the top of the seventh.
In the second game, FCC scored eight runs in the third inning.
Nicco German had three hits, including a two-run homer, and four RBIs. Aidan Masters had three hits. Acal had two hits, and David Antone and Brodey Neveker each doubled. Lefty starter Aidan Baadte earned the win, working four innings.
