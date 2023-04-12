BASEBALL
Middletown 4, Linganore 3
The Knights (8-2) scored all four of their runs in the first two innings and held on from there, limiting the Lancers to five hits.
Tyler Haupt started and went five innings for the win, allowing three runs (none earned) on four hits with eight strikeouts and two walks. Keller Routzahn got the save, going two innings and allowing just one hit.
Hunter Barnes had a pair of hits and a stolen base. Colby Moran also had two hits. Cam Baker and Andrew Raymond each drove in a run.
For Linganore, Ben Boyer went 3-for-4 with two runs. Chase Perry had a double, while Stephen Curry had a triple.
Austin Perando tossed six innings, striking out four while walking two.
Urbana 16, Walkersville 5
The Hawks (6-2) rolled, getting three hits, including a triple, from Keegan Johnson, who drove in three runs.
Connor Roussel added a double and three RBIs. Luke Rivera and Layton Wenk each had two hits, with Rivera doubling and driving in a pair.
Mason Johnson got the win, going 2 1-3 innings and allowing no runs on two hits.
Brunswick 12, Frederick 2, 5 innings
Jack Hamilton gave up one hit and struck out seven in four innings to get the win for the Railroaders.
Colin Pearre had two doubles for Brunswick (3-4). Koltin Boyer and Jonathan Dysinger each had two hits. Oliver Ellison had a two-run double.
Catoctin 11, Liberty 0
Catoctin improved to 11-0 behind Peyton Castellow, who threw six strong innings, allowing three hits and striking out eight to go to 4-0 on the season.
Bryont Green, DJ Shipton, Jacob Bell and Hunter Reed each had multiple hits for the Cougars. Garrett Worth pitched the seventh inning and struck out two.
Thomas Johnson 13, Tuscarora 1
The Patriots were led by Logan Keepers, who had two hits, including a double, with three RBIs.
Danny Orr went 3-for-4 with a double and two RBIs. Ty Allen drove in a pair.
Jacob Hnath earned the win, going five innings and allowing one run on five hits with three strikeouts.
SOFTBALL
Catoctin 13, Liberty 3, 5 innings
Catoctin (8-1) pounded out 15 hits in the win, including a pair of home runs by Meghan Gray.
Taylor Smith had a double and a homer. Kassidy Kreitz had two hits, including a home run. Kenzie Lewis had two doubles. Carli Mazaleski and Madi Ohler each had two hits with a double, and Aubrie Courtney had two hits.
Smith got the win, pitching three innings with eight strikeouts.
Linganore 8, Middletown 0
The Lancers’ Gracie Wilson hurled a two-hit shutout and went 4-for-4. She doubled at the plate and fanned five in the pitcher’s circle.
Leo Cline had two hits, including a home run, with two RBIs. Bradyn MacKay and Katie Healy each had a pair of hits, with MacKay doubling and driving in three runs.
Frederick 17, Brunswick 2, 5 innings
Allison Livelsberger starred for the Cadets. She collected two hits, including a home run, and earned the win in the circle, striking out seven batters.
Frederick’s Lauren Routzahn contributed three hits and scored four runs. Katie DeGirolamo had three hits, including a double, with four RBIs. Ava Sholter added three hits and five RBIs.
TENNIS
Boys
Linganore 3, Middletown 2
Singles: Smarick (L) def. Hauser, 4-6, 6-4, 10-3; Bolton (M) def. Weigand, 6-4, 6-1. Doubles: Gio. Rossi/Gia. Rossi (M) def. Vlha/Morris, 6-2, 6-2; Johnson/Rosquist (L) def. Kmiecik/Jih Vieira, 6-1, 6-3; Winkler/Boateng (L) def. Brown/Yarmus, 6-0, 6-1.
Brunswick 3, Francis Scott Key 2
Singles: Kennedy (B) def. Bussell, 6-0, 6-1; Wisniewski (B) def. Wunder, 6-2, 6-0. Doubles: Ahern/Bobfchak (B) def. Scott/Freundel, 2-6, 6-4, 10-3; Wilson/Wants (F) def. Taylor/Mullen, 6-0, 6-1; Adcock/Button (F) def. Farley/Trndal, 6-2, 6-2.
Liberty 5, Catoctin 0
Singles: Andhavarapu def. Burdette, 6-0, 6-0; Liberty won No. 2 singles by forfeit. Doubles: Speace/Mistry def. Sullivan/Martin, 6-1, 6-1; Vandenberge/Ogunbanjo def. Starliper/Torrado, 6-1, 6-0; Liberty won No. 3 doubles by forfeit.
Girls
Linganore 3, Middletown 2
Singles: Martin (M) def. Worley, 6-1, 6-2; Dhanireddy (L) def. Kaminski, 6-1, 6-1. Doubles: Fox/Butler (M) def. Ham/Webster, 6-1, 6-0; Benco/Mandava (L) def. Ratliff/Friton, 3-6, 6-3, 10-7; Portillo/Contreras (L) def. Pillow/Wilson, 6-0, 6-2.
Brunswick 3, Francis Scott Key 2
Singles: Razunguzwa (B) def. Beatty, 6-0, 6-2; Yongbi (B) def. Turzak, 6-0, 6-2. Doubles: Kohr/Scott (F) def. Murphy/Caruso, 7-6 (7-5), 6-4; Maras/Shawver (B) def. McClyment/Anders, 7-6 (8-6), 6-1; Labeau/Pfeffer (F) def. Guillen/Roberts, 6-4, 6-0.
TRACK AND FIELD
Urbana swept a home meet.
The Urbana girls rang up 147 points to win a tri-meet with Tuscarora (59) and Broadfording Christian (26), while the Urbana boys finished with 109 points to trump Oakdale (83), Tuscarora (51) and Broadfording Christian (8).
In the girls meet, Felicia Siewe won the 100- (15.46 seconds) and 300-meter hurdles (47.56), as well as the long jump (17 feet, 10 inches) for Urbana.
Cameron Vu won the 400 dash (1:01.17) and the high jump (4-7), and Samantha Heyison won the shot put (33-5) and the discus (115-9) for the Hawks.
In the boys meet, Kean Tanyi-Tang won the 100 dash (11.15), 200 dash (23.17) and 400 dash (51.20) for Urbana.
Meanwhile, for Oakdale, David Nguele Etaba won the 110 (17.63) and 300 hurdles (44.72), and Grant Lohr won the shot put (48-2) and the discus (155-11).
MEN’S LACROSSE
Mount St. Mary’s 15, Canisius 13
A lengthy defensive stand preserved the Mountaineers their sixth straight win, giving them their longest winning streak since 2003.
At 6-1, the Mountaineers maintained their first place tie with Manhattan in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference.
The victory was led by Jared McMahon, with four goals and an assist. Jeremy Wilson recorded two goals and two assists. Kelly Gouin ended the game with a hat trick.
On the defensive side, the Mount received a massive day from Steven Schmitt, hitting career highs for ground balls (12) and caused turnovers (five).
Connor Beals once again finished the day with more faceoff wins than losses, taking 17 possessions in 29 chances.
WOMEN’S LACROSSE
Fairfield 16, Mount St. Mary’s 8
For the second straight game, Erin Anderson was the Mount’s leader in points, scoring three goals with an assist as they fell to 3-11. Julianna Sanchez was also a multi-goal scorer. Margaret Lonergan finished with four ground balls and four caused turnovers, and Abigail Zeigenfuse added six more ground balls.
